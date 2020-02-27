Boutique Buzz

Rodes Honored as a ‘Century Survivor’

Rodes has been featured in the February issue of Menswear Retailer (MR) Magazine as a “Century Survivor” of “Retail Pioneers.”

The issue celebrates men’s specialty stores in the U.S. that have been in business for 100+ years. “These retailers graciously share with MR their wisdom, passion and survival secrets, as well as their challenges and approaches to change,” said Editor in Chief Karen Alberg Grossman.

Rodes co-owners, Susan and Howard Vogt, were invited to “A Toast to Century-Old Stores!” party in Chicago on Feb. 16 and were honored during a presentation.

Kendra Scott Celebrates International Women’s Day

In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, Kendra Scott is proud to introduce a new expansion of its Shop For Good give back collection. Through the newly launched Everlyne Friendship Bracelet suite, 20 percent of every purchase – every day – will benefit Kendra Scott’s work to help women and children live their brightest, healthiest and most empowered lives.

From March 6-8, every one of Kendra Scott’s 100+ stores will host a Kendra Gives Back event to support female empowerment in their communities.

Kendra Scott is located at Oxmoor Center, 7900 Shelbyville Road.

Rodeo Drive Upcoming Events

Don't miss these happenings at Rodeo Drive this spring.

March 12 & 13

Gorgeous Things

Customization Show

March 19 & 20

Marchesa Spring Trunk Show

April 16 & 17

Gypsy Jewelry Trunk Show and Attitudes by Angie

Derby Hat Show

April 23 & 24

Climber Jewelry Trunk Show