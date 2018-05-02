State of the Art

New paintings, soft skies and a soldier’s lens

Art Openings & Exhibits

1. David Iacovazzi-Pau’s exhibition “New Paintings” is on display at Swanson Contemporary, 638 E. Market St., through May 19. In this new series of portraits, the artist continues to seek to expose his vision of people in the community who – by their work and dedication – enhance reality, whether it be with music (Teddy Abrams), visual art (Erika Holmquist-Wall) or written work (Maurice Gattis). Altogether, there are 15 paintings and works on paper from the last two years.

2. B. Deemer Gallery, 2650 Frankfort Ave., will feature Steven Walker May 4 through June 5. The artist’s atmospheric paintings envelop the viewer in a soft sky and gentle breeze. The clouds float effortlessly, reflecting the light and occasionally exposing the sun on the horizon. “The Zephyr series is something that I started back in 2012 and has been part of my exploration into the gentle and vast skies that many love but can’t necessarily capture,” Walker shared.

3. “Through a Soldier’s Lens: Jack Speed’s WWI Photography” is on display in the Nash Gallery at The Filson Historical Society, 1310 S. Third St. through July 27. John “Jack” Speed was an officer in the 150th Field Artillery during World War I. His unit served on the Western Front where they saw action at Champagne-Marne, Aisne-Marne, St. Mihiel and Meuse-Argonne. Speed was not only a soldier but also an amateur photographer, his numerous photographs the product of technological improvements that made cameras more portable and accessible to the general public than ever before. VT

