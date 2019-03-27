Community Corner

‘Music Makes a City – The Cello in the 21st Century’ Featuring Louisville Orchestra’s Nicholas Finch and NouLou Chamber Players Happening April 18

For decades, the city of Louisville and the Louisville Orchestra were among the most prolific commissioners of new music. The most prominent composers and musicians of our time regularly came to Louisville to record here. This project seeks to continue that tradition by putting on a world premiere of three cello concertos, all written for the principal cellist of the Louisville Orchestra, Nicholas Finch.

These three cello concertos are written by some of the best young composers of today, composers who have had performances by the orchestras of Minnesota, San Diego, Louisville, Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble and more: Dorian Wallace, Alyssa Weinberg and Lev “Ljova” Zhurbin. The orchestra will be provided by NouLou Chamber Players, and the musicians will be conducted by Jason Seber, former assistant conductor of the Louisville Orchestra and currently assistant conductor of the Kansas City Symphony.

The concert will take place on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Paul W. Ogle Cultural & Community Center on the Indiana University Southeast campus in New Albany, Indiana. Admission is free.

Louisville CSA Fair: Connecting Louisville Eaters and Farmers

On April 14, 2019, Louisville eaters interested in accessing local food, supporting local farmers and learning more about their community food systems are invited to attend the Louisville CSA Fair at Gravely Brewing Company (514 Baxter Ave.) from 3 to 5 p.m.

CSA, also known as community supported agriculture, is a convenient way for consumers to sign-up with an individual farm for weekly deliveries of fresh, local food. During the Louisville CSA Fair, consumers can talk with farmers and learn more about weekly CSA shares of local meat and vegetables as well as prepared foods, pantry items and other specialty items.

The event will highlight the wide array of CSA options open to Louisville consumers by 13 area farms including: Ashbourne Farms, Barr Farms, Duck Duck Beet Farm Kitchen, Elmwood Stock Farm, Field Day Family Farm, Groce Family Farm, Harmony Fields Farm, Holden Family Farm, Hope Community Farm, Rainbow Blossom CSA, Rootbound Farm, Pink Elephant & Valley Spirit Farm, and Skinner Farms.



By attending this event, consumers can learn how CSA can be the easier choice, whether that is by choosing a CSA pick-up close to home or work, signing up for CSA home delivery or selecting a CSA that can be customized each week. Attendees can mingle with farmers at their information tables and learn more about their operations and CSA offerings. During the event, Gravely Brewing Co. will be offering a happy hour special on their beers and the Mayan Café Food truck will be featuring a burrito of the month with local ingredients. For folks that join us, there will also be a free raffle of different CSA items, including a $50 credit towards a CSA share.

This event is proudly sponsored by the Edible Louisville Magazine, Gravely Brewing Co., Louisville Farm to Table and Organic Association of Kentucky. This is a free community event and those that are interested can RSVP via Facebook at facebook.com/OrganicAssociationofKentucky.

For more information, contact OAK program coordinator Katie Harvey at katie@oak-ky.org.

StageOne Family Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season

StageOne Family Theatre is proud to announce the lineup for its 73rd season, with the first mainstage production opening in September. All mainstage productions will run in the Bomhard Theater at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

Producing Artistic Director Idris Goodwin says, “As StageOne Family Theatre begins a new chapter, we are exploring stories of change, growth and the importance of community. The theme of the 2019-20 season is Small Steps, Giant Leaps!: stories of action, change and how the best leaps are taken in partnership. This dynamic mix of four shows includes three new works making their Louisville premieres, and one StageOne classic.”

The mainstage season kicks off with Goodwin’s adaptation of “Ghost.” Based on the critically acclaimed, award-winning novel by Jason Reynolds, “Ghost” is part of StageOne’s P.E. Project, made possible thanks to the generous support of The Humana Foundation. “Jason is one of the most exciting contemporary writers of our time, whose books are exciting young readers across the world,” says Goodwin. “Co-commissioned by Nashville Children’s Theatre and Metro Theatre in St. Louis, it was a thrill to adapt Jason’s electric prose to the stage.”

The cherished holiday favorite “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” returns in December (student matinee performances begin in November). The Herdmans are the worst kids in the whole history of the world; they lie, steal and cheat. Now they have bullied their way into the church’s annual Christmas pageant. Will the pageant be a disaster as everyone is expecting, or will the spirit of the season change the hearts and minds in the community? StageOne’s production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is well-known for featuring 32 local student actors.

In 2020, Louisville playwright Diana Grisanti’s newest play, “Lawbreakers!: a fast and furious history of women’s suffrage” takes the stage. Commissioned by StageOne, Lawbreakers! tells the story of stepsisters Maya and Kiara, who travel back in time to the beginning of the American women’s suffrage movement. Along the way, they meet key figures – Susan B. Anthony, Ida B. Wells, Alice Paul, Sojourner Truth, and many more – as they explore the complexities, struggles, and heartache that led to women’s right to vote. Lawbreakers! honors and celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment’s passage.

StageOne’s mainstage season closes with a story that’s proven to be a hit by young children and adults alike, “Dragons Love Tacos.” Based on the popular children’s book by Adam Rubin, “Dragons Love Tacos” is a delightfully silly and magical tale that’s sure to keep little ones and their adults laughing. One afternoon, while doing his homework a boy and his dog uncover an earth-shattering secret – dragons love tacos! Chicken tacos, beef tacos, great big tacos, teeny tiny tacos, all kinds of tacos. So, the boy and his dog throw the dragons a taco party. That’s when things really heat up…

StageOne Family Theatre is also excited to announce its return to The Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theatre, after a season away while fire damage repairs were underway. “Following the June 2018 fire, we have been unable to hold StageOne Family Theatre student and public performances at The Kentucky Center due to lobby construction during the day,” said Kentucky Center President and CEO Kim Baker. “We have missed StageOne, and the thousands of students, parents, and educators their productions bring, many for the first time, to The Center. We thank everyone for their understanding during this challenging time and we are thrilled that this incredible company will return to the Bomhard Theater in the 2019/2020 season.”

StageOne also continues its popular series, StageOne StoryTellers. The storybook program takes children’s favorite books and brings them to life through imagination, music, and audience interaction. StageOne StoryTellers is geared towards children ages two through eight.

GHOST

Adapted by Idris Goodwin

Based on the book by Jason Reynolds

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, Bomhard Theatre

Sept. 21 – Oct. 5

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

By Barbara Robinson

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, Bomhard Theatre

Dec. 7-21

LAWBREAKERS! A FAST AND FURIOUS HISTORY OF WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE

By Diana Grisanti

Commissioned by StageOne Family Theatre

Jan. 25 – Feb. 8

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS

Adapted by Ernie Nolan

Based on the book by Adam Rubin

March 21 – April 11