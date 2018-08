2018 Performing Arts Guide

DANCE

KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

kentuckycenter.org

“Romeo + Juliet” – Sept. 7-8

“Brown-Forman The Nutcracker”– Dec. 8-23

“Human Abstract” – Feb. 28-March 3

“Cinderella” – April 5-6

LOUISVILLE BALLET

louisvilleballet.org

“Romeo + Juliet” – Sept. 7-8

“Mozart” – Oct. 12-13

“Brown-Forman The Nutcracker”– Dec. 8-23

“Choreographers’ Showcase” – Jan. 31-Feb. 3

“Human Abstract”– Feb. 28-March 3

“Cinderella” – April 5-6

UOFL DANCE THEATRE

uldanceacademy.com

“Clara’s Dream” — Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Spring Gala — May 17-18

MUSIC

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY, UOFL

louisvillechambermusic.org

Takàcs Quartet – Oct. 14

Tessa Clark and Andrew Armstrong – Nov. 4

Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet – Feb. 17

Claremont Trio – March 3

Dover Quartet – April 7

DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE

derbydinner.com

The Church Basement Ladies in “Rise Up O Men” – Aug. 22-Sept. 30

Jason Petty presents “Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes” – Sept. 10

The Van-Dells – Sept. 24

“How Great Thou Art: The Gospel Music of Elvis Presley” – Oct. 22

The Return: A Beatles Tribute! – Nov. 5

THE MONARCHS present “A Tribute to Rock, Rhythm & Doo Wop” – Jan 2-3

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon presents “A Tribute to John Denver” – Jan. 4-5

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra – April 8

KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

kentuckycenter.org

“An Evening with Lindsey Stirling” – Aug. 8

Chris Blue – Sept. 7

The Revivalist – Sept. 27

“Zosos: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience” – Sept. 28

Hawktail – Sept. 30

“Danny Gokey: Hope Encounter in Partnership with World Vision” – Oct. 4

Lake Street Dive – Oct. 25

“The Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary Tour” – Nov. 15

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” – Nov. 25

“Randy Rainbow Live” – Dec. 8

“Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas”– Dec. 12

The SteelDrivers – April 6

KENTUCKY OPERA

kyopera.org

“The Magic Flute” – Sept. 23

“Enemies, A Love Story” – Nov. 11

“Rigoletto” – Feb. 17

LOUISVILLE ORCHESTRA

louisvilleorchestra.org

Pops: Bob Bernhardt conducts John Williams – Sept. 15

“Leonard Bernstein at 100”– Sept. 29

“Kentucky Strings” – Oct. 13

“Halloween Spooktacular” – Oct. 20

Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610 and Mozart’s Requiem – Oct. 27

Pops: Brass Transit Tribute to Chicago – Nov. 10

“Home For The Holidays Family” – Nov. 24

“Home for the Holidays with Manny Gonzalez”– Nov.24

Leonard Slatkin – Jan. 12

“1812 Overture” – Jan. 19

“Art + Music” – Jan. 26

“Star Wars: A New Hope” – Feb. 2-3

“Midtown Men” – Feb. 16

“Festival of American Music” – Feb. 23, March 8-9

“An Evening in Italy”– March 2

“Carnival of the Animals” – March 16

Music of Queen – March 23

“William Tell” – April 14

“Love, Lust + Rock ‘n’ Roll” – April 20

Johannes Brahms’ Fourth Symphony – April 27

Beethoven’s Ninth – May 11

UOFL SCHOOL OF MUSIC

louisville.edu/music

Loreto Project – Aug. 11

Jazz Jam Session – Aug. 27

Sidney King and Roland Martin – Sept. 4

Lee Luvisi – Sept. 5

Aebersold Quartet – Sept. 10

Reese Land – Sept. 12

School of Music Faculty Gala – Sept. 14

University Chorus, Collegiate Chorale & Cardinal Singers – Sept. 16

University Jazz Combos – Sept. 17

Bruce Heim – Sept. 17

Derek Brown – Sept. 20

Music eX Series – Sept. 23

University Symphony Orchestra – Sept. 23

University Faculty Jazz Ensemble – Sept. 24

University Wind Symphony – Sept. 30

University Jazz Combos – Oct. 1

University Symphonic Band & Chamber Winds Louisville – Oct. 4

Denine Leblanc – Oct. 7

Takàcs Quartet – Oct. 14

University Jazz Repertory Ensemble – Oct. 15

Adam McCord and Faculty Chamber Music – Oct. 17

University Jazz Ensemble I – Oct. 18

University Sinfonietta – Oct. 19

University Chorus, Singing Cardsmen & Cardinal Singers – Oct. 21

University Faculty Jazz Ensemble – Oct. 22

University Community Band & Saxophone Ensemble – Oct. 22

University Student Composers Recital – Oct. 23

Music eX Series – Oct. 28

Jazz Jam Session – Oct. 29

University Symphony Orchestra Halloween Spooktacular – Oct. 31

Kenneth Broberg – Nov. 1-2

Tessa Lark – Nov. 4

“Morton Feldman: His Life & Music” (film/concert) – Nov. 4

New Music Festival: Chamber Music – Nov. 5

New Music Festival: Computer Music – Nov. 6

New Music Festival: University Symphony Orchestra – Nov. 7

New Music Festival: Collegiate Chorale & Cardinal Singers – Nov. 8

New Music Festival: University Wind Ensemble & New Music Ensemble – Nov. 9

University Jazz Combos – Nov. 12

University Jazz Ensemble I – Nov. 13

University Student Composers Recital – Nov. 14

Community Music Program Departmental Saturday – Nov. 17

University Opera Scenes – Nov. 17

University Symphonic Band – Nov. 18

University Chorus, Collegiate Chorale & Cardinal Singers – Nov. 18

University Jazz Repertory Ensemble – Nov. 19

University Jazz Combos – Nov. 26

Rachel Cheung – Dec. 4

Emily Albrink, Chad Sloan & Lee Luvisi – Nov. 9

Gabe Evens Community Big Band – Dec. 12

THEATER

ACTORS THEATRE OF LOUISVILLE

actorstheatre.org

“Dracula” – Sept. 7-Oct. 31

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” – Sept. 18-Oct. 10

“A Doll’s House, Part 2”– Oct. 2-Nov. 4

“The Santaland Diaries” – Nov. 15-Dec. 23

“A Christmas Carol” – Nov. 20-Dec. 23

“Pipeline” – Jan. 8-Feb. 2

“Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin” – Jan. 29-Feb. 17

43rd Humana Festival of New American Plays – March 1-April 7

THE BARD’S TOWN

thebardstown.com

“The Spy and the Playwright” – Through Aug. 4

BUNBURY THEATRE

bunburytheatre.org

“A Jewish Joke” – Oct. 4-22

“Greetings” – Nov. 30-Dec. 16

“The Green Book” – Feb. 8-24

“Grace and Glorie” – April 12-28

“When Fishies Rain Down from the Sky” – June 14-30

CENTER STAGE THEATER COMPANY (JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER)

jewishlouisville.org

“Hairspray” – through Aug. 5

“Into the Woods” – Oct. 18-Nov. 4

“The Full Monty” – Jan. 10-27

“Annie” – March 14-31

“Monty Python’s Spamalot” – May 9-26

THE CHAMBER THEATRE

thechambertheatre.com

“Pygmalion” – Nov. 9-10, 12, 15-17

“All People Sneeze” – TBA

CLARKSVILLE LITTLE THEATRE

clarksvillelittletheatre.org

“Disaster!” – Sept. 7-9, 14-16

“Blithe Spirit” – Nov. 9-11, 16-18

“Boeing, Boeing” – Jan. 11-13, 18-20

“Steel Magnolias” – March 8-10, 15-17

“The Wizard of Oz” – May 10-12, 17-19

COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER

commonwealththeatre.org

“Blue Stocking” – Sept. 20-29

“The Laramie Project” – Oct. 11-20

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – Nov. 8-17

“The Ugly Duckling” – TBA

“The Caucasian Chalk Circle” – Nov. 29-Dec. 9

“Almost, Maine” – Jan. 17-26

Young Playwrights Festival 2019 – Feb. 6-16

“The Trials of Robin Hood” – Feb. 6-16

Storytime Theater: Native American Myths – TBA

“Cabaret” – March 7-23

DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE

derbydinner.com

“The Little Mermaid” – Through Aug. 18

“Web of Murder” – Oct. 3-Nov. 11

“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” – Oct. 6-Nov. 10

“Irving Bering’s Holiday Inn” – Nov. 14-Dec. 31

“A Velveteen Rabbit Christmas” – Nov. 11-Dec. 22

“Love, Sex and the I.R.S” – Jan. 9-Feb. 17

“The Robber Bridegroom” – Feb. 20-March 31

“The Emperor’s New Clothes” – Feb. 23-March 30

“The Newsies” – April 3-May 19

“Snow White and the Prince” – May 25-June 29

KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

kentuckycenter.org

“Hamilton” – June 4-23

KENTUCKY SHAKESPEARE

kyshakespeare.com

Kentucky Shakespeare Festival – Through Aug. 5

THE LIMINAL PLAYHOUSE

theliminalplayhouse.org

“Mr. Universe”– Aug. 30-Sept. 9

“The Effect” – Oct. 25-Nov. 4

“Smart People” – March 28-April 7

“Edward Albee’s The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?” – May 30-June 9

PANDORA PRODUCTIONS

pandoraprods.org

“Cabaret” – Sept. 14-29

“My Big Gay Italian Christmas” – Nov. 9-24

“Southern Comfort” – Jan. 11-26

“Girlfriend” – March 8-23

“Dada Woof, Papa Hot” – May 10-25

PNC BROADWAY IN LOUISVILLE

louisville.broadway.com

“Disney’s Aladdin” – Oct. 10-21

“A Christmas Story” – Nov. 27-Dec. 2

“Something Rotten!” – Jan. 15-20

“The Book of Mormon” – Feb. 26-March 3

“On Your Feet!” – March 12-17

“Hello, Dolly!” – May 14-19

ST. FRANCIS SCHOOL

stfrancisschool.org

Marsha Norman’s “Getting Out” – Aug. 3

Drama Project Middle School production – Nov. 9, 11, 14, 15

High School Showcase of Student-Written and Student-Directed Plays – Dec. 7-8

High School Spring theater performance – March 8-9

STAGE ONE

stageone.org

“Frankenstein” – Oct. 19-31

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – Dec. 1-15

“Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing” – Jan. 26-Feb. 2

“The True Story of the Three Little Pigs” – March 23-April 20

THEATRE [502]

theatre502.org

“A Feminine Ending” — Sept. 28-29, Oct. 1, 5-7, 12-14

“Sergio’s Museum” — Feb. 8-9, 11, 15-17, 22-24

“Women Laughing Alone with Salad” — March 29-30, April 1, 5-7, 14, 19-20

UOFL THEATRE ARTS DEPARTMENT

louisville.edu/theatrearts

“The Mountaintop” – Aug. 20-22, Aug. 27-30

“The Taming of the Shrew” – Nov. 8-10, 15-18

“Almost, Maine” – Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 7-10

“A Piece of My Heart” – Feb. 21-23 and Feb. 28-March 3

“A Raisin in the Sun” – April 11-13, 18-21