And the Winner is…

VOICE Louisville’s 2021 Bestie Awards

For the third year in a row, VOICE Louisville is pleased to share the winners of the Bestie Awards, chosen by you, encompassing all of Louisville’s favorites. Voting for the Besties opened on our website in September and with the assistance of a third-party company, we tallied the thousands of responses to give you the best of what Louisville has to offer.

If you took the time to vote, you may notice several categories from the original ballot do not appear on these pages. These sections were omitted due to a lack of votes.

Longtime VOICE readers may recall voting for Best Dressed in an annual competition hosted by the magazine in the early 2000s, so we couldn’t resist including that category in the lineup. See page 100 to get a closer look at winners Claudia Coffey and Jeff Hunter.

Each of these winners was selected by you – the readers who took the time to vote for the best businesses, organizations and people in our community. Thank you for being part of the 2021 Bestie Awards, and congratulations to all of the winners!

Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Gallery

Speed Art Museum

2035 S 3rd St.

Louisville, KY 40208

502.634.2700

speedmuseum.org

Kore Gallery

942 E Kentucky St.

Louisville, KY 40203

502.333.4355

koreartgallery.com

Best Locally-Hosted Virtual Experience For Kids

Heartland Music Together

Multiple locations

502.491.3131

heartlandandmusictogether.com

Best Museum

Speed Art Museum

2035 S 3rd St.

Louisville, KY 40208

502.634.2700

speedmuseum.org

Best Online Fundraiser

Speed Art Museum

2035 S 3rd St.

Louisville, KY 40208

502.634.2700

speedmuseum.org

Best Photographer

Andrew Kung Group

506 Baxter Ave.

Louisville, KY 40204

502.804.4940

andrewkung.com

Best Performing Arts Group

Most anticipated return to stage

Louisville Ballet

506 Baxter Ave.

Louisville, KY 40204

502.804.4940

andrewkung.com

Best Performing Arts Venue

Most anticipated reopening

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

501 W Main St.

Louisville, KY 40202

502.584.7777

kentuckyperformingarts.org

Aesthetics

Best Barbershop

Derby City Chop Shop

Highlands: 1233 Bardstown Rd.

502.632.2467

Germantown: 1100 E Burnett Ave.

502.916.4064

derbycitychopshop.com

Best Blowout Salon

TRIM NuLu

552 E Market St. Suite 225

Louisville, KY 40202

833.874.6444

trimnulu.co

Best Blowout Stylist

Whitney Rankin, TRIM NuLu

552 E Market St. Suite 225

Louisville, KY 40202

833.874.6444

trimnulu.co

Best Eyebrow Aesthetician

Hotaru Jay, Permanent Makeup By Hotaru

3900 Shelbyville Rd. #6

Louisville, KY 40207

502.747.7878

aoicosmetics.com

Best Eyebrow Salon

Clique Boutique

Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.

NuLu: 709 E Market St.

Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

Best Eyelash Extensions Aesthetician

Kayla, Permanent Makeup By Hotaru

3900 Shelbyville Rd. #6

Louisville, KY 40207

502.747.7878

aoicosmetics.com

Best Eyelash Extensions Salon

The Brow Boutique

500 Envoy Cir. #503

Louisville, KY 40299

502.690.4371

thebrowboutiquelouisville.com

Best Facial Aesthetician

Kim Mertens, Skyn Lounge

145 Chenoweth Ln.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.894.3335

skynlounge.com

Best Facial Salon

Clique Boutique

Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.

NuLu: 709 E Market St.

Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

Best Hair Extensions

Katie Dunn, TRIM NuLu

552 E Market St. Suite 225

Louisville, KY 40202

833.874.6444

trimnulu.co

Best Hair Salon

TRIM NuLu

552 E Market St. Suite 225

Louisville, KY 40202

833.874.6444

trimnulu.co

Best Highlights Salon

TRIM NuLu

552 E Market St. Suite 225

Louisville, KY 40202

833.874.6444

trimnulu.co

Best Highlights Stylist

Brittney Rodgers, TRIM NuLu

552 E Market St. Suite 225

Louisville, KY 40202

833.874.6444

trimnulu.co

Best Local Skincare

Skyn Lounge

145 Chenoweth Ln.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.894.3335

skynlounge.com

Best Makeup Artist

Sloan Winters, Circe

3642 Brownsboro Rd. #101

Louisville, KY 40207

502.894.0095

shopatcirce.com

Best Massage Place

Massage on Mellwood

1860 Mellwood Ave. Studio 179

Louisville, KY 40206

502.656.6012

massagebook.com

Best Masseuse

Karli Neutz, Massage on Mellwood

1860 Mellwood Ave. Studio 179

Louisville, KY 40206

502.656.6012

massagebook.com

Best Men’s Haircut Salon

TRIM NuLu

552 E Market St. Suite 225

Louisville, KY 40202

833.874.6444

trimnulu.co

Best Men’s Haircut Stylist

Chris Edwards, TRIM NuLu

552 E Market St. Suite 225

Louisville, KY 40202

833.874.6444

trimnulu.co

Best Nail Salon

CND Nails

1901 Rudy Ln.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.894.4445

cnd.com

Best Spray Tan Aesthetician

Hayley, Clique Boutique

Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.

NuLu: 709 E Market St.

Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

Best Spray Tan Spa

Clique Boutique

Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.

NuLu: 709 E Market St.

Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

Best Women’s Haircut Salon

TRIM NuLu

552 E Market St. Suite 225

Louisville, KY 40202

833.874.6444

trimnulu.co

Best Women’s Haircut Stylist

Kelli Hecker, TRIM NuLu

552 E Market St. Suite 225

Louisville, KY 40202

833.874.6444

trimnulu.co

Best Dressed

VOICE Louisville hosted an iconic fashion event and competition centered around Louisville’s best-dressed couples and individuals for many years. While the event no longer takes place, we once again couldn’t resist including Best Dressed as a category in VOICE Louisville’s 2021 Bestie Awards. The readers have spoken and selected Claudia Coffey, TV Co-Host on Great Day Live, as Best Dressed Woman and Jeff Hunter, formerly with Rodes For Him For Her and now with Glasscock/Glasscock Too, as Best Dressed Man. Both winners, while fabulously dressed at all times, have both been in the local fashion scene for a long time, so it’s no wonder their show-stopping looks caught the attention of our readers! Congratulations to Claudia and Jeff!

“Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say and not caring. Don’t be into trends, make fashion own you by deciding what you want to express by the way you dress and live. Style is not standing out, but being remembered.”

– Jeff Hunter

“I grew up performing on the stage in pageants and dance. I always treated fashion as an extension of the character or a way to express my personality. I think I still do. Why not have a little fun! I also believe everyone should have a fashion friend in their life. Mine is Jeff Hunter with Glasscock Too. Isn’t he amazing? He pushes me to try new things and always tells me his honest opinion.”

– Claudia Coffey

Cosmetic Procedures

Best Breast Augmentation Physician

Dr. Brad Calobrace, CaloSpa

2341 Lime Kiln Ln.

Louisville, KY 40222

502.814.3000

calospa.com

Best Breast Augmentation Practice

Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery

7501 New La Grange Rd.

Louisville, KY 40222

502.200.0600

nanamd.com

Best Botox/Dysport Nurse

Audrey May, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery

7501 New La Grange Rd.

Louisville, KY 40222

502.200.0600

nanamd.com

Best Botox/Dysport Practice

Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery

7501 New La Grange Rd.

Louisville, KY 40222

502.200.0600

nanamd.com

Best Dermatologist

Cassis Dermatology & Aesthetic Center

9301 Dayflower St. #100

Prospect, KY 40059

502.326.8588

cassisderm.com

Best Liposuction Physician

Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery

7501 New La Grange Rd.

Louisville, KY 40222

502.200.0600

nanamd.com

Best Liposuction Practice

Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery

7501 New La Grange Rd.

Louisville, KY 40222

502.200.0600

nanamd.com

Best Rhinoplasty Physician

Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel, Plastic Surgery Center

132 Chenoweth Ln.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.584.1109

drodaniel.com

Best Rhinoplasty Practice

Plastic Surgery Center

132 Chenoweth Ln.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.584.1109

drodaniel.com

Best OBGYN

Women First

3900 Kresge Way, Suite 30

Louisville, KY 40207

502.891.8700

wfoflou.com

Best Orthodontist

Dr. Gerry Ahrens, Ahrens Orthodontics Louisville

2015 Herr Ln.

Louisville, KY 40222

502.426.2744

ahrensortho.com

Food & Dining

Best Bakery

Plehn’s Bakery

3940 Shelbyville Rd.

St. Matthews, KY 40207

502.896.4438

plehns.com

Best Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

7785 McCracken Pike

Versailles, KY 40383

859.879.1812

woodfordreserve.com

Best Brunch

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Rd.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.458.8888

lemoorestaurant.com

Best Catering Company

Ladyfingers

12901 Old Henry Rd. #4733

Louisville, KY 40223

502.245.7734

ladyfingersinc.com

Best Chef

Joshua Moore, Volare

2300 Frankfort Ave.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.894.4446

volare-restaurant.com

Best Cocktails

The Pine Room

6325 River Rd.

Harrods Creek, KY 40027

502.528.4422

thepineroomky.com

Best Coffeeshop

Heine Brothers’

Multiple locations

heinebroscoffee.com

Best Date Spot

Jack Fry’s

1007 Bardstown Rd.

Louisville, KY 40204

502.452.9244

jackfrys.com

Best Dinner Spot

Volare

2300 Frankfort Ave.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.894.4446

volare-restaurant.com

Best Distillery

Angel’s Envy

500 E Main St.

Louisville, KY 40202

502.890.6300

angelsenvy.com

Best Farmers Market

Douglass Loop Farmers Market

2005 Douglass Blvd.

Louisville, KY 40205

502.452.2629

douglassloopfarmersmarket.org

Best Hotel Bar

Omni Louisville

400 S 2nd St.

Louisville, KY 40202

502.313.6664

omnihotels.com

Best Lunch Spot

Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe

2868 Frankfort Ave.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.899.9800

bluedogbakeryandcafe.com

Best Place to Drink Bourbon

Justins’ House of Bourbon

101 W Market St.

Louisville, KY 40202

502.215.4620

thehouseofbourbon.com

Best Restaurant Patio

River House Restaurant & Rawbar

3015 River Rd.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.897.5000

riverhouselouisville.com

Best Restaurant to See & Be Seen

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

325 W Main St.

Louisville, KY 40202

502.584.0102

jeffruby.com



Best Speakeasy

Hell or High Water

112 W Washington St.

Louisville, KY 40202

502.587.3057

hellorhighwaterbar.com

Best Take Out

Simply Thai

St. Matthews:

12003 Shelbyville Rd.

502.690.8344

Middletown:

323 Wallace Ave.

502.899.9670

simplythaiky.com

Best Wine List

LouVino

Highlands:

1606 Bardstown Rd.

502.365.1921

Douglass Hills:

11400 Main St.

502.742.1426

louvino.com

Fitness

Best Cycling Studio

CycleBar

St. Matthews: 4600 Shelbyville Rd.

502.890.3216

Middletown Station: 12951 Shelbyville Rd. Suite 101

502.873.5194

cyclebar.com

Best Exercise Studio

Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Dr.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

Best Fitness Instructor

Katie Peter, Sculpt6 Lagree Method Studio

4167 Westport Rd.

Louisville, KY 40207

sculpt6.com

Best Infrared Sauna

CYL Sauna Studio

3725 Lexington Rd.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.618.2885

cylsaunastudio.com

Best Online Fitness Classes

Fit4Mom Louisville

502.414.3484

louisville.fit4mom.com

Best Personal Trainer

Kevin Spalding

Fitness on Frankfort

2726 Frankfort Ave.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.895.4321

quadzilla131@gmail.com

Best Pilates Studio

Holly’s Pilates Village

201 Meridian Ave.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.409.4200

pilatesvillage.com

Best Pilates Instructor

Holly Holland, Holly’s Pilates Village

201 Meridian Ave.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.409.4200

pilatesvillage.com

Best Yoga Studio

Holly’s Pilates Village

201 Meridian Ave.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.409.4200

pilatesvillage.com



Best Yoga Instructor

Holly Holland, Holly’s Pilates Village

201 Meridian Ave.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.409.4200

pilatesvillage.com

Media

Best Morning Show

WDRB In The Morning

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

Best Newspaper/Print Publication

VOICE Louisville

502.897.8900

voice-tribune.com

Best Radio Host – Man

Terry Meiners, 840 WHAS

502.571.8484

whas.iheart.com

Best Radio Host – Woman

Kelly K, 99.7 WDJX

502.571.9970

wdjx.com

Best Radio Station

91.9 WFPK

502.814.6500

wfpk.org

Best TV Anchor – Man

Sterling Riggs, WDRB

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

Best TV Anchor – Woman

Dawn Gee, WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

Best TV Station

WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

Best TV Weather Person

Marc Weiberg, WDRB

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

Best Twitter

@WDRBNews

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

Attractions

Best Boutique Hotel

21c Museum Hotel Louisville

700 W Main St.

Louisville, KY 40202

502.217.6300

21cmuseumhotels.com

Best Hotel

Omni Louisville

400 S 2nd St.

Louisville, KY 40202

502.313.6664

omnihotels.com

Best Nonprofit Organization

Kosair Charities

982 Eastern Pkwy.

Louisville, KY 40217

502.637.7696

kosair.org

Best Place to Pick Up Your Copy of VOICE Louisville Magazine

Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Dr.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

Best Preschool

Sacred Heart

3105 Lexington Rd.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.896.3941

shp.shslou.org

Best Private High School

Kentucky Country Day School

4100 Springdale Rd.

Louisville, KY 40241

502.423.0440

kcd.org

Best Private Middle School

Kentucky Country Day School

4100 Springdale Rd.

Louisville, KY 40241

502.423.0440

kcd.org

Best Private Lower School

Kentucky Country Day School

4100 Springdale Rd.

Louisville, KY 40241

502.423.0440

kcd.org

Best Public Park

Cherokee Park

745 Cochran Hill Rd.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.574.7275

louisvilleky.gov

Best Retirement Community

Treyton Oak Towers

211 W Oak St.

Louisville, KY 40203

502.589.3211

treytonoaktowers.com

Best Summer Camp for Kids

Camp Hi-Ho

3418 Frankfort Ave. #365

Louisville, KY 40207

502.220.4415

camphiho.com

Best Tutoring Services

The Academy of Louisville

125 Wiltshire Ave.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.897.0444

theacademyoflouisville.com

Attractions

Best Antique Store

Fleur de Flea Vintage Market

947 E Breckinridge St.

Louisville, KY 40204

502.365.3563

thefleurdeflea.com

Mellwood Antiques & Interiors

1860 Mellwood Ave.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.895.1306

mellwoodantiques.com

Best Car Dealership

Blue Grass MOTORSPORT

4720 Bowling Blvd.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.894.3428

bluegrassauto.com

Best Curbside Service

Rodeo Drive

2212 Holiday Manor Center

Louisville, KY 40222

502.425.8999

shoprodeodrive.com

Best Dry Cleaner

Highland Cleaners

Multiple locations

highlandcleaners.com

Best Grocery Store

Kroger

Multiple locations

kroger.com

Best Home Decor Store

Digs Home & Garden

3905 Chenoweth Square

Louisville, KY 40207

502.893.3447

digshomeandgarden.com

Best Indoor Furniture Store

Merridian Home Furnishings

9801 Linn Station Rd.

Louisville, KY 40223

502.895.3151

merridian.com

Best Jewelry Store

Davis Jewelers

9901 Forest Green Blvd.

Louisville, KY 40223

502.212.0420

davisjewelers.com

Best Local Department Store

Von Maur

7900 Shelbyville Rd.

Louisville, KY 40222

502.425.7100

vonmaur.com

Best Locally Made Product

Bourbon Barrel Foods – Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace

2710 Frankfort Ave.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.618.0939

eatyourbourbonmarketplace.com

Best Locally Made Leather Goods

Clayton & Crume

216 S Shelby St.

Louisville, KY 40202

502.785.6565

claytonandcrume.com

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Rodes For Him

4938 Brownsboro Rd.

Louisville, KY 40222

502.753.7633

rodes.com

Best Men’s Consignment Store

Evolve

2416 Frankfort Ave. #2

Louisville, KY 40206

502.424.6001

evolve4menlouisville.com

Best Men’s Shoe Store

Rodes For Him

4938 Brownsboro Rd.

Louisville, KY 40222

502.753.7633

rodes.com

Best Milliner

The Hat Girls

136 St Matthews Ave. Suite 101

Louisville, KY 40207

502.409.7272

thehatgirls.com

Best Outdoor Furniture Store

Digs Home & Garden

3905 Chenoweth Square

Louisville, KY 40207

502.893.3447

digshomeandgarden.com

Best Place to Buy Your Derby Hat

Mamili

826 E Main St.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.384.4450

mamili502.com

Best Place to Buy a Unique Gift

Work the Metal

1201 Story Ave.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.584.2841

workthemetal.com

Best Shopping Center/District

NuLu

701 E Market St.

nulu.org

Best Women’s Clothing Boutique

Rodeo Drive

2212 Holiday Manor Center

Louisville, KY 40222

502.425.8999

shoprodeodrive.com

Best Women’s Consignment Store

Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment

150 Chenoweth Ln.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.895.3711

sassyfoxconsignment.com

Best Women’s Shoe Store

Von Maur

7900 Shelbyville Rd.

Louisville, KY 40222

502.425.7100

vonmaur.com

Services

Best Attorney

Michelle Browning Coughlin

6013 Brownsboro Park Blvd.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.381.2077

mothersesquire.com

Best Bank

PNC Bank

Multiple locations

pnc.com

Best Charter Flights

Crew Aviation

1176 Standiford Ave.

Louisville, KY 40213

502.368.7200

crewaviation.com

Best Closet Design

Vittitow Cabinets

12432 Shelbyville Rd.

Louisville, KY 40243

502.244.2913

vittitowcabinets.com

Best Commercial Interior/Exterior Painting

White House Residential & Commercial Painting

8045 Warwick Ave.

Louisville, KY 40222

502.425.0483

whitehousepaint.com

Best Credit Union

Park Community Credit Union

Multiple locations

parkcommunity.com

Best Doggie Daycare

The Pet Station Country Club

4800 Murphy Ln.

Louisville, KY 40241

502.584.2200

thepetstationinc.com

Best Florist

Nanz & Kraft

141 Breckenridge Ln.

Louisville, KY 40207

502.897.6551

nanzandkraft.com

Best Home Remodeler

Neutz Custom Homes

neutzcustomhomes.com

Best Interior Designer

Lesa Buckler, Details Furniture Gallery & Design

11816 Shelbyville Rd.

Louisville, KY 40243

502.253.0092

detailslouisville.com

Best Insurance Agency

BYRNE Insurance Group

9401 Williamsburg Plaza, Suite 100

Louisville, KY 40222

502.426.4200

byrneinsurancegroup.com

Best Landscape Company

Trinity Lawn Care

5908 BlueStone Rd.

Louisville, KY 40219

502.821.6083

trinitylawncarelouisville.weebly.com

Best Local Speciality Dog Shoppe

Gangsta Dog

2400 Lime Kiln Ln. Suite a-1

Louisville, KY 40222

502.694.3644

gangstadog.com

Best Plant Boutique

Petals

3905 Chenoweth Square

Louisville, KY 40207

502.630.3550

petalslouisville.com

Best Roofing Company

Abrams Roofing

1847 Berry Blvd.

Louisville, KY 40215

502.361.7888

abramsroofing.com

Best Real Estate Agency

Kentucky Select Properties

1757 Frankfort Ave.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.271.5000

kyselectproperties.com

Best Real Estate Agent

Logan Ormerod

1757 Frankfort Ave.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.271.5000

kyselectproperties.com

Best Real Estate Team

The Ormerod Team

1757 Frankfort Ave.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.271.5000

kyselectproperties.com