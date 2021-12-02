And the Winner is…

VOICE Louisville’s 2021 Bestie Awards
For the third year in a row, VOICE Louisville is pleased to share the winners of the Bestie Awards, chosen by you, encompassing all of Louisville’s favorites. Voting for the Besties opened on our website in September and with the assistance of a third-party company, we tallied the thousands of responses to give you the best of what Louisville has to offer.
If you took the time to vote, you may notice several categories from the original ballot do not appear on these pages. These sections were omitted due to a lack of votes.
Longtime VOICE readers may recall voting for Best Dressed in an annual competition hosted by the magazine in the early 2000s, so we couldn’t resist including that category in the lineup. See page 100 to get a closer look at winners Claudia Coffey and Jeff Hunter.
Each of these winners was selected by you – the readers who took the time to vote for the best businesses, organizations and people in our community. Thank you for being part of the 2021 Bestie Awards, and congratulations to all of the winners!
Arts & Entertainment
Best Art Gallery
Speed Art Museum
2035 S 3rd St.
Louisville, KY 40208
502.634.2700
speedmuseum.org
Kore Gallery
942 E Kentucky St.
Louisville, KY 40203
502.333.4355
koreartgallery.com
Best Locally-Hosted Virtual Experience For Kids
Heartland Music Together
Multiple locations
502.491.3131
heartlandandmusictogether.com
Best Museum
Speed Art Museum
2035 S 3rd St.
Louisville, KY 40208
502.634.2700
speedmuseum.org
Best Online Fundraiser
Speed Art Museum
2035 S 3rd St.
Louisville, KY 40208
502.634.2700
speedmuseum.org
Best Photographer
Andrew Kung Group
506 Baxter Ave.
Louisville, KY 40204
502.804.4940
andrewkung.com
Best Performing Arts Group
Most anticipated return to stage
Louisville Ballet
506 Baxter Ave.
Louisville, KY 40204
502.804.4940
andrewkung.com
Best Performing Arts Venue
Most anticipated reopening
The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
501 W Main St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.584.7777
kentuckyperformingarts.org
Aesthetics
Best Barbershop
Derby City Chop Shop
Highlands: 1233 Bardstown Rd.
502.632.2467
Germantown: 1100 E Burnett Ave.
502.916.4064
derbycitychopshop.com
Best Blowout Salon
TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co
Best Blowout Stylist
Whitney Rankin, TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co
Best Eyebrow Aesthetician
Hotaru Jay, Permanent Makeup By Hotaru
3900 Shelbyville Rd. #6
Louisville, KY 40207
502.747.7878
aoicosmetics.com
Best Eyebrow Salon
Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
Best Eyelash Extensions Aesthetician
Kayla, Permanent Makeup By Hotaru
3900 Shelbyville Rd. #6
Louisville, KY 40207
502.747.7878
aoicosmetics.com
Best Eyelash Extensions Salon
The Brow Boutique
500 Envoy Cir. #503
Louisville, KY 40299
502.690.4371
thebrowboutiquelouisville.com
Best Facial Aesthetician
Kim Mertens, Skyn Lounge
145 Chenoweth Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.894.3335
skynlounge.com
Best Facial Salon
Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
Best Hair Extensions
Katie Dunn, TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co
Best Hair Salon
TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co
Best Highlights Salon
TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co
Best Highlights Stylist
Brittney Rodgers, TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co
Best Local Skincare
Skyn Lounge
145 Chenoweth Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.894.3335
skynlounge.com
Best Makeup Artist
Sloan Winters, Circe
3642 Brownsboro Rd. #101
Louisville, KY 40207
502.894.0095
shopatcirce.com
Best Massage Place
Massage on Mellwood
1860 Mellwood Ave. Studio 179
Louisville, KY 40206
502.656.6012
massagebook.com
Best Masseuse
Karli Neutz, Massage on Mellwood
1860 Mellwood Ave. Studio 179
Louisville, KY 40206
502.656.6012
massagebook.com
Best Men’s Haircut Salon
TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co
Best Men’s Haircut Stylist
Chris Edwards, TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co
Best Nail Salon
CND Nails
1901 Rudy Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.894.4445
cnd.com
Best Spray Tan Aesthetician
Hayley, Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
Best Spray Tan Spa
Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
Best Women’s Haircut Salon
TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co
Best Women’s Haircut Stylist
Kelli Hecker, TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co
Best Dressed
VOICE Louisville hosted an iconic fashion event and competition centered around Louisville’s best-dressed couples and individuals for many years. While the event no longer takes place, we once again couldn’t resist including Best Dressed as a category in VOICE Louisville’s 2021 Bestie Awards. The readers have spoken and selected Claudia Coffey, TV Co-Host on Great Day Live, as Best Dressed Woman and Jeff Hunter, formerly with Rodes For Him For Her and now with Glasscock/Glasscock Too, as Best Dressed Man. Both winners, while fabulously dressed at all times, have both been in the local fashion scene for a long time, so it’s no wonder their show-stopping looks caught the attention of our readers! Congratulations to Claudia and Jeff!
“Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say and not caring. Don’t be into trends, make fashion own you by deciding what you want to express by the way you dress and live. Style is not standing out, but being remembered.”
– Jeff Hunter
“I grew up performing on the stage in pageants and dance. I always treated fashion as an extension of the character or a way to express my personality. I think I still do. Why not have a little fun! I also believe everyone should have a fashion friend in their life. Mine is Jeff Hunter with Glasscock Too. Isn’t he amazing? He pushes me to try new things and always tells me his honest opinion.”
– Claudia Coffey
Cosmetic Procedures
Best Breast Augmentation Physician
Dr. Brad Calobrace, CaloSpa
2341 Lime Kiln Ln.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.814.3000
calospa.com
Best Breast Augmentation Practice
Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
7501 New La Grange Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.200.0600
nanamd.com
Best Botox/Dysport Nurse
Audrey May, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
7501 New La Grange Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.200.0600
nanamd.com
Best Botox/Dysport Practice
Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
7501 New La Grange Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.200.0600
nanamd.com
Best Dermatologist
Cassis Dermatology & Aesthetic Center
9301 Dayflower St. #100
Prospect, KY 40059
502.326.8588
cassisderm.com
Best Liposuction Physician
Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
7501 New La Grange Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.200.0600
nanamd.com
Best Liposuction Practice
Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
7501 New La Grange Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.200.0600
nanamd.com
Best Rhinoplasty Physician
Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel, Plastic Surgery Center
132 Chenoweth Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.584.1109
drodaniel.com
Best Rhinoplasty Practice
Plastic Surgery Center
132 Chenoweth Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.584.1109
drodaniel.com
Best OBGYN
Women First
3900 Kresge Way, Suite 30
Louisville, KY 40207
502.891.8700
wfoflou.com
Best Orthodontist
Dr. Gerry Ahrens, Ahrens Orthodontics Louisville
2015 Herr Ln.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.426.2744
ahrensortho.com
Food & Dining
Best Bakery
Plehn’s Bakery
3940 Shelbyville Rd.
St. Matthews, KY 40207
502.896.4438
plehns.com
Best Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
7785 McCracken Pike
Versailles, KY 40383
859.879.1812
woodfordreserve.com
Best Brunch
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Rd.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.458.8888
lemoorestaurant.com
Best Catering Company
Ladyfingers
12901 Old Henry Rd. #4733
Louisville, KY 40223
502.245.7734
ladyfingersinc.com
Best Chef
Joshua Moore, Volare
2300 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.894.4446
volare-restaurant.com
Best Cocktails
The Pine Room
6325 River Rd.
Harrods Creek, KY 40027
502.528.4422
thepineroomky.com
Best Coffeeshop
Heine Brothers’
Multiple locations
heinebroscoffee.com
Best Date Spot
Jack Fry’s
1007 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40204
502.452.9244
jackfrys.com
Best Dinner Spot
Volare
2300 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.894.4446
volare-restaurant.com
Best Distillery
Angel’s Envy
500 E Main St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.890.6300
angelsenvy.com
Best Farmers Market
Douglass Loop Farmers Market
2005 Douglass Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502.452.2629
douglassloopfarmersmarket.org
Best Hotel Bar
Omni Louisville
400 S 2nd St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.313.6664
omnihotels.com
Best Lunch Spot
Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe
2868 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.899.9800
bluedogbakeryandcafe.com
Best Place to Drink Bourbon
Justins’ House of Bourbon
101 W Market St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.215.4620
thehouseofbourbon.com
Best Restaurant Patio
River House Restaurant & Rawbar
3015 River Rd.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.897.5000
riverhouselouisville.com
Best Restaurant to See & Be Seen
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
325 W Main St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.584.0102
jeffruby.com
Best Speakeasy
Hell or High Water
112 W Washington St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.587.3057
hellorhighwaterbar.com
Best Take Out
Simply Thai
St. Matthews:
12003 Shelbyville Rd.
502.690.8344
Middletown:
323 Wallace Ave.
502.899.9670
simplythaiky.com
Best Wine List
LouVino
Highlands:
1606 Bardstown Rd.
502.365.1921
Douglass Hills:
11400 Main St.
502.742.1426
louvino.com
Fitness
Best Cycling Studio
CycleBar
St. Matthews: 4600 Shelbyville Rd.
502.890.3216
Middletown Station: 12951 Shelbyville Rd. Suite 101
502.873.5194
cyclebar.com
Best Exercise Studio
Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
Best Fitness Instructor
Katie Peter, Sculpt6 Lagree Method Studio
4167 Westport Rd.
Louisville, KY 40207
sculpt6.com
Best Infrared Sauna
CYL Sauna Studio
3725 Lexington Rd.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.618.2885
cylsaunastudio.com
Best Online Fitness Classes
Fit4Mom Louisville
502.414.3484
louisville.fit4mom.com
Best Personal Trainer
Kevin Spalding
Fitness on Frankfort
2726 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.895.4321
quadzilla131@gmail.com
Best Pilates Studio
Holly’s Pilates Village
201 Meridian Ave.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.409.4200
pilatesvillage.com
Best Pilates Instructor
Holly Holland, Holly’s Pilates Village
201 Meridian Ave.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.409.4200
pilatesvillage.com
Best Yoga Studio
Holly’s Pilates Village
201 Meridian Ave.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.409.4200
pilatesvillage.com
Best Yoga Instructor
Holly Holland, Holly’s Pilates Village
201 Meridian Ave.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.409.4200
pilatesvillage.com
Media
Best Morning Show
WDRB In The Morning
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
Best Newspaper/Print Publication
VOICE Louisville
502.897.8900
voice-tribune.com
Best Radio Host – Man
Terry Meiners, 840 WHAS
502.571.8484
whas.iheart.com
Best Radio Host – Woman
Kelly K, 99.7 WDJX
502.571.9970
wdjx.com
Best Radio Station
91.9 WFPK
502.814.6500
wfpk.org
Best TV Anchor – Man
Sterling Riggs, WDRB
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
Best TV Anchor – Woman
Dawn Gee, WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
Best TV Station
WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
Best TV Weather Person
Marc Weiberg, WDRB
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
Best Twitter
@WDRBNews
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
Attractions
Best Boutique Hotel
21c Museum Hotel Louisville
700 W Main St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.217.6300
21cmuseumhotels.com
Best Hotel
Omni Louisville
400 S 2nd St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.313.6664
omnihotels.com
Best Nonprofit Organization
Kosair Charities
982 Eastern Pkwy.
Louisville, KY 40217
502.637.7696
kosair.org
Best Place to Pick Up Your Copy of VOICE Louisville Magazine
Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
Best Preschool
Sacred Heart
3105 Lexington Rd.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.896.3941
shp.shslou.org
Best Private High School
Kentucky Country Day School
4100 Springdale Rd.
Louisville, KY 40241
502.423.0440
kcd.org
Best Private Middle School
Kentucky Country Day School
4100 Springdale Rd.
Louisville, KY 40241
502.423.0440
kcd.org
Best Private Lower School
Kentucky Country Day School
4100 Springdale Rd.
Louisville, KY 40241
502.423.0440
kcd.org
Best Public Park
Cherokee Park
745 Cochran Hill Rd.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.574.7275
louisvilleky.gov
Best Retirement Community
Treyton Oak Towers
211 W Oak St.
Louisville, KY 40203
502.589.3211
treytonoaktowers.com
Best Summer Camp for Kids
Camp Hi-Ho
3418 Frankfort Ave. #365
Louisville, KY 40207
502.220.4415
camphiho.com
Best Tutoring Services
The Academy of Louisville
125 Wiltshire Ave.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.897.0444
theacademyoflouisville.com
Attractions
Best Antique Store
Fleur de Flea Vintage Market
947 E Breckinridge St.
Louisville, KY 40204
502.365.3563
thefleurdeflea.com
Mellwood Antiques & Interiors
1860 Mellwood Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.895.1306
mellwoodantiques.com
Best Car Dealership
Blue Grass MOTORSPORT
4720 Bowling Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.894.3428
bluegrassauto.com
Best Curbside Service
Rodeo Drive
2212 Holiday Manor Center
Louisville, KY 40222
502.425.8999
shoprodeodrive.com
Best Dry Cleaner
Highland Cleaners
Multiple locations
highlandcleaners.com
Best Grocery Store
Kroger
Multiple locations
kroger.com
Best Home Decor Store
Digs Home & Garden
3905 Chenoweth Square
Louisville, KY 40207
502.893.3447
digshomeandgarden.com
Best Indoor Furniture Store
Merridian Home Furnishings
9801 Linn Station Rd.
Louisville, KY 40223
502.895.3151
merridian.com
Best Jewelry Store
Davis Jewelers
9901 Forest Green Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40223
502.212.0420
davisjewelers.com
Best Local Department Store
Von Maur
7900 Shelbyville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.425.7100
vonmaur.com
Best Locally Made Product
Bourbon Barrel Foods – Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace
2710 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.618.0939
eatyourbourbonmarketplace.com
Best Locally Made Leather Goods
Clayton & Crume
216 S Shelby St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.785.6565
claytonandcrume.com
Best Men’s Clothing Store
Rodes For Him
4938 Brownsboro Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.753.7633
rodes.com
Best Men’s Consignment Store
Evolve
2416 Frankfort Ave. #2
Louisville, KY 40206
502.424.6001
evolve4menlouisville.com
Best Men’s Shoe Store
Rodes For Him
4938 Brownsboro Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.753.7633
rodes.com
Best Milliner
The Hat Girls
136 St Matthews Ave. Suite 101
Louisville, KY 40207
502.409.7272
thehatgirls.com
Best Outdoor Furniture Store
Digs Home & Garden
3905 Chenoweth Square
Louisville, KY 40207
502.893.3447
digshomeandgarden.com
Best Place to Buy Your Derby Hat
Mamili
826 E Main St.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.384.4450
mamili502.com
Best Place to Buy a Unique Gift
Work the Metal
1201 Story Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.584.2841
workthemetal.com
Best Shopping Center/District
NuLu
701 E Market St.
nulu.org
Best Women’s Clothing Boutique
Rodeo Drive
2212 Holiday Manor Center
Louisville, KY 40222
502.425.8999
shoprodeodrive.com
Best Women’s Consignment Store
Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment
150 Chenoweth Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.895.3711
sassyfoxconsignment.com
Best Women’s Shoe Store
Von Maur
7900 Shelbyville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.425.7100
vonmaur.com
Services
Best Attorney
Michelle Browning Coughlin
6013 Brownsboro Park Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.381.2077
mothersesquire.com
Best Bank
PNC Bank
Multiple locations
pnc.com
Best Charter Flights
Crew Aviation
1176 Standiford Ave.
Louisville, KY 40213
502.368.7200
crewaviation.com
Best Closet Design
Vittitow Cabinets
12432 Shelbyville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40243
502.244.2913
vittitowcabinets.com
Best Commercial Interior/Exterior Painting
White House Residential & Commercial Painting
8045 Warwick Ave.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.425.0483
whitehousepaint.com
Best Credit Union
Park Community Credit Union
Multiple locations
parkcommunity.com
Best Doggie Daycare
The Pet Station Country Club
4800 Murphy Ln.
Louisville, KY 40241
502.584.2200
thepetstationinc.com
Best Florist
Nanz & Kraft
141 Breckenridge Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.897.6551
nanzandkraft.com
Best Home Remodeler
Neutz Custom Homes
neutzcustomhomes.com
Best Interior Designer
Lesa Buckler, Details Furniture Gallery & Design
11816 Shelbyville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40243
502.253.0092
detailslouisville.com
Best Insurance Agency
BYRNE Insurance Group
9401 Williamsburg Plaza, Suite 100
Louisville, KY 40222
502.426.4200
byrneinsurancegroup.com
Best Landscape Company
Trinity Lawn Care
5908 BlueStone Rd.
Louisville, KY 40219
502.821.6083
trinitylawncarelouisville.weebly.com
Best Local Speciality Dog Shoppe
Gangsta Dog
2400 Lime Kiln Ln. Suite a-1
Louisville, KY 40222
502.694.3644
gangstadog.com
Best Plant Boutique
Petals
3905 Chenoweth Square
Louisville, KY 40207
502.630.3550
petalslouisville.com
Best Roofing Company
Abrams Roofing
1847 Berry Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40215
502.361.7888
abramsroofing.com
Best Real Estate Agency
Kentucky Select Properties
1757 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.271.5000
kyselectproperties.com
Best Real Estate Agent
Logan Ormerod
1757 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.271.5000
kyselectproperties.com
Best Real Estate Team
The Ormerod Team
1757 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.271.5000
kyselectproperties.com