Tough Cookie Awards Breakfast

The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana will host their fifth annual event virtually

By Elizabeth Scinta

The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana are hosting their fifth annual virtual Tough Cookie Awards to recognize those in the Girl Scout community who are working to build “tough” girls. This event will take place over Zoom on Nov. 6 at 8:30 a.m. The Voice-Tribune is proud to support our local Girl Scouts as the print media sponsor for this event.

For over 100 years, Girl Scouts has taught young girls how to be successful leaders in their communities. The honorary chairs for the event are former Miss America, Heather French Henry, who will also be emceeing the event, and Head Coach of the University of Louisville women’s basketball team, Jeff Walz.

There will be four awards presented during the virtual event to those who show the importance of devoting their time to educating girls:

2020 Exceptional Cookie Award: Presented to an outstanding recent recipient of the Gold Award. Representing the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, the Gold Award challenges high school-age girls to change the world.

2020 Smart Cookie Award: Presented to a young professional Girl Scout alumna who demonstrates courage, conﬁdence and character through her work, volunteer efforts and other notable accomplishments.

2020 Tough Cookie Award: Presented to a woman who has made significant contributions as a volunteer within their community. She also is a woman whose life exemplifies the value of community service intrinsic to Girl Scouts.

2020 Man Enough To Be a Girl Scout: Presented to a community leader who not only believes in the power of every girl to change the world, but publicly champions opportunities to make that idea a reality.

Winners for three of the four awards have already been chosen. Olivia Botner is the recipient of the Exceptional Cookie Award, Aimee Turner is the recipient of the Smart Cookie Award and Angie M. Evans is the recipient of the Tough Cookie Award. The Man Enough to be a Girl Scout Award will be chosen based on who wins the most donations during the Man Enough to be a Girl Scout campaign. You can learn more about the campaign and see the participating candidates by visiting p2p.onecause.com/gskmanenough.

Tickets for the event are $40, which is the price of a Girl Scouts membership. The ticket you purchase can help cover the cost of membership for a girl who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it. Each attendee will receive a voucher for breakfast and a Girl Scout collectors tin with chocolate mints. Louisvillians will receive a voucher for a small coffee, espresso or tea and a muffin or scone from Heine Brothers’ Coffee. Those outside of Louisville will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card, according to the press release.

You can also purchase sponsor tickets at the gold or silver level or a table sponsorship. Prices are listed online at: one.bidpal.net/toughcookie/ticketing. If you can’t make it to the event, you can donate to the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana here: one.bidpal.net/toughcookie/browse/donation.

All of the funds raised from the Tough Cookie Awards will stay in the Kentuckiana community to help the local Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana’s 2020 Tough Cookie Awards

Nov. 6

8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Virtual

one.bidpal.net/toughcookie