Boutique Buzz

Photos courtesy of Lemonade Public Relations

After more than 10 years in the luxury event industry, Jaclyn Journey is expanding her offerings with the launch of Journey and Jacobs Design Studio. Journey is partnering with long-time collaborator Amanda Jacobs. The duo has worked together on weddings since 2008 and will bring their distinctive aesthetic to residential, commercial and hospitality design clients.

The venture marries Journey’s experience as a visual merchandiser and wedding designer with Jacobs’ as a trained interior designer. They see the venture as an opportunity to continue building inviting, welcoming, textured spaces to clients beyond temporary event spaces. Their aesthetic is a mix of old-world tradition and modern design with a goal of incorporating client’s unique personality and collected treasures into the finished product.

“When we plan a wedding or an event, we spend a great deal of time learning about our clients – their personalities, likes, dislikes, individual style. Those details all go into the planning and design, and we truly see interior as a fine art. We wanted to bring that same experience into homes and commercial spaces,” said Jaclyn Journey. “This is an opportunity to help our clients create spaces which feel like a true representation of their style but are also livable, comfortable and inviting.”

The duo hopes to focus on homeowners as well as commercial and hospitality clients since it pairs so well with their experience in event planning. Since opening in September, they have completed designs for Ostra restaurant on Frankfort Avenue as well as the new Lemonade Public Relations offices.

Jaclyn Journey’s wedding work has been featured multiple times in Martha Stewart Weddings, Southern Living and Style Me Pretty. Most recently, she was named one of the South’s Best Wedding Planners by Southern Living. For more information visit journeyandjacobs.com or instagram.com/journeyandjacobs.

Jaclyn Journey and Amanda Jacobs are also available to discuss tips on how to refresh your space in the new year as well paint color and design trends for 2019.

Journey and Jacobs Design Studio

117 N. Wenzel St.

journeyandjacobs.com