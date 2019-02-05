Community Corner

Sixth Annual Tailspin Ale Fest happening Feb. 16

Let’s cheers to the sixth anniversary of the first local beer festival and USA Today’s No. 7 ranked Beer Fest nationally, taking off at historic Bowman Field Airport on Feb. 16. Presented by Cox’s and Evergreen Liquors, this year marks a special feature: a 100-percent outdoor festival, making this a true winter warmer. But have no fear while drinking good beer; there will be plenty of heat. And the surrounding outside area of the WWII-era hangar will be a Tailspin tented winter wonderland, giving the event a new and different look for attendees.

We are excited to announce Cox’s and Evergreen Liquors as our 2019 Presenting Sponsors. With their numerous locations around Louisville and a new tasting bar at the Evergreen store, Cox’s will provide ample opportunity for showcasing the beers of Tailspin.

“As a local, family-owned business, Cox’s and Evergreen Liquors are extremely excited to partner with the premier craft beer festival in Louisville, Tailspin Ale Fest!” said Mike Fish of Cox’s and Evergreen Liquors. “Cox’s and Evergreen both pride themselves on having one of the best craft beer selections in Louisville, and this partnership makes perfect sense to continue to grow our reputation as a craft beer destination. Working with Tailspin in order to raise funds for Dare to Care Food Bank at each of our neighborhood locations will just continue Cox’s and Evergreen’s commitment to creating a stronger Louisville through our multiple charitable programs. We look forward to seeing everyone in our stores and at Tailspin this year as we celebrate craft beer!”.

There will be more than 75 local and national American craft breweries on tap with a special Kentucky Heritage section featuring beers brewed in the bluegrass state. “Mug” it up at Magnolia Photo Booth and “tap” into some tunes provided by live entertainment from the band 100% Poly. View vintage airplanes on display, take advantage of photo opportunities with pin-up girls and feast on some of Louisville’s best food trucks.

With more than 250 beers available onsite, make sure to sample some of the best craft brews from featured breweries such as: Louisville’s own Against the Grain, West Sixth Brewing from Lexington, Sun King Brewing from Indianapolis, neighbors to the north Rhinegeist and others from around the country including Bell’s Brewing from Kalamazoo, Michigan, New Belgium Brewing Company from Fort Collins, Colorado and some southern craft breweries like Terrapin Beer Company and Sweetwater Brewing Company, both from Georgia.

Some highlights of the event include:

· New Cox’s Cigar Pavilion

· Support Dare to Care Food Bank when you visit Cox’s or Evergreen Liquors by shopping for craft beer and pick up a Tailspin Ale Fest (paper) Beer Stein for $1. 100% goes to Dare to Care Food Bank.

· Dare to Care Raffle at Tailspin Ale Fest with items such as a $500 gift card to Cox’s and Evergreen Liquors and more. 100% of the raffle proceeds also go to Dare to Care Food Bank.

· Designated Drivers receive a free coffee compliments of Heine Brothers

· The popular Drake’s Silent Disco is returning with an expanded footprint and two DJs.

· “Get on the Bus Gus” Service emanating from Indiana and Louisville at the following locations to and from Bowman Field with a new dedicated shuttle entrance:

Evergreen Liquors – Middletown

Cox’s J-Town Location – Ruckreigal Store

Drake’s – Paddock Shoppe and St. Matthews locations

HopCat – Highlands

Nachbar – Germantown

New Albanian Bank Street – New Albany, IN

For tickets or more information, visit www.tailspinalefest.com. For the latest updates about participating breweries and festival news, like www.facebook.com/tailspinalefest.

Dating Horror Stories – As Reenacted by Classic Movie Monsters

Looking for something a little less mushy to do around Valentine’s Day? Come with a date or fly solo.

Dating can be hard, and we’ve all met some monsters! This wacky web series is based on true bad date stories but is reenacted by classic movie monsters with hilarious results.

Join us as we premiere this at a fun live event. Bring your own bad date stories to share from the microphone (We will draw names). Costumes are encouraged!

Be the first to enjoy these seven episodes and some outtakes at this live event. Artist James Napier will showcase his themed body painting on live models, plus there will be themed comedy and entertainment.

Meet the cast and crew on site and pose for photos. The first 30 to buy tickets will receive a bourbon truffle from Art Eatables. Yum!

When: Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at Encore on Fourth Street across from the Palace

Cost and Location: Parking: $10 in advance here or $15 at the door. Encore is across from the Palace, and there is a garage for parking behind it on Fifth street, with walkthrough on first level to Fourth St. to enter. (Enter Fifth St. Garage in GPS as 536 S. Fifth)

For more info, visit datingmoviemonsters.com

Credits:

Created and written for the screen by Director/Producer Jessica Mathis (Divinity Rose – award-winning comedian)

Director of Photography: Andrea Kiefer

SFX and costumes: Patrick “The Bloodman” Gabbard

Sound Design, Mix & Master: Tim Miller

Animated Intro: Cartoonery Studios

AFM Stylist: KaMarie Flowers, Antonio Dilworth

Production Assistance: Tony Minzenberger, Jessica Denson Van Hoy, Rebekah Lynn Dow, Clint Ackerman

Actors: Spencer Korcz, Mandee McKelvey, Louis Robert Thompson, Daniel Craig Williamson, Lee Ann Cooper, Ed Joe Snyder, Carrie Foster, Christie Troxell, Sean Smith, Francis Whitaker and Megg Ward

Assistant Producers: Tawana Bain, Marianne Zickuhr, Caroline Knop

Special Thanks to Encore on Fourth, AFM Threads, Top Hat Liquors, Briana Morgan, Richard E. Darshwood and Korbel

Each of these episodes is based on true bad date stories and do not reflect the opinions or beliefs of the cast or crew involved in retelling them. They are simply meant to document and share the horrors of humans trying to mate. All narrators are actors unless indicated otherwise.