Cloud Based

Tory Burch sleeveless blouse, $38; Elevenses jumpsuit, $38; Vintage hat, $32, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Sheer blouse from stylist’s personal collection.
Photographer | Andrea Hutchinson
Stylist | Miranda McDonald
Styling Assistant | Sarah Levitch
Models | Aaron T. Hunter, Daquesha Jones, Kaelyn Lyverse
St. John blouse, $105; Diane von Furstenberg skirt, $52, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Vinci sweater tank, $66, available at Mamili. Vintage headband with veil, $32, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Belt bag from the model’s personal collection.
Danini men’s blouse, $89, available at Mamili. Liverpool blazer, $59, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Douglas Hannant pants, $38, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Robert Jensen tie, $155, available at Rodes For Him.
Ann Taylor blazer, price upon request, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Diane von Furstenberg top, $328, available at Rodeo Drive. Lafayette 148 pants, $38, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Vintage hat, $48, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.
Byron suit, $895; Eton shirt, $285; Eton tie, $155; Torino Leather Co. belt, $155, available at Rodes For Him.
Boglioli wool sportcoat, $1,095; Eton printed shirt, $270; S.M.N Studio jeans, $288; Torino Leather Co. belt, $135; Edward Armah lapel flower, $45, available at Rodes For Him. Tie from stylist’s personal collection. Vintage Pizitz black hat, $32, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.