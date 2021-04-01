Are you hip to Louisville Hip and Knee Institute?

Specialized care from specialized surgeons

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos by Jennifer Schoenegge Photography LLC

Choosing your profession can be a daunting task for some, but for others, they’ve known from a young age exactly what they wanted to be when they grew up. Dr. Joseph Greene of Louisville Hip & Knee Institute falls into the latter category. “I have a brother who is 12 years younger than me. Right before his first birthday, he was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a tumor that typically affects the adrenal gland in the body which sits above the kidney. It does a lot of your hormone functions,” Dr. Greene explained. “He had his kidney and tumor removed and my mom and he moved to St. Judes in Memphis, TN where he had a year of chemotherapy. He has been in remission ever since. I was 13 when that was going on. I saw the power of medicine and the miracle of saving a small child’s life. I saw the positivity brought to my family, all of our friends and extended family and I’m sure that’s why I’m a physician, seeing my brother go from a deadly disease to surviving it.”

Dr. Greene is the co-founder of the Louisville Hip & Knee Institute, which opened in 2021. Before he opened it, he worked as the Adult Hip and Knee Reconstruction Fellowship Director for Norton Healthcare. He is also currently a part of the Clinical Faculty for the University of Louisville Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. “The reason we founded the Louisville Hip and Knee Institute is to give individualized and personalized care for patients. We want to continue our tradition of doing outpatient or same-day recovery hip and knee replacements,” Dr. Greene explained.

Louisville Hip & Knee Institute uses minimally invasive surgical techniques to get their patients up and moving quicker than traditional surgical methods, according to Louisville Hip & Knee Institute’s website. “We do a fully comprehensive treatment plan for patients. From the office to the initial screenings to discussing the surgery and even the surgical procedure,” said Dr. Greene.

Since they’re only focused on those two parts of the body, the surgeons can hone in on their practice and learn the newest techniques whenever possible. Dr. Greene and the newest addition to his team, Dr. Jonathan Yerasimides, are enthusiastic about teaching the next generation of doctors and even current doctors. They’re constantly teaching doctors domestically and internationally about the newest techniques and practices. “Our focus is to create a very specialized and individualized expert opinion and treatment plan for each patient,” Dr. Greene explained. “We work with the University of Louisville Department of Orthopedic Surgery too. We also train practicing surgeons. I think that brings a unique skill set to our patients because we’re constantly learning and discussing new topics and techniques to improve patient’s outcomes.”

Louisville Hip & Knee Institute might be a new business, but Dr. Greene and Dr. Yerasimides have been practicing medicine for a long time and are ready to help you get rid of any pain or issues you might be experiencing. For more information, check out their website at louisvillehipandkneeinstitute.com.

Louisville Hip & Knee Institute

3810 Springhurst Boulevard

Ste. 310

Louisville, KY 40241

Louisvillehipandkneeinstitute.com

502.447.5633