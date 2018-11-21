Boutique Buzz

Shop Local for the hoLOUdays

Celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 24, with the Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA). Kick off your day with Mayor Fischer at the South End Shop Small BrewgaLOU at Feeders Supply (4921 Dixie Hwy.) and sample your favorite local coffees to jump start your shopping from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Then, head over to the West Louisville hoLOUdays and Business Directory Launch at Lyles Mall (2600 W. Broadway) to check out the newly launched online West Louisville Business Directory and get a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree. The celebration will have tons of activities for the whole family including photos with Santa from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

While you’re out, make a point to stop in NuLu, a neighborhood of all locally-owned businesses who strongly rely on Small Business Saturday for retail sales. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., each store will have its own sales and events, and one of the local bars is setting up a special hot chocolate and toddys event space for shoppers.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express as a way to help get more customers through the doors of small businesses and has grown to become a permanent fixture of the holiday shopping weekend.

Now in its ninth year, even more consumers and communities like Louisville are coming together on Nov. 24, to support all types of small businesses and their local economic impact could be significant. According to the new Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express, an average of two-thirds ($0.67) of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the local community.

For further info, visit keeplouisvilleweird.com/holoudays. VT