Derby Dining
October 8, 2020
Denis Hoel and Melvin LeCompte out at Porcini’s.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson
For those unable to attend the track for the Kentucky Derby this year due to the pandemic, many Louisvillians flocked to their favorite post-Derby restaurants to continue the celebration. We visited Porcini and Volare Italian Ristorante to see who was out and about and picked the Derby winner!
Brittany and Chris Walker at Volare.
Holly Ward and Becky Biesel at Volare.
Dawn and Patrick Dillard dining at Porcini's.
Harry and Emily Renco with Janet and Sonny Meyer on Porcini's patio.
Julia and John Lechleiter having a date night at Porcini's.
Dave and Diane Voglund at Volare.
Rob and Shannon Meyers with Lisa and Norm Blair hit Porcini's patio, post-Derby.
Robin and Fred Simon with Mike and Abby Lutz enjoying Porcini's outdoor patio.
Ally Whitsell, Harper Gauri, Isabella Boyd, Emeline Brown, Maura McGraw and Ginger Peters.
Dr. Bill and Diana Schmied with Libby and Don Parkinson out at Porcini's.
William Summers and Stephanie Cook.