Bourbon, Dinner & Barn8, Oh My!

Hermitage Farm welcomes guest chefs for monthly Sunday Supper Series

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by Barn8

Hermitage Farm founders Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown toast Louisville’s vast array of talented chefs with a new monthly Supper Series at Barn8 Farm Restaurant & Bourbon Bar. The Supper Series’ inaugural day will be on Jan. 17 with cuisine from Barn8’s Executive Chef Alison Settle and bourbon pairings from Hermitage Farm Executive Bourbon Steward Adam Walpole. Each month a different chef from the Commonwealth will take the stage to show off their culinary masterpieces.

Some of the upcoming chefs and dates include:

• Feb. 21 – Jonathan Searle of Proof on Main

• March – Sara Bradley of Paducah’s freight house restaurant and Top Chef runner-up

• April – Samantha Fore of Lexington’s Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites

• The rest of 2021 includes – Stephen Williams of Covington’s Bouquet Restaurant and Dickie Brennan of New Orleans’ Palace Cafe and more.

Each night will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres. From there, a four-course dinner with beverage pairings will follow. The dinner on Jan. 17 will include bourbon pairings from Barn8’s exclusive single-barrel selections. The bourbon you can expect to see includes Weller Private Select, Maker’s Mark Private Select, Old Forester Private Select, Woodford Reserve Private Select and Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Private Select. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase additional beverages. Most of the Supper Series events will be held in Barn8’s beautiful hayloft to set the ambiance of the evening.

“We at Barn8 are overjoyed to begin our dinner series! We’ve been fortunate enough to have several talented regional chefs agree to join us in the coming months, and we can hardly wait to see what new flavors and experiences they will bring to our staff and guests,” said Barn8 Executive Chef Alison Settle. “On a personal note, our Bourbon Steward, Adam Walpole, and I are thankful for the opportunity to select several single barrels from Kentucky’s finest distilleries, and our first dinner is an expression of that excitement. Pairing these selections with their courses has been a dream, as barrels of this caliber bring inspiration so readily.”

Tickets for the event are limited. For Jan. 17, only 25 tickets will be available. Each ticket is $150 per person, which includes the hors d’oeuvres, drink pairings, four-course meal and gratuity. Reservations must be made in advance and can be made by phone at 502.398.9289, by email at cconlin@hermitagefarm.com or online at hermitagefarm.com/product/bourbon-night. A credit card is required to secure the reservation, and cancellations must be made at least 72 hours in advance to receive a full refund. All Supper Series events are being held under extreme safety precautions and are subject to change if necessary. These exclusive nights will bring in some of the most well-known chefs in Kentucky and it’s an event you’re not going to want to miss, so purchase your tickets now!

Barn8 Hayloft

10500 W US Highway 42

Goshen, KY 40026

hermitagefarm.com/product/bourbon-night

502.398.9289 ext. 103

cconlin@hermitagefarm.com