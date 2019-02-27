Community Corner • Feb. 27

Hosparus Health Needs Volunteers, Offers Free Training March 16

Hosparus Health needs volunteers to provide companionship and respite to patients and their caregivers in Jefferson, Bullitt, Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties. A free training will be held on March 16 (lunch provided), from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its main Louisville campus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr.

Hosparus Health provides hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. Volunteers assist with patient and family support, administrative duties, bereavement care, outreach, fundraising and special events. Licensed hair care, massage and pet therapy volunteers provide their services. Military veteran volunteers visit veteran patients for recognition and companionship visits.

Registration is required at least one week prior to training. To register, complete the volunteer application at hosparushealth.org/volunteer. For questions or general information about volunteer opportunities at Hosparus Health, contact Sky Yeasayer, volunteer services coordinator, at 502.719.4155 or syeasayer@hosparus.org.

StageOne Family Theatre Presents Small Steps, Giant Leaps! Gala Fundraiser and Preview of StageOne’s Upcoming 2019-2020 Season

StageOne Family Theatre, Louisville’s only professional theater for young audiences, has announced the date for its annual Playmaker’s Gala themed Small Steps, Giant Leaps! The event will take place on March 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. at C2 Event Venue, 225 E. Breckinridge St. Tickets are $150 (plus tax) for adults and $50 (plus tax) for kids.

“This special event and our upcoming season are about embracing new beginnings and new perspectives, honoring our past while moving forward towards exciting and innovative tomorrows. This event and our upcoming season are about the small steps and giant leaps we make together as a community!” said Idris Goodwin, StageOne’s producing artistic director. “Please join me, the staff and board of StageOne at the luminous C2 Event Space for a dynamic evening of food, song, theater and fellowship. Bring your kids!”

Guests will enjoy music, dinner and drinks as we present special previews of some of the exciting plays in our upcoming 2019-2020 production season. Meanwhile, our young guests will join StageOne’s Education team for a kids-only dinner and age-appropriate theater activities.

“Our gala is a unique event for guests because, just like StageOne, it embraces the family experience,” said Hannah Wemitt, director of education. “Parents and grandparents can attend with their children and still have a night out while the kids take part in engaging, age-appropriate activities.”

Proceeds from Small Steps, Giant Leaps will support StageOne’s Play It Forward, a program that allows tens of thousands of children to see a StageOne show at no ticket cost. Many of the students who benefit from Play It Forward might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience live professional theater.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling StageOne’s Development team 502.498.2444 or by visiting StageOne.org. For questions regarding the gala, contact Susan Bramer at 502.498.2445 or sbramer@stageone.org.

Psychiatrist, Concert Pianist to Perform at UofL Depression Center Annual Dinner March 7

Psychiatrist and concert pianist Richard Kogan will explore the relationship between the mind and music of Robert Schumann, one of the Romantic era’s greatest composers, at the University of Louisville Depression Center’s Annual Benefit Dinner on March 7.

Kogan, M.D., will discuss the effect of mental illness on Schumann’s music and perform pieces by the composer at the dinner, hosted at the Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St. The event starts at 6 p.m.

The dinner benefits the UofL Depression Center, Kentuckiana’s leading resource for depression and bipolar disorder treatment, research and education. Tickets are $125 per person and can be ordered by phone at 502.588.4886 or online.

Kogan, clinical professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York and artistic director of the Weill Cornell Music and Medicine Program, has given lectures and concerts worldwide that explore the role of music in healing and the influence of psychological factors and illness on the creative output of classical composers.

Nearly 20 years ago, Kogan began investigating psychological issues of composers whose music he had played for years. He discovered that several – including Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Schumann – presented signs of serious psychiatric illnesses.

The connection between creative genius and mental illness has been well documented, and modern research suggests that the incidence of psychiatric illness is greater among writers, artists and musicians compared to the general population, according to Psychiatric Times.

Schumann, Kogan’s focus at the UofL event, likely had bipolar disorder, which first manifested in a severe depressive episode. Schumann had recurring panic attacks, mood swings and spent the final years of his life in an institution after an attempted suicide. He died in 1856 at age 46.

Kogan recorded the DVD “Music and the Mind: The Life and Works of Robert Schumann” for Yamaha. He has received numerous honors, including the Concert Artists Guild Award, the Liebert Award for Applied Psychoanalysis and the Alexander Award in Psychiatry.

Kogan studied piano at the Juilliard School of Music and earned his undergraduate and medical degrees at Harvard. He has a private practice of psychiatry in New York City.

Louisville’s Got Talent is Back for its Sixth Year

Louisville’s Got Talent, a competition celebrating the talented youth in the Greater Louisville area produced by CenterStage at The J (Jewish Community Center), is back for its sixth year! Youths ages 6-18 from across Louisville will come together to compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to be seen by local talent agencies and directors. Competitors will be divided into two age groups, 6-12 and 13-18, with a winner chosen for each age group as well as a Grand Prize Winner. There will also be a People’s Choice Award which will be voted on and chosen by the audience at the live final showcase performance.

Louisville’s Got Talent began six years ago as a Bar Mitzvah Project by Jake Latts, whose passion is theater and music. It was his goal in creating Louisville’s Got Talent to not only provide a performance opportunity for young performers but also raise money for CenterStage Acting Out so that more children across the Greater Louisville area can benefit from live, educational, musical theater.

All proceeds from Louisville’s Got Talent will directly benefit CenterStage Acting Out, a touring children’s theater troupe that travels to schools and community venues, presenting educational musical theater to students of all ages. Through collaboration with educators, Acting Out integrates the performing arts into the learning process, thus enriching the lives of each audience member and “opening minds one act at a time.” In order to reach as many children as possible each year, CenterStage Acting Out relies on generous funders to underwrite many performances for schools who may not otherwise be able to afford it. This year we are looking forward to further expanding the number of both individuals and companies who sponsor Louisville’s Got Talent.

Registration is now open for all talented youth, ages 6-18 who are interested in participating in this year’s Louisville’s Got Talent. Acts in the past have included vocalists, bands, magicians, dancers, pianists, instrumentalists, jugglers and comedians. First round auditions for Louisville’s Got Talent will be held March 10 from 2 to 7 p.m. at The J. Participants must register in advance for a time slot centerstagejcc.org/talent. Participants can audition with more than one act. There is a $20 per person registration fee for the first act and $5 for each additional act. We recommend registering for an audition slot as soon as possible, as they will fill up fast!

The top 20 acts will go on to compete in the Live Grand Finale on April 14 at 7 p.m. The finale will be judged by Teddy Abrams (Louisville Orchestra), Emily Albrink (vocalist), Ben Sollee (musician/performer), Robert Curran (Louisville Ballet), Gail Benedict (dancer) and Neill Robertson (actor) and the event will be emceed by Sara Wagner of WHAS11.

Tickets for the April 14 Finale go on sale March 11. To register an act or purchase tickets to the event, go to centerstagejcc.org/talent. Call 502.238.2760 with questions or for more information. Louisville’s Got Talent Sponsorship and Advertising opportunities are also available. The finale will be held at Ursuline Arts Center, 3113 Lexington Road.