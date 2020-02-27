Enjoying every moment of KMAC Couture and

KMAC Couture Fashion Week

By Mariah Kline

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

and Tim Valentino

Beginning April 6, fans can start reveling in the magic of KMAC Couture with KMAC Couture Fashion Week. Leading up to the runway show, friends of KMAC are opening their doors to the public to celebrate the massive show and share exclusive discounts.

KMAC Couture Fashion Week includes five days of events at local retailers. At each place, models and artists will be in attendance to share their works from the 2019 show and build anticipation for the big event. Wander through some of Louisville’s favorite neighborhoods and take advantage of the deals. All events are free and open to the public.

Following the fun-filled week, KMAC Couture will take place on Saturday, April 11 on Main Street outside of the museum. On the big night, a fabulous cocktail party begins at 7 p.m. While mingling with fellow attendees, guests can get up-close looks at pieces from previous years as models stand above the crowd and showcase these works of art.

At 8:30 p.m., the show begins and the designs of more than 50 artists will grace the runway. Each one-of-a-kind piece is made exclusively for the show, and seeing these works of art in motion is an unparalleled experience. Immediately after the show, an incredible after party takes place inside the museum. Enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres and dancing plus a chance to meet the artists and see their creations up close.

The night will also include a raffle drawing with some spectacular prize packages. Items include a reserved box for the Kentucky Oaks, a SKYN Lounge Boutique Spa experience, a private dinner party at KMAC, a Night with Elton John & 21c and tickets to the Porsche Driving Experience in Atlanta. Raffle tickets are $25 each and buy four, get one free.

KMAC Couture is an experience like no other that our city is fortunate to play host to. The 2020 spectacle will captivate and excite the artist in all of us. V

To learn more, purchase raffle tickets and secure your seats for KMAC Couture, visit kmacmuseum.org/couture. The Voice of Louisville is proud to serve as the media sponsor of KMAC Couture.

KMAC Couture Fashion Week:

Tuesday, April 7, Frankfort Avenue Night

Jordan Clines, 2842 Frankfort Ave.

Summer Eliason Design, 2846 Frankfort Ave.

Peacock Boutique, 2828 Frankfort Ave.

Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store, 2416 Frankfort Ave.

5 to 8 p.m. Park the car and enjoy Frankfort Avenue. Guests will enjoy light bites provided by Frankfort Avenue area restaurants and great discounts at all participating locations.

Wednesday, April 8

Physicians Center For Beauty, 224 Chenoweth Lane

5 to 8 p.m. Guests will enjoy light bites and cocktails, as well as the chance to learn more about treatments and secure special event pricing.



RJE Interiors, 732 W. Main St.

4 to 8 p.m. Stop by RJE for drinks, appetizers and the chance to see the latest trends in modern work-place design.

Thursday, April 9

SKYN Lounge & Merkley Kendrick Jewelers, 145 Chenoweth Lane

5 to 8 p.m. It’s the grand opening for the new SKYN Lounge location! Guests will be treated to light bites, cocktails and a free gift with purchase and an artfully curated selection of Merkley Kendrick pieces to compliment any spring style.

Friday, April 10

NuLu Night

Rabbit Hole Distillery, 711 E. Jefferson St.

6 to 9 p.m. Experience a perfect view of downtown Louisville while enjoying light bites from Wiltshire Pantry and a cash bar featuring Rabbit Hole cocktails.



Pappy & Company, 843 E. Market

5 to 8 p.m. Nibble and sip in style at Pappy & Company’s cozy NuLu location. Special discounts will be available.



Work the Metal & Maker’s Mark, 1201 Story Ave.

6 to 9 p.m. Come out for a night full of shopping, spring fashions and more at the fourth annual Derby Fashion Show at Work the Metal. Fashion show begins at 7 p.m. See the latest in spring fashion trends hit the catwalk while enjoying hot eats, sweet treats and drinks provided by Maker’s Mark, Board & You, Marigold Catering and more.

Saturday, April 11

Drybar Louisville, 4904 Shelbyville Road

All Day. KMAC Couture attendees who come to Drybar on April 11 will receive a free Drybar gift bag with blowout service.

KMAC Couture 2020 Artists:

Lindsey Barlow-Bell, Francisco Cardona & Larry Bell – Louisville, KY

Taylor Bell – Oakland, CA

Frances Brunner – Kent State University (OH)

Lilly Chodyniecki & Justin Chodyniecki – Louisville, KY

Colleen Clines & Maggie Clines – Louisville, KY

Sara Jane Coakley – Louisville, KY

Wende Cudmore – Salem, IN

Whitney Do – duPont Manual High School (KY)

Lauren Dowell & Nedra McNeil – Louisville, KY

Brent Drew-Wolak & Emmaly Saliga – Louisville, KY

Charley Drew-Wolak – Earlham College (IN)

Ala Durham – Kentucky Country Day (KY)

Tora Eff – Louisville, KY

Katie Ensor & Molly Ensor – Miami University (OH)

Lilly Gaunt – Sacred Heart Academy (KY)

Karen Gleeson – Maysville, KY

Hayleigh Gnagie – Ballard High School (KY)

Iris Griffin – Ballard High School (KY)

Ariana Hammond – Butler Traditional High School (KY)

Andrea Hansen – University of Louisville (KY)

David Hudson – Radcliff, KY

Hyekyoung Koo – School of the Art Institute of Chicago (IL)

Ayodeji Lasisi – Louisville, KY

Fiyin Lasisi – Louisville, KY

Christie Lin – Greenwood High School (KY)

Madeline Mattheu – duPont Manual High School (KY)

Christ Moo – St. Francis School (KY)

Samantha Jean Moore – Lexington, KY

Adrienne Nixon – Louisville, KY

Elaina Parker – Savannah College of Art and Design (GA)

Taylor Parker – Kentucky Country Day (KY)

Kristina Pettit – Louisville, KY

Tracy Powell – Columbus, OH

Lilah Pudlo – duPont Manual High School (KY)

Jennifer Ratoff, Nedra McNeil & Lorraine Venberg – Louisville, KY

Ehren Reed & Brandon Hodges – Louisville, KY

Cathy Ridge – Prospect, KY

Olivia Rogers – Savannah College of Art & Design (GA)

Isaac St. Thomas – Jeffersonville, IN

Kai Seitz – duPont Manual High School (KY)

Jessica Sharp – Louisville, KY

Kyle Sherrard – Louisville, KY

Olga Shulgina – Louisville, KY

Aricka Sloan – duPont Manual High School (KY)

Audrey Slyter – Ballard High School (KY)

WanKeith Smiley – Louisville, KY

Karen Stout – Louisville, KY

Emma Struber – duPont Manual High School (KY)

Edward Taylor – Louisville, KY

Oli Tierney – duPont Manual High School (KY)

Luke Voss & Sophia Baser – Louisville Collegiate School (KY)

Haylen Wehr – Sacred Heart Academy (KY)

Tiffany Woodard – Louisville, KY