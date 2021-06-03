Arts on the Green Festival 2021

Spend your day enjoying this annual fine arts and crafts festival at Maples Park

By Emily Renco

Photos provided by Arts on the Green

With the arrival of warm summer weather comes fun and exciting outdoor events for everyone in the family to enjoy. This includes the annual Arts on the Green Fine Arts and Crafts Festival that will include over 100 artists showcasing their talents at beautiful Maples Park in Crestwood, KY. We spoke with the Arts Association of Oldham County President, Ann Stroth, to learn more about this annual event and what this year’s festival has to offer.

What makes Arts on the Green unique compared to other fine arts and craft festivals?

The Arts on the Green is unique compared to other local arts festivals as it is the largest art festival held in Oldham County. Each year, national, regional and local juried artists come to showcase their work to people from many different parts of Kentucky.

How has Arts on the Green evolved over the 21 years since it started?

The Oldham County Arts Association first hosted Arts on the Green, a fine arts and crafts show, in 1999. The show was founded by Donna Miller and Sandra Graves, who have experience in planning and executing outdoor art shows while also being artists themselves. It was held on the Oldham County Historical Grounds, on a cold, rainy April day, with a total of 15 artist booths. Eventually, it was moved to June but always remained an outdoor event. As the number of artists increased, it was moved to the Oldham County Courthouse Lawn. Previous show directors include Amy Weganest and Marion Gibson. In 2010, Mary Klausing took over the reins, directing the juried art show through 2019. Last year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, as we celebrate 21 years of Arts on the Green, Nancy Daneshmand is managing over 120 artists’ booths in 10 artist mediums, along with food trucks and more in the beautiful new Maples Park in Crestwood.

How do artists get involved?

To get involved, national and regional artists use an online organization called Zapplication.org to schedule their rotation of shows throughout the country. We additionally post the application on our website AAOOC.org and call artists to artists that are on our mailing list. Additionally, we solicit from Facebook postings and other social media platforms.

What can attendees expect to see and do at the festival?

Attendees will be able to experience the beautiful Maples Park, food trucks and great adult beverages. Of course, don’t forget the great artwork and consumables, like lotion, soap, candles and food items.

The Annual Arts on the Green will take place from June 12-13, 2021 from 11 am to 5 pm at the newly opened Maples Park. The park features a large playground area, picnic areas, pathways and will host food trucks and art demonstrations during the festival.

Arts on the Green

June 12-13, 2021

Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

6826 W State Hwy 22

Crestwood, KY 40014

aaooc.org

502.222.3822