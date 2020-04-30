Country Roads, Take Me Home

A serene estate with old-world charm

By Mariah Kline

Photos by Edens Architectural Photography



Sitting on 50 bucolic acres in Oldham County lives an estate with classic elegance and modern amenities. The home, which is currently on the market with Kentucky Select Properties, appears to be straight out of the Antebellum-era but was erected in 1968. The builders and original owners, Dr. Jerry Shaw and Martha Jane Shaw, modeled the home after the clubhouse at Harmony Landing Country Club.

The current owners purchased it in 1990 and have renovated multiple times with the help of renowned architect Timothy R. Winters.

“I like that they built the house to look 100 years old,” the homeowner says. “That’s why we felt so good about having Tim Winters do the supplementary work – to try to keep that older look alive.”

More than 7,900 square feet make up the main house, which includes five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bath. Remarkable features include a cherry-paneled library, a marble-floored solarium, a vast kitchen with fireplace and more. Hand-painted murals by local artist Sabra Crockett can be found in the living room and in what used to be the children’s bedrooms.

Though massive in size, the main house is environmentally friendly thanks to a geothermal system installed in recent years.“It helps in terms of the electrical and utility bills, and it’s very efficient for all of the cooling,” the homeowner says. “You don’t have those external air conditioners running all the time, so noise-wise it’s much better.”

The main house is just one part of the pastoral compound. A handicap-accessible guest house on the property includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A drive-through garage can hold up to eight vehicles and includes its own upstairs apartment. Further out, visitors will find a fishing pond stocked with bass and bluegill and a horse barn with five stalls. The estate stretches out far and wide, providing plenty of room for the horses to graze and gorgeous views for the people to take in.

“The setting is just beautiful,” says Nanette Tafel, broker associate with Kentucky Select Properties. “When you look out the windows, you can see the horses running around and going over jumps.”

Out of all the property’s spectacular features, the homeowner says his favorite place is the large covered porch, where he and his family have spent countless hours taking in the gorgeous scenery around them. “I love the veranda,” he continues. “It’s just the most peaceful place on earth.” V

The home at 10300 Covered Bridge Road in Prospect is listed with Kentucky Select Properties. For more information, contact Nanette Tafel at 502.376.1083 or visit kyselectproperties.com.