Local dessert food trucks join the fight against breast cancer

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by Susan G. Komen Kentucky

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and what’s a better way to raise awareness than by supporting local food trucks, eating delicious desserts and raising funds for the University of Louisville James Graham Brown Cancer Center? Susan G. Komen Kentucky is doing just that with the third annual Confections for the Cure fundraising initiative.

Four food trucks will participate in the Confections for the Cure this year by creating original pink desserts and selling them to honor patients and families that have been affected by breast cancer. A portion of the sales will go to the University of Louisville James Graham Brown Cancer Center to help fund research, clinical trials, medical equipment and other related needs.

The four food trucks participating are Cookie Dough Bliss, Hip Hop Sweet Shop, SnoWhat Snoballs, Spotz Gelato food truck and dessert shops in Shelbyville, Georgetown and Versailles.

The original desserts being offered include Pink Bangin’ Berries from Hip Hop Sweet Shop, a Tickled Pink Cow from Spotz Gelato, Pink Champagne Snoball from SnoWhat Snoballs and a Berry Pink Cookie Dough Sundae from Cookie Dough Bliss.

In the past, Confections for the Cure has been run through local restaurants in Lexington and Louisville; this year, the focus is on food trucks in the Louisville area.

“Breast cancer has not taken a break during the pandemic and neither have we,” said Amy Pehlke, Executive Director, Susan G. Komen Kentucky. “We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to still be part of our annual Confections for the Cure event, so we teamed up with local food trucks to help spread awareness as they are out in the community, while also raising funds for local breast cancer services.”

Confections for the Cure began on Sept. 28 and will run through Oct. 31 to promote awareness for breast cancer, a disease that affects 1 in 8 women in the United States, according to the Confections for the Cure press release. Each food truck will release more information about where they’ll be parked each week on their social media, so be sure to check out @cookiedoughbliss, @hiphopsweetshop, @snowhatlou and @spotzgelato on Instagram.

Komen Kentucky is donating 100% of the proceeds to the University of Louisville James Graham Brown Cancer Center.

Susan G. Komen is a global organization that addresses breast cancer on various fronts such as research, community health, global outreach and public policy initiatives. Komen Kentucky, the local branch, has raised over $12 million for mammograms, mobile mammography units, patient navigators and so much more. Komen Kentucky helps with breast cancer research and clinical trials, direct patient funding and patient advocacy, according to their website.

Confections for the Cure

Sept. 28 to Oct. 31

Louisville Metropolitan

komenkentucky.org/confections-for-the-cure-2

502.495.7824

info@komenkentucky.org