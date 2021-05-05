Daily Libations

The history of champagne and how to enjoy it properly

By Joe Daily

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

Location Nouvelle Bar & Bottle

Welcome! And thanks for turning the pages with your favorite imbiber! This month, it’s all about champagne. You know, it is interesting that champagne is always slated for special occasions. In my humble opinion, every day is a celebration and there is never a bad time for champagne! Speaking of celebrations, it appears we have beautiful weather upon us with flowers blooming, light breezes and longer days. If there was a time to celebrate and you are on the fence about it, I would say that time is now.

This month, we will pull the curtain back on champagne and sparkling wine. We will take a walk through time and lightly discuss the history of this wonderful sparkling beverage. I feel it is important to shed some light on the differences between champagne and sparkling wine. Champagne is a region in Northern France and champagne the beverage can only be produced in this region except for two labels that were grandfathered in, to my knowledge at this time. Believe it or not, champagne has also been produced since the second century intentionally for consumption. To me, this is absolutely incredible. At one point, champagne was not the luxurious beverage we know and love today. It took some time for adoption to become the norm of kings and queens as well as quite a bit of ingenuity to get it right. There is 70 to 90 pounds per square inch of pressure in a champagne bottle, so engineering the correct glass for storage was extremely difficult for the time. If one bottle popped, it could be catastrophic to the storage of several bottles creating a chain reaction.

With that said, do not take the cage off of the cork before opening a bottle of champagne. Keep the cage on once you have untwisted the cage and hold the cork tight with your thumb on top twisting the bottle to slowly release the cork. We all love the pop of a bottle opening, but this is not the best practice to enjoy champagne at full integrity. We want to slowly release the excess CO2 to control the surface tension allowing the liquid to reach atmospheric equilibrium slowly. In a nutshell, we are keeping the fizz down and saving it for the glass. More carbonation means more good times.

Moving right along, let’s discuss the cooler climate of Northern France and what that means for your grapes to produce this wonderful elixir. As you may know, white grapes are generally grown in cooler climates and generally red grapes are grown in warmer climates due to the nature of the fruit. There are a few red varietals as well that flourish in cooler climates, but for general purposes, this is a great rule of thumb, but not necessarily for champagne.

The main champagne grape varietals are Chardonnay (white grape), Pinot Noir (red grape, one of those exceptions, and Pinot Meunier (red grape, one of those exceptions)

Characteristically, colder climate grapes will be much higher in acidity/lower in sugar content making them crisp and absolutely perfect for champagne due to the inability to ripen at the same levels as a warm climate red or white grape. Another important factor that helps champagne stay ahead of the pack is the producers’ use of a secondary in the bottle fermentation known as, “méthode champenoise” or “the traditional method,” which is a way to carbonate a singular bottle of champagne. This process will naturally occur by adding a little yeast and a little sugar known as the “liqueur de tirage” into the bottle of the still or non-carbonated champagne that will be removed later on before topping and corking. The other method utilizes a giant tank to force carbonate, a still wine, with CO2 (Charmat method).

So, let’s bring it back around to those celebrations! One of my favorite ways to celebrate any occasion is with champagne and I absolutely did this weekend with Veuve Clicquot. I decided to elope with my now wife, and in the spirit of the food and beverage industry, at my favorite bar while drinking Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne until I moved a little deeper into the night to Veuve Clicquot Champagne! True Story, on 4-11-2021. I love data, so if you get that joke, I appreciate you!

Not into champagne on its own? Totally okay, as always, I will be including two of my favorite cocktails with Veuve Clicquot. To start in the spirit of France, we will be rediscovering the “French 75.” A wonderful classic cocktail that I have never seen anyone turn down. We will also be utilizing champagne in another beautiful cocktail expression known as, “The Old Cuban.” Enjoy!

As always,

“If you drink it, I study it.”

– Joe Daily

Instagram: jigandspoon #pinkiesup

French 75

Tools required to tipple your senses:

1 oz to 2 oz jigger (A bartender’s tool to measure)

Boston shaker (Tin to tin or glass to tin, I prefer tin to tin)

Hawthorne strainer (I prefer a strainer with a very tight spring to catch particles)

Tea strainer (To strain out lemon pulp particles if you opt for fresh juice)

Y-peeler (A side peeler/potato peeler is totally okay)

Lemon hand-press juicer (Hand juicer for lemons, they are typically yellow)

Champagne flute (I recommend treating yourself to a premium glass, it will make a world of difference)

Where the magic happens:

1 oz Gin

.5 oz Fresh lemon juice

.5 oz Simple syrup 1:1 (1 cup water: 1 cup sugar, blended together)

Pro-tip! Try it with honey syrup 2:1 (1 cup very warm water: 2 cups honey, blended together)

3 oz Veuve Clicquot Champagne (Pre-chilled)

Garnish: Lemon twist

Ice: No ice in finished cocktail, served up

Directions:

Add liquid ingredients, except for champagne into your shaker tin.

Fill with ice.

Clap tins together and vigorously shake for 12 seconds or until the tins begin to frost over.

Pre-pour 3 ounces of champagne into your champagne flute.

Strain ingredients using your Hawthorne strainer over your champagne flute slowly on top of the champagne base in your flute. The carbonation will help integrate your ingredients.

Garnish your cocktail and enjoy!

The Old Cuban

Tools required to tipple your senses:

1 oz to 2 oz jigger (A bartender’s tool to measure)

Muddler

Boston shaker (Tin to tin or glass to tin, I prefer tin to tin)

Hawthorne strainer (I prefer a strainer with a very tight spring to catch particles)

Tea strainer (To strain out lime pulp particles if you opt for fresh juice)

Lime hand-press juicer (Hand juicer for limes, they are typically green)

Coupe glass (I recommend treating yourself to a premium glass, it will make a world of difference)

Where the magic happens:

6 mint leaves

1 oz simple syrup (1 cup water: 1 cup sugar, blended together)

.75 oz lime juice, freshly squeezed

1.5 oz aged rum

2-3 dashes Angostura bitters

2 oz Veuve Clicquot Champagne (Pre-chilled)

Garnish: mint sprig

Ice: No ice in finished cocktail, served up

Directions:

Add 6 mint leaves stemless to your shaker tin.

Add 1 oz simple syrup into your shaker tin.

Lightly muddle mint to release the oils. (No need to pulverize mint. Lightly press the mint with the muddler rotating a ¼ turn to release the oils.)

Add other liquid ingredients, except for champagne into your shaker tin.

Fill with ice.

Clap tins together and vigorously shake for 12 seconds or until the tins begin to frost over.

Pre-pour 2 ounces of champagne into your coupe glass.

Strain ingredients using your Hawthorne strainer over your coupe slowly on top of the champagne base in your coupe glass. The carbonation will help integrate your ingredients.

Garnish your cocktail with mint and enjoy!