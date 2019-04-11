Community Corner

‘Rust Creek’ Cast and Crew Celebrate Blu-Ray Release

Producer Stu Pollard and Lunacy Productions hosted a release party for the Blu-Ray disc of Pollard’s “Rust Creek” at Bourbons Bistro on the evening of April 7. Guests heard live bluegrass music from Hog Operation and took part in a Q&A with actor Daniel R. Hill who played Buck in the film. Attendees also enjoyed tastings of Lunacy’s latest bourbon barrel pick from New Riff Distilling and food from Bourbons Bistro, as well as seeing the exclusive debut of the “Making of Rust Creek” footage.

Five-Week Perspectives on Mindfulness Happening May 9-June 6

Sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women Louisville, this seminar will provide ways to bring peace into your life. Sessions are happening Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. beginning May 9 and concluding June 6.

Five Perspectives Schedule:

Week 1: Nellie Springston: Mindfulness in Your Daily Life

Week 2: Glenda Hodges Cook: Cultivating the Grace of Mindful Living

Week 3: Dr. Peter Buecker: Ancient Wisdom for the Modern World

Week 4: Dr. Pamela Cotton: Mindfulness and Self Compassion

Week 5: Erik Dennes: Meditation, Mindfulness & Antidotes to Distraction

Each discussion will take place at the Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane, in the Patio Room. The fee is $25 for NCJW members and $50 for nonmembers. Space is limited to 30 participants. Register online at ncjwlou.org/events or call 502.458.5566. To renew or become a member, visit ncjwlou.org/membership. Rates start at $20.

Whitehall to Host Peony Festival

Whitehall is pleased to announce that its 16th annual Peony Festival will be held at historic

Whitehall, 3110 Lexington Road, on May 9.

Although the public is always welcome to tour Whitehall’s gardens throughout the day from sunup to sundown, the date of our Peony Festival has been selected as when we estimate Whitehall’s impressive collection of over 60 peony varieties will be at their peak. There is no charge to visit the gardens.

A limited selection of herbaceous peonies will also be offered for sale. Peonies available for purchase to include: Coral Charm, Felix Crousse, Karl Rosenfield, Peony Pink Hawaiian Coral and Theatrical. Peonies will be planted in one gallon pots. The Peony Plant Sale will begin at 5:30 p.m. Please note that early access to the sale area will not be permitted.

For more information, please contact Whitehall at 502.897.2944 or whitehall@historichomes.org. Additional information is also available on Whitehall’s website at historicwhitehall.org.

Proceeds from the Peony Festival benefit Whitehall, a historic house and estate garden owned and operated by the not-for-profit Historic Homes Foundation. Originally built in the mid-1850s as an Italianate farmhouse, the home was transformed in the early 1900s into the iconic Greek Revival-style mansion we know today as Whitehall. At just under 10 acres, the grounds feature multiple unique gardens and specimen trees, making Whitehall truly the place where “history grows.”