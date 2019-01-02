Exploring History, Education and Equality

‘FEMINIST EXPRESSIONS’

Kaviar Forge and Gallery is hosting the Kentucky Foundation for Women’s newest exhibit, “Feminist Expressions.” The gallery highlights feminist artists from all over Kentucky who created pieces that aim to spark social change and promote equality through a variety of mediums. “Feminist Expressions” runs through Jan. 19.

LAURIE FADER’S ODYSSEYS

Garner Narrative is hosting award-winning artist Laurie Fader’s first solo show at the art gallery titled “Odysseys.” Each piece symbolizes Fader’s own political and personal beliefs, all inspired by her educational journey in Rome that connected her to the history of Pre-Christian Vestal Virgins. Fader’s art will be on display at Garner Narrative through Jan. 4.

SEARCHING FOR THOMAS MERTON

Bellarmine University’s McGrath Gallery is hosting “Searching for Thomas Merton: An Artistic Tribute,” in honor of the monk and writer on the 50th anniversary of his death. This event is part of a larger celebration of Merton’s life at Bellarmine University and will close on Jan. 12.

25TH ANNUAL AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS EXHIBITION

Actors Theatre of Louisville is hosting the work of 13 local and regional artists that celebrates African American history, culture and art. This juror of this year’s iteration is Kevin Cole, an award-winning artist, consultant and teacher. The exhibit will run at Actors Theatre Gallery from Jan. 8 through Feb. 17.

‘SEEING THROUGH THE ARTISTS’ EYES’

Now through Jan. 19, Jane Morgan Gallery is presenting “Seeing Through the Artists’ Eyes.” This collection of landscapes includes work from the arts of the Plein Air group, who have created visual representations from their travels throughout and beyond the state.

Want to be included in State of The Art? Send your upcoming art exhibition details to circulation@redpinmedia.com.