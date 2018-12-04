Boutique Buzz

Underpinnings Lingerie Opens in Norton Commons

Underpinnings Lingerie opened its flagship store at 9414 Norton Commons Blvd. in November. This is Louisville’s first and only lingerie boutique, offering customers unique pieces in sizes 28A to 46O.

“Underpinnings is committed to providing anyone who wants a bra with one that truly fits and makes them feel confident. We’re offering gorgeous items at all price points that you can’t get anywhere else in Louisville,” says owner Stacia O’Sullivan.

The shop, located in Louisville’s East End, prides itself on a wide array of offerings. Lingerie items come in sizes from extra small to extra-extra-extra large, and everything in the store is exclusive to the area.

“Everyone can feel comfortable here, regardless of who you are or how much you want to spend. I think that’s really special,” says Cait Hargrove, the store’s stock manager. “It’s so much better than looking for something online and just hoping it fits or going to the mall and not finding anything in your size.”

Underpinnings will join other woman-owned businesses in the neighborhood serving the Louisville Metro community and is excited to undertake a significant role as a community partner.

Underpinnings is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and on Mondays by appointment. On Thursdays and on the evenings of special events, the shop will keep extended hours and remain open until 8 p.m.

Underpinnings Lingerie

9414 Norton Commons Blvd.

underpinningslingerie.com

502.741.8768