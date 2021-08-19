Bourbon for Family Betterment

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling a rare flight of five Pappy Van Winkle bourbons to support its mission

By Anna Byerley

Photos provided by the Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling off five Pappy Van Winkle bottles packaged as a flight to support its mission to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. The raffle kicks off on August 16 with 1,750 tickets available for $100 each. All proceeds from this event go directly to benefiting the families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House when they travel to Louisville for medical care for their children. The bourbon flight includes one bottle each of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year (2018); Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year (2019); Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year (2019); Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year, lot b (2019); Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year (2019). We spoke to Hal Hedley, CEO at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, and Fred Minnick, best-selling author and bourbon expert to find out more about the raffle.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana started raffling off a flight of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons three years ago and since then it has turned into one of their largest fundraisers. “We had instant success and it’s really only grown from there,” Hedley said. “Pappy Van Winkle has become even harder to come by so all the more reason why we wanted to continue this raffle because it’s a great opportunity for people who wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to win not one but five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, while also supporting our cause.”

This month, Hedley is celebrating 20 years in his role as CEO at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana. “I get the privilege of waking up every morning and going to work for an organization that is helping families going through the toughest times of their lives, having a seriously ill child and it just gives me a great deal of fulfillment knowing that there’s a real purpose to the work I do but, more importantly, the work our team, staff, board members and volunteers are doing every day,” Hedley said.

Minnick, who serves as the organization’s exclusive partner for this charitable raffle, personally authenticated each bottle and recently appraised this raffle at $22,000. He also has confirmed all five bourbons’ origins. “I have a process on how I confirm that the bottles are legit,” Minnick explained. “I validate each bottle to make sure that we have legitimate bottles that are going out for the raffle.”

Pappy Van Winkle’s value has skyrocketed and entering this raffle is a great way to get your hands on these prestigious bottles that will only continue to increase in value. “You have a better shot at winning the raffle than you have walking into a liquor store to buy a bottle of Pappy. So the odds, while it may seem not in someone’s favor to win, are still better than the odds of going into a store and buying a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon,” Minnick said.

The flight will be raffled at 10 a.m., EST, Oct. 14, and the winner does not have to be present.

To purchase tickets please visit PappyRaffle.org. For more information about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana and other ways to get involved with the organization visit, rmhc-kentuckiana.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana

550 S First St.

Louisville, KY 40202

Rmhc-kentuckiana.org

502.581.1416