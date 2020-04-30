Contemporary Class

A striking new home is incorporated into Crescent Hill

By Mariah Kline

Photos by Tim Furlong Jr.

The neighborhood of Crescent Hill is largely made up of older historic homes and repurposed properties. But in the last year, a modern residence has popped up on the quiet block of Caledonia Ave.

Settled into 3,926 square feet, the home includes four bedrooms and three full bathrooms with one half bath. The sleek design features 10-foot ceilings, ash hardwood floors and a wrap-around covered front porch. The second level includes a 14-foot vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom and a second-floor laundry suite. A finished basement, attached garage and intricately designed mudroom round out the carefully arranged property.

“This is an exciting project that was inspired by the builder’s life in Telluride, Colorado, and his wife who is both an artist and a curator,” said Principal Broker John Stough with Kentucky Select Properties. “It is quite the collaborative effort, and we are excited to introduce a new building into such an historic neighborhood.”

To learn more about the home and its amenities, we spoke with the mastermind behind the project, T.M. Faversham of Deep Creek Builders.

What was in this space before?

Previously, the site had a 100-year-old one-story bungalow. The home had a long life but unfortunately, it needed to be taken down. We tried to honor the house and those who built it by constructing a well-built home that hopefully, will last another 100 years.

What inspired the design of the home?

I learned to be a carpenter in a mountain town in Colorado, and I built a lot of homes with shed roofs and vertical siding. I’ve always liked that simple and durable design. I am also inspired by the eclectic architecture of Crescent Hill, where you can find Victorians, bungalows and Craftsman-style homes all in the same block. The location of the property, and its large and secluded lot, made building the design of 4 Caledonia Ave. possible.

What are some exceptional features of the property?

The natural light in the home is invigorating. The back of the home – which has floor-to-ceiling windows – faces south, and this provides beautiful natural light even on cloudy days.

The home is brand new and energy-efficient. With Marvin windows and spray foam insulation, heating and cooling utility costs are substantially lower compared to older homes.

The lot is incredible. The house is tucked away on a side street that is quiet and relatively traffic-free. We got a variance to set the house back 60 feet so that there are no houses on either side. There are only three houses on the street, and they all have room to “breathe.”

Also, it has an abundance of green space in an urban setting. The home sits on one quarter acre with a large, flat lawn and old growth trees, and it adjoins a lot that is “permanent-no-build” green space.

What do you most enjoy about the neighborhood?

The walkability and community. I have lived in Crescent Hill for over a decade with my wife and two young daughters. We love seeing people of all ages walking the sidewalks, and we frequent the neighborhood public library and other independent shops and restaurants. The librarians know my daughters by name!

I appreciate the Crescent Hill neighborhood and the city for embracing this idea and enabling our team to create something unique in the community. I follow residential building trends across the country, and I notice that established neighborhoods in cities like Seattle, Chicago and Nashville are building new construction contemporary homes while also updating and remodeling older homes in the same neighborhoods. I see the potential for the Crescent Hill neighborhood to keep its 100-year-old charm, while also incorporating new contemporary homes. V

4 Caledonia Ave. is listed with Kentucky Select Properties. To learn more, visit kyselectproperties.com or call John Stough at 502.552.9120.