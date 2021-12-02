fbpx

And the Winner is…

December 2, 2021

VOICE Louisville’s 2021 Bestie Awards

For the third year in a row, VOICE Louisville is pleased to share the winners of the Bestie Awards, chosen by you, encompassing all of Louisville’s favorites. Voting for the Besties opened on our website in September and with the assistance of a third-party company, we tallied the thousands of responses to give you the best of what Louisville has to offer. 

If you took the time to vote, you may notice several categories from the original ballot do not appear on these pages. These sections were omitted due to a lack of votes.

Longtime VOICE readers may recall voting for Best Dressed in an annual competition hosted by the magazine in the early 2000s, so we couldn’t resist including that category in the lineup. See page 100 to get a closer look at winners Claudia Coffey and Jeff Hunter.

Each of these winners was selected by you – the readers who took the time to vote for the best businesses, organizations and people in our community. Thank you for being part of the 2021 Bestie Awards, and congratulations to all of the winners! 

Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Gallery

Speed Art Museum
2035 S 3rd St.
Louisville, KY 40208
502.634.2700
speedmuseum.org

Kore Gallery
942 E Kentucky St.
Louisville, KY 40203
502.333.4355
koreartgallery.com

Best Locally-Hosted Virtual Experience For Kids

Heartland Music Together
Multiple locations
502.491.3131
heartlandandmusictogether.com

Best Museum

Speed Art Museum
2035 S 3rd St.
Louisville, KY 40208
502.634.2700
speedmuseum.org

Best Online Fundraiser

Speed Art Museum
2035 S 3rd St.
Louisville, KY 40208
502.634.2700
speedmuseum.org

Best Photographer

Andrew Kung Group
506 Baxter Ave.
Louisville, KY 40204
502.804.4940
andrewkung.com

Best Performing Arts Group

Most anticipated return to stage

Louisville Ballet
506 Baxter Ave.
Louisville, KY 40204
502.804.4940
andrewkung.com

Best Performing Arts Venue

Most anticipated reopening

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
501 W Main St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.584.7777
kentuckyperformingarts.org

Aesthetics

Best Barbershop

Derby City Chop Shop
Highlands: 1233 Bardstown Rd.
502.632.2467
Germantown: 1100 E Burnett Ave.
502.916.4064
derbycitychopshop.com

Best Blowout Salon

TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co

Best Blowout Stylist

Whitney Rankin, TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co

Best Eyebrow Aesthetician

Hotaru Jay, Permanent Makeup By Hotaru
3900 Shelbyville Rd. #6
Louisville, KY 40207
502.747.7878
aoicosmetics.com

Best Eyebrow Salon

Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com

Best Eyelash Extensions Aesthetician

Kayla, Permanent Makeup By Hotaru
3900 Shelbyville Rd. #6
Louisville, KY 40207
502.747.7878
aoicosmetics.com

Best Eyelash Extensions Salon

The Brow Boutique
500 Envoy Cir. #503
Louisville, KY 40299
502.690.4371
thebrowboutiquelouisville.com

Best Facial Aesthetician

Kim Mertens, Skyn Lounge
145 Chenoweth Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.894.3335
skynlounge.com

Best Facial Salon

Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com

Best Hair Extensions

Katie Dunn, TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co

Best Hair Salon

TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co

Best Highlights Salon

TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co

Best Highlights Stylist

Brittney Rodgers, TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co

Best Local Skincare

Skyn Lounge
145 Chenoweth Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.894.3335
skynlounge.com

Best Makeup Artist

Sloan Winters, Circe
3642 Brownsboro Rd. #101
Louisville, KY 40207
502.894.0095
shopatcirce.com

Best Massage Place

Massage on Mellwood
1860 Mellwood Ave. Studio 179
Louisville, KY 40206
502.656.6012
massagebook.com

Best Masseuse

Karli Neutz, Massage on Mellwood
1860 Mellwood Ave. Studio 179
Louisville, KY 40206
502.656.6012
massagebook.com

Best Men’s Haircut Salon

TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co

Best Men’s Haircut Stylist

Chris Edwards, TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co

Best Nail Salon

CND Nails
1901 Rudy Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.894.4445
cnd.com

Best Spray Tan Aesthetician

Hayley, Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com

Best Spray Tan Spa

Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com

Best Women’s Haircut Salon

TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co

Best Women’s Haircut Stylist

Kelli Hecker, TRIM NuLu
552 E Market St. Suite 225
Louisville, KY 40202
833.874.6444
trimnulu.co

Best Dressed

VOICE Louisville hosted an iconic fashion event and competition centered around Louisville’s best-dressed couples and individuals for many years. While the event no longer takes place, we once again couldn’t resist including Best Dressed as a category in VOICE Louisville’s 2021 Bestie Awards. The readers have spoken and selected Claudia Coffey, TV Co-Host on Great Day Live, as Best Dressed Woman and Jeff Hunter, formerly with Rodes For Him For Her and now with Glasscock/Glasscock Too, as Best Dressed Man. Both winners, while fabulously dressed at all times, have both been in the local fashion scene for a long time, so it’s no wonder their show-stopping looks caught the attention of our readers! Congratulations to Claudia and Jeff!

Photo by Andrea Hutchinson.

“Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say and not caring. Don’t be into trends, make fashion own you by deciding what you want to express by the way you dress and live. Style is not standing out, but being remembered.”
– Jeff Hunter

Photo by Zachary Burrell.

“I grew up performing on the stage in pageants and dance. I always treated fashion as an extension of the character or a way to express my personality. I think I still do. Why not have a little fun! I also believe everyone should have a fashion friend in their life. Mine is Jeff Hunter with Glasscock Too. Isn’t he amazing? He pushes me to try new things and always tells me his honest opinion.”
– Claudia Coffey

Cosmetic Procedures

Best Breast Augmentation Physician

Dr. Brad Calobrace, CaloSpa
2341 Lime Kiln Ln.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.814.3000
calospa.com

Best Breast Augmentation Practice

Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
7501 New La Grange Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.200.0600
nanamd.com

Best Botox/Dysport Nurse

Audrey May, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
7501 New La Grange Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.200.0600
nanamd.com

Best Botox/Dysport Practice

Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
7501 New La Grange Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.200.0600
nanamd.com

Best Dermatologist

Cassis Dermatology & Aesthetic Center
9301 Dayflower St. #100
Prospect, KY 40059
502.326.8588
cassisderm.com

Best Liposuction Physician

Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
7501 New La Grange Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.200.0600
nanamd.com

Best Liposuction Practice

Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
7501 New La Grange Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.200.0600
nanamd.com

Best Rhinoplasty Physician

Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel, Plastic Surgery Center
132 Chenoweth Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.584.1109
drodaniel.com

Best Rhinoplasty Practice

Plastic Surgery Center
132 Chenoweth Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.584.1109
drodaniel.com

Best OBGYN

Women First
3900 Kresge Way, Suite 30
Louisville, KY 40207
502.891.8700
wfoflou.com

Best Orthodontist

Dr. Gerry Ahrens, Ahrens Orthodontics Louisville
2015 Herr Ln.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.426.2744
ahrensortho.com

Food & Dining

Best Bakery

Plehn’s Bakery
3940 Shelbyville Rd.
St. Matthews, KY 40207
502.896.4438
plehns.com

Best Bourbon

Woodford Reserve
7785 McCracken Pike
Versailles, KY 40383
859.879.1812
woodfordreserve.com

Best Brunch

Le Moo
2300 Lexington Rd.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.458.8888
lemoorestaurant.com

Best Catering Company

Ladyfingers
12901 Old Henry Rd. #4733
Louisville, KY 40223
502.245.7734
ladyfingersinc.com

Best Chef

Joshua Moore, Volare
2300 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.894.4446
volare-restaurant.com

Best Cocktails

The Pine Room
6325 River Rd.
Harrods Creek, KY 40027
502.528.4422
thepineroomky.com

Best Coffeeshop

Heine Brothers’
Multiple locations
heinebroscoffee.com

Best Date Spot

Jack Fry’s
1007 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40204
502.452.9244
jackfrys.com

Best Dinner Spot

Volare
2300 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.894.4446
volare-restaurant.com

Best Distillery

Angel’s Envy
500 E Main St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.890.6300
angelsenvy.com

Best Farmers Market

Douglass Loop Farmers Market
2005 Douglass Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502.452.2629
douglassloopfarmersmarket.org

Best Hotel Bar

Omni Louisville
400 S 2nd St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.313.6664
omnihotels.com

Best Lunch Spot

Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe
2868 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.899.9800
bluedogbakeryandcafe.com

Best Place to Drink Bourbon

Justins’ House of Bourbon
101 W Market St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.215.4620
thehouseofbourbon.com

Best Restaurant Patio

River House Restaurant & Rawbar
3015 River Rd.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.897.5000
riverhouselouisville.com

Best Restaurant to See & Be Seen

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
325 W Main St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.584.0102
jeffruby.com

Best Speakeasy

Hell or High Water
112 W Washington St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.587.3057
hellorhighwaterbar.com

Best Take Out

Simply Thai
St. Matthews:
12003 Shelbyville Rd.
502.690.8344
Middletown:
323 Wallace Ave.
502.899.9670
simplythaiky.com

Best Wine List

LouVino
Highlands:
1606 Bardstown Rd.
502.365.1921
Douglass Hills:
11400 Main St.
502.742.1426
louvino.com

Fitness

Best Cycling Studio

CycleBar
St. Matthews: 4600 Shelbyville Rd.
502.890.3216
Middletown Station: 12951 Shelbyville Rd. Suite 101
502.873.5194
cyclebar.com

Best Exercise Studio

Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com

Best Fitness Instructor

Katie Peter, Sculpt6 Lagree Method Studio
4167 Westport Rd.
Louisville, KY 40207
sculpt6.com

Best Infrared Sauna

CYL Sauna Studio
3725 Lexington Rd.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.618.2885
cylsaunastudio.com

Best Online Fitness Classes

Fit4Mom Louisville
502.414.3484
louisville.fit4mom.com

Best Personal Trainer

Kevin Spalding
Fitness on Frankfort
2726 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.895.4321
quadzilla131@gmail.com

Best Pilates Studio

Holly’s Pilates Village
201 Meridian Ave.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.409.4200
pilatesvillage.com

Best Pilates Instructor

Holly Holland, Holly’s Pilates Village
201 Meridian Ave.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.409.4200
pilatesvillage.com

Best Yoga Studio

Holly’s Pilates Village
201 Meridian Ave.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.409.4200
pilatesvillage.com

Best Yoga Instructor

Holly Holland, Holly’s Pilates Village
201 Meridian Ave.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.409.4200
pilatesvillage.com

Media

Best Morning Show

WDRB In The Morning
502.585.0811
wdrb.com

Best Newspaper/Print Publication

VOICE Louisville
502.897.8900
voice-tribune.com

Best Radio Host – Man

Terry Meiners, 840 WHAS
502.571.8484
whas.iheart.com

Best Radio Host – Woman

Kelly K, 99.7 WDJX
502.571.9970
wdjx.com

Best Radio Station

91.9 WFPK
502.814.6500
wfpk.org

Best TV Anchor – Man

Sterling Riggs, WDRB
502.585.0811
wdrb.com

Best TV Anchor – Woman

Dawn Gee, WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com

Best TV Station

WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com

Best TV Weather Person

Marc Weiberg, WDRB
502.585.0811
wdrb.com

Best Twitter

@WDRBNews
502.585.0811
wdrb.com

Attractions

Best Boutique Hotel

21c Museum Hotel Louisville
700 W Main St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.217.6300
21cmuseumhotels.com

Best Hotel

Omni Louisville
400 S 2nd St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.313.6664
omnihotels.com

Best Nonprofit Organization

Kosair Charities
982 Eastern Pkwy.
Louisville, KY 40217
502.637.7696
kosair.org

Best Place to Pick Up Your Copy of VOICE Louisville Magazine

Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Dr.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com

Best Preschool

Sacred Heart
3105 Lexington Rd.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.896.3941
shp.shslou.org

Best Private High School

Kentucky Country Day School
4100 Springdale Rd.
Louisville, KY 40241
502.423.0440
kcd.org

Best Private Middle School

Kentucky Country Day School
4100 Springdale Rd.
Louisville, KY 40241
502.423.0440
kcd.org

Best Private Lower School

Kentucky Country Day School
4100 Springdale Rd.
Louisville, KY 40241
502.423.0440
kcd.org

Best Public Park

Cherokee Park
745 Cochran Hill Rd.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.574.7275
louisvilleky.gov

Best Retirement Community

Treyton Oak Towers
211 W Oak St.
Louisville, KY 40203
502.589.3211
treytonoaktowers.com

Best Summer Camp for Kids

Camp Hi-Ho
3418 Frankfort Ave. #365
Louisville, KY 40207
502.220.4415
camphiho.com

Best Tutoring Services

The Academy of Louisville
125 Wiltshire Ave.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.897.0444
theacademyoflouisville.com

Attractions

Best Antique Store 

Fleur de Flea Vintage Market
947 E Breckinridge St.
Louisville, KY 40204
502.365.3563
thefleurdeflea.com

Mellwood Antiques & Interiors
1860 Mellwood Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.895.1306
mellwoodantiques.com

Best Car Dealership

Blue Grass MOTORSPORT
4720 Bowling Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.894.3428
bluegrassauto.com

Best Curbside Service

Rodeo Drive
2212 Holiday Manor Center
Louisville, KY 40222
502.425.8999
shoprodeodrive.com

Best Dry Cleaner

Highland Cleaners
Multiple locations
highlandcleaners.com

Best Grocery Store

Kroger
Multiple locations
kroger.com

Best Home Decor Store

Digs Home & Garden
3905 Chenoweth Square
Louisville, KY 40207
502.893.3447
digshomeandgarden.com

Best Indoor Furniture Store

Merridian Home Furnishings
9801 Linn Station Rd.
Louisville, KY 40223
502.895.3151
merridian.com

Best Jewelry Store

Davis Jewelers
9901 Forest Green Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40223
502.212.0420
davisjewelers.com

Best Local Department Store

Von Maur
7900 Shelbyville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.425.7100
vonmaur.com

Best Locally Made Product

Bourbon Barrel Foods – Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace
2710 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.618.0939
eatyourbourbonmarketplace.com

Best Locally Made Leather Goods

Clayton & Crume
216 S Shelby St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.785.6565
claytonandcrume.com

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Rodes For Him
4938 Brownsboro Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.753.7633
rodes.com

Best Men’s Consignment Store

Evolve
2416 Frankfort Ave. #2
Louisville, KY 40206
502.424.6001
evolve4menlouisville.com

Best Men’s Shoe Store

Rodes For Him
4938 Brownsboro Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.753.7633
rodes.com

Best Milliner

The Hat Girls
136 St Matthews Ave. Suite 101
Louisville, KY 40207
502.409.7272
thehatgirls.com

Best Outdoor Furniture Store

Digs Home & Garden
3905 Chenoweth Square
Louisville, KY 40207
502.893.3447
digshomeandgarden.com

Best Place to Buy Your Derby Hat

Mamili
826 E Main St.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.384.4450
mamili502.com

Best Place to Buy a Unique Gift

Work the Metal
1201 Story Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.584.2841
workthemetal.com

Best Shopping Center/District

NuLu
701 E Market St.
nulu.org

Best Women’s Clothing Boutique

Rodeo Drive
2212 Holiday Manor Center
Louisville, KY 40222
502.425.8999
shoprodeodrive.com

Best Women’s Consignment Store

Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment
150 Chenoweth Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.895.3711
sassyfoxconsignment.com

Best Women’s Shoe Store

Von Maur
7900 Shelbyville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.425.7100
vonmaur.com

Services

Best Attorney

Michelle Browning Coughlin
6013 Brownsboro Park Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.381.2077
mothersesquire.com

Best Bank

PNC Bank
Multiple locations
pnc.com

Best Charter Flights

Crew Aviation
1176 Standiford Ave.
Louisville, KY 40213
502.368.7200
crewaviation.com

Best Closet Design

Vittitow Cabinets
12432 Shelbyville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40243
502.244.2913
vittitowcabinets.com

Best Commercial Interior/Exterior Painting

White House Residential & Commercial Painting
8045 Warwick Ave.
Louisville, KY 40222
502.425.0483
whitehousepaint.com

Best Credit Union

Park Community Credit Union
Multiple locations
parkcommunity.com

Best Doggie Daycare

The Pet Station Country Club
4800 Murphy Ln.
Louisville, KY 40241
502.584.2200
thepetstationinc.com

Best Florist

Nanz & Kraft
141 Breckenridge Ln.
Louisville, KY 40207
502.897.6551
nanzandkraft.com

Best Home Remodeler

Neutz Custom Homes
neutzcustomhomes.com

Best Interior Designer

Lesa Buckler, Details Furniture Gallery & Design
11816 Shelbyville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40243
502.253.0092
detailslouisville.com

Best Insurance Agency

BYRNE Insurance Group
9401 Williamsburg Plaza, Suite 100
Louisville, KY 40222
502.426.4200
byrneinsurancegroup.com

Best Landscape Company

Trinity Lawn Care
5908 BlueStone Rd.
Louisville, KY 40219
502.821.6083
trinitylawncarelouisville.weebly.com

Best Local Speciality Dog Shoppe

Gangsta Dog
2400 Lime Kiln Ln. Suite a-1
Louisville, KY 40222
502.694.3644
gangstadog.com

Best Plant Boutique

Petals
3905 Chenoweth Square
Louisville, KY 40207
502.630.3550
petalslouisville.com

Best Roofing Company

Abrams Roofing
1847 Berry Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40215
502.361.7888
abramsroofing.com

Best Real Estate Agency

Kentucky Select Properties
1757 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.271.5000
kyselectproperties.com

Best Real Estate Agent

Logan Ormerod
1757 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.271.5000
kyselectproperties.com

Best Real Estate Team

The Ormerod Team
1757 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40206
502.271.5000
kyselectproperties.com