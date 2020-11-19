Free Membership at the Frazier 

The Frazier History Museum is offering a year of free membership for everyone in the Louisville area

By Sarah Levitch

Photos provided by the Frazier History Museum

In time for the holiday season, after a remarkably unexpected and challenging year, the Frazier History Museum is offering a unique present to the Louisville community: free membership until October 2021.

As we begin to question our understanding of accessibility and our struggles are far from over, nevertheless resolved, this gift acts as a tool to rebuild the downtown Louisville community by encouraging anyone and everyone to get out of the house. The Frazier History Museum provides a dynamic space with a little something for every visitor. Kentucky’s largest history museum, the Frazier kicks off the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, as well as most tourists’ introductions to our old Kentucky home. With live performances, outstanding exhibits and “KentuckyShow!,” the museum makes a great weekend destination for families or a mid-week getaway for those quirky remote work schedules.

The Frazier Museum wrote, “It is our mission at the Frazier to ignite the human spirit with thoughtfully crafted stories about who we are and our connection to the world around us. This story is personal for us as Louisville continues to grapple with COVID-19 and racial unrest. As a member of the downtown community, we want to be a leader in helping our city re-emerge better than before, with something for everyone.”

The permanent collection welcomes the exhibit “Cool Kentucky,” celebrating historical and cultural figures that may surprise you and invoke a sense of pride for Kentucky’s diverse creativity. Other exhibits, a mix of new and old favorites, include: “The Spirit of Kentucky Bourbon Exhibit,” “What is a Vote Worth? Suffrage Then and Now,” “Celebrating the Sounds of Kentucky,” “The Lewis & Clark Experience,” “Border State: Kentucky and the Civil War,” “The Founder’s Gallery” and “The Stewart Historic Miniatures Gallery.”

Normally priced at $55 for an individual and $84 for dual/family, this opportunity for free unlimited admission access comes as a great treat to learn and explore all that the Frazier Museum has to offer over the next year.

Individual membership includes free general admission for one adult, a 10% discount on purchases in the museum store (some items excluded) and a subscription to the weekly Virtual Frazier Magazine email.

Dual/Family membership includes free general admission for two adults and their children or grandchildren under 18 years old, a 10% discount on purchases in the museum store (some items excluded) and a subscription to the weekly Virtual Frazier Magazine email.

Everyone who lives in the 12-county area around Louisville is eligible for the free membership. This includes nine counties in Kentucky and three in Indiana: Bullitt, Hardin, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, Clark (IN), Floyd (IN) and Harrison (IN).

The membership activates as soon as you sign up, and all free memberships will expire on October 31, 2021. To sign up or for more information, visit fraziermuseum.org/free.



Frazier History Museum

829 West Main Street

fraziermuseum.org

502.753.5663