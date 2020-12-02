And the Winner Is…

The Voice of Louisville’s 2020 Bestie Awards
For the second year in a row, The Voice of Louisville is pleased to share the winners of the Bestie Awards, chosen by you, encompassing all of Louisville’s favorites. Voting for the Besties opened on our website in September and with the assistance of a third-party company, we tallied the thousands of responses to give you the best of what Louisville has to offer.
If you took the time to vote, you may notice several categories from the original ballot do not appear on these pages. These sections were omitted due to a lack of votes. Some categories do or don’t have runners up for this same reason.
Longtime Voice readers may recall voting for Best Dressed in an annual competition hosted by the magazine in the early 2000s, so we couldn’t resist including that category in the lineup. See page 87 to get a closer look at winners Raquel Koff and Jeff Hunter.
Each of these winners was selected by you – the readers who took the time to vote for the best businesses, organizations and people in our community. Thank you for being part of the 2020 Bestie Awards, and congratulations to all of the winners!
Aesthetics
Best Nail Salon
Nail Box
4145 Shelbyville Road
502.893.0909
nailboxlouisville.com
First Runner Up
CND Nails
1901 Rudy Lane
502.894.4445
cnd-nails.edan.io
Second Runner Up
Majestic Nails & Spa
4600 Shelbyville Road #234
502.690.4776
majesticnailsandspa.business.site
Best Hair Salon
J Michael’s Spa & Salon
4121 Shelbyville Road #1
502.742.8790
jmichaelsspaandsalon.com
First Runner Up
Lyndia R Willis Salon LLC
2850 Frankfort Avenue
502.893.4441
lyndiawillissalon.com
Second Runner Up
Joseph’s Salon and Spa
3938 Dutchmans Lane
502.897.5369
josephssalon.com
Best Barbershop
Beards and Beers
514 S 5th Street
502.996.7999
beardsandbeers.com
First Runner Up
Handsome Fellows
Middletown: 12005 Shelbyville Road, 502.409.3132
St. Matthews: 3500 Frankfort Ave., 502.509.8426
handsomefellowsbarbershop.com
Second Runner Up
Derby City Chop Shop
Highlands: 1233 Bardstown Road, 502.632.2467
Germantown: 1100 E. Burnett Ave., 502.916.4064
derbycitychopshop.com
Best Spa
Z Salon & Spa
9407 Shelbyville Road
502.426.2226
zsalon.com
First Runner Up
J Michael’s Spa & Salon
4121 Shelbyville Road #1
502.742.8790
jmichaelsspaandsalon.com
Second Runner Up
Joseph’s Salon and Spa
3938 Dutchmans Lane
502.897.5369
josephssalon.com
Best Makeup Artist
Mikhail Schulz, J Michael’s Spa & Salon
4121 Shelbyville Road #1
502.742.8790
jmichaelsspaandsalon.com
First Runner Up
Sloane Winters, Circe
3642 Brownsboro Road #101
502.894.0095
shopatcirce.com
Second Runner Up
Kelsey’s Makeup Artistry
502.641.2066
kelseyfellmua.com
Best Highlights
Kelsey Hack, J Michael’s Spa & Salon
4121 Shelbyville Road #1
502.742.8790
jmichaelsspaandsalon.com
First Runner Up
Lyndia Willis, Lyndia R Willis Salon LLC
2850 Frankfort Avenue
502.893.4441
lyndiawillissalon.com
Second Runner Up
Samantha Giovenco, Salon LEVEL
4101 Taylorsville Road, Suite 129
502.252.1253
linktr.ee/salonlevellou
Best Haircut
Mike Willis, Lyndia R Willis Salon LLC
2850 Frankfort Avenue
502.893.4441
lyndiawillissalon.com
First Runner Up
Christy Sowder, NOVA Salon
Clifton: 2346 Frankfort Ave., 502.895.1956
St. Matthews: 4600 Shelbyville Road, 502.883.0786
novasalon.com
Second Runner Up
Amber Switzer, Atomic House of Hair
1201 Goss Avenue Suite 2
502.489.4098
atomichouseofhair.com
Best Blowout
Giselle Gomez, Drybar Louisville
4904 Shelbyville Road
502.871.3524
thedrybar.com
First Runner Up
Kelsey Hack, J Michael’s Spa & Salon
4121 Shelbyville Road #1
502.742.8790
jmichaelsspaandsalon.com
Second Runner Up
Antonio Fewer, J Michael’s Spa & Salon
4121 Shelbyville Road #1
502.742.8790
jmichaelsspaandsalon.com
Best Eyelash Extensions
Jana Bramblett, The Lash Lounge
3934 Chenoweth Square
502.353.1414
thelashloungestmatthews.com
First Runner Up
Ashley Andriakos, Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
Second Runner Up
Jana Flowers, Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
Best Eyebrows
Permanent Makeup by Hotaru
3900 Shelbyville Road, Suite 6
502.235.1648
aoicosmetics.com
First Runner Up
Jana Flowers, Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
Second Runner Up
Dear Kanthawong-Stiebling, Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
Best Spray Tan
Ashley Andriakos, Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
First Runner Up
Tina Hawley, Summer365 LLC
502.321.4687
Facebook – Summer365, LLC
Second Runner Up
The Glow Mother
Mobile service only
646.504.2094
theglowmother.square.site
Best Facial
Clique Boutique
Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.
NuLu: 709 E Market St.
Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center
502.895.3993
cliquelouisville.com
First Runner Up
CaloSpa
2341 Lime Kiln Lane
502.814.3000
calospa.com
Second Runner Up
Physician’s Center for Beauty
224 Chenoweth Lane
502.897.7546
physicianscenterforbeauty.com
Best Massage
CaloSpa
2341 Lime Kiln Lane
502.814.3000
calospa.com
First Runner Up
Massage Envy
St. Matthews: 4600 Shelbyville Road #208, 502.895.2007
J-Town: 2048 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, 502.992.0701
Clarksville, IN: 1025 Veterans Pkwy, 812.725.1387
massageenvy.com
Second Runner Up
Elements Massage, Westport Village
1301 Herr Lane
502.412.9383
elementsmassage.com/louisville-east
Best Nose Job
Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel
132 Chenoweth Lane
502.584.1109
drodaniel.com
First Runner Up
Dr. Sean Maguire, Physician’s Center for Beauty
224 Chenoweth Lane
502.897.7546
physicianscenterforbeauty.com
Second Runner Up
Dr. Chet Mays, CaloAesthetics Plastic Surgery Center
2341 Lime Kiln Lane
502.899.9979
caloaesthetics.com
Best Breast Augmentation
Dr. Bradley Calobrace, CaloAesthetics
2341 Lime Kiln Lane
502.899.9979
caloaesthetics.com
First Runner Up
Dr. Mizuguchi, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
7501 New LaGrange Road
502.200.0600
nanamd.com
Second Runner Up
Dr. Digenis, Digenis Plastic Surgery
315 E Broadway
502.589.5544
digenis.com
Best Liposuction
Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel
132 Chenoweth Lane
502.584.1109
drodaniel.com
First Runner Up
Dr. Mizuguchi, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
7501 New LaGrange Road
502.200.0600
nanamd.com
Second Runner Up
Dr. Bradley Calobrace, CaloAesthetics
2341 Lime Kiln Lane
502.899.9979
caloaesthetics.com
Best Botox/Dysport
Audrey May, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
7501 New LaGrange Road
502.200.0600
nanamd.com
First Runner Up
Dawn Recktenwald, CaloSpa
2341 Lime Kiln Lane
502.814.3000
calospa.com
Second Runner Up
Dr. Sean Maguire, Physician’s Center for Beauty
224 Chenoweth Lane
502.897.7546
physicianscenterforbeauty.com
Arts & Entertainment
Best Art Gallery
Kula Gallery
536 S 4th Street
502.265.6252
ilovekula.com
First Runner Up
Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center
1860 Mellwood Avenue
502.895.3650
mellwoodartcenter.com
Second Runner Up
B. Deemer Gallery
2650 Frankfort Avenue
502.896.6687
bdeemer.com
Best Museum
The Speed Art Museum
2035 S 3rd Street
502.634.2700
speedmuseum.org
First Runner Up
Kentucky Science Center
727 W Main Street
502.561.6100
kysciencecenter.org
Second Runner Up
The Frazier History Museum
829 W Main Street
502.753.5663
fraziermuseum.org
Best Photographer
Jerusha Pfannenschmidt, Pfanntastic Photography
311 Kinnaird Lane
502.224.7111
pfanntasticphoto.com
First Runner Up
Dan Dry
1908 Bainbridge Row Drive
502.552.1647
dandry.com
Second Runner Up
Chris Witzke
502.295.4928
christwitzke.com
Best Local Fashion Designer
Amanda Dougherty, The New Blak
841 E Washington St.
502.475.7967
thenewblak.com
First Runner Up
Gunnar Deatherage
1155 S 2nd Street
gunnardeatherage.com
Second Runner Up
Andre Wilson
4965 US-42, Ste 1000
502.432.8254
Facebook – Style Icon
Best Locally-hosted Virtual Online Experience for Kids
Heartland Music Together
8127 LaGrange Road #22376
502.491.3131
heartlandmusictogether.com
First Runner Up
The Frazier History Museum’s Coronavirus Capsule
829 W Main Street
502.753.5663
fraziermuseum.org/coronaviruscapsule
Second Runner Up
Louisville Public Library Virtual Storytime
Main Location: 301 York Street
502.574.1611
lfpl.org
Best Online Fundraiser
Give for Good Louisville, Community Foundation of Louisville
325 W Main St., Suite 1110
502.585.4649
cflouisville.org
First Runner Up
St. Joseph’s Picnic Live Karaoke
2823 Frankfort Avenue
502.893.0241
sjkids.org
Best Performing Arts Group
Whose Return to the Stage You’re Most Anticipating
Louisville Ballet
315 E Main Street
502.502.583.3150
louisvilleballet.org
First Runner Up
Louisville Orchestra
620 W Main Street #600
502.587.8681
louisvilleorchestra.org
Second Runner Up
Broadway Across America
620 W Main Street #100
502.561.1003
broadwayacrossamerica.com
Best Performing Arts Venue
Whose Reopening You’re Most Anticipating
The Kentucky Center
501 West Main Street
502.584.7777
kentuckyperformingarts.org
First Runner Up
Actors Theatre of Louisville
316 W Main Street
502.584.1205
actorstheatre.org
Second Runner Up
Louisville Palace Theatre
625 S 4th Street
502.583.4555
louisvillepalace.com
Best Dressed
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
For many years, The Voice of Louisville hosted an iconic fashion event and competition centered around Louisville’s best dressed couples and individuals. While the event no longer takes place, we once again couldn’t resist including Best Dressed as a category in The Voice of Louisville’s 2020 Bestie Awards. The readers have spoken and selected Raquel Koff, President and Owner of Rodeo Drive as Best Dressed Woman and Jeff Hunter, formerly with Rodes For Him For Her and now with Glasscock/Glasscock Too, as Best Dressed Man. Both winners, while fabulously dressed at all times, have both been in the local fashion business for a long time, so it’s no wonder their show-stopping looks caught the attention of our readers! Congratulations to Raquel and Jeff!
“ I am honored to be selected as the Best Dressed Woman for The Voice of Louisville’s 2020 Bestie Awards. To me, fashion and style have always been intertwined and a part of who I am. Clothes have the ability to make you feel beautiful, confident and powerful. Fashion is the best way to express who you are without saying a word. ”
– Raquel Koff
“ Raised in the South, I was taught the importance of dressing for any occasion. Whether at a formal event or the grocery store, I see any outfit as an opportunity for self-expression. My style is inspired by influential women, such as Jackie Onassis and Audrey Hepburn. My look is a male version of their classic styles with an edgy twist. In crafting a style, my advice is to dress to your personality. Whatever look inspires you, it’s important to feel comfortable and present the best version of yourself. ”
– Jeff Hunter
Communities
Best Nonprofit Organization
Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation
234 E Gray Street Suite 450
502.629.8060
nortonchildrens.com
First Runner Up
Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana
2440 Grinstead Drive
502.583.0075
gck.org
Second Runner Up
Kentucky Humane Society
1000 Lyndon Lane, Suite B
502.366.3355
kyhumane.org
Best Summer Camp for Kids
Camp Hi-Ho
5915 Aiken Road
502.220.4415
camphiho.com
First Runner Up
Jewish Community Center
3600 Dutchmans Lane
502.459.0660
jewishlouisville.org
Second Runner Up
YMCA of Greater Louisville Summer Camps
Locations throughout Greater Louisville
502.587.9622
ymcalouisville.org
Best Private High School
Kentucky Country Day School
4100 Springdale Road
502.423.0440
kcd.org
First Runner Up
St. Xavier Catholic High School
1609 Poplar Level Road
502.637.4712
saintx.com
Second Runner Up
Sacred Heart Academy
3175 Lexington Road
502.897.6097
sha.shslou.org
Best Private Middle School
Kentucky Country Day School
4100 Springdale Road
502.423.0440
kcd.org
First Runner Up
Walden School
4238 Westport Road
502.893.0433
walden-school.org
Second Runner Up
Louisville Collegiate School
2427 Glenmary Avenue
502.479.0340
louisvillecollegiate.org
Best Private Lower School
Saint Mary Academy
11311 St Mary Lane
502.315.2555
saintmaryacademy.com
First Runner Up
Walden School
4238 Westport Road
502.893.0433
walden-school.org
Second Runner Up
Kentucky Country Day School
4100 Springdale Road
502.423.0440
kcd.org
Best Preschool
Temple Trager ECEC
5101 US-42
502.423.1444
thetemplepreschool.org
First Runner Up
Sacred Heart Preschool
3111 Lexington Road
502.896.3941
shp.shslou.org
Second Runner Up
Christ Church School
4614 Brownsboro Road
502.897.3657
ccum.net/christ-church-school
Best Senior Living Facility
The Forum at Brookside
200 Brookside Drive
502.245.3048
theforumatbrookside.com
First Runner Up
Masonic Homes Kentucky
3701 Frankfort Avenue
502.259.9627
masonichomesky.com
Second Runner Up
Episcopal Church Home
7504 Westport Rd
502.736.7800
echky.org
Best Hotel
Omni Louisville Hotel
400 S 2nd Street
502.313.6664
omnihotels.com
First Runner Up
The Brown Hotel
335 W Broadway
888.888.5252
brownhotel.com
Second Runner Up
The Seelbach Hilton Louisville
500 S 4th Street
502.585.3200
seelbachhilton.com
Best Boutique Hotel
21c Museum Hotel Louisville
700 W Main Street
502.217.6300
21cmuseumhotels.com
First Runner Up
Hotel Distil
101 W Main Street
502.785.0185
hoteldistil.com
Second Runner Up
Moxy Louisville Downtown
100 West Washington Street
502.8974.4331
marriott.com/sdfox
Best Place to Pick Up Your Copy of The Voice
Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Drive
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
Dining
Best Takeout
Simply Thai
St. Matthews: 323 Wallace Avenue, 502.899.9670
Middletown: 12003 Shelbyville Road, 502.690.8344
simplythaiky.com
First Runner Up
Bourbon Barrel Foods
Butchertown: 1201 Story Avenue Ste 175, 502.333.6103
Clifton: 2710 Frankfort Avenue, 502.618.0939
bourbonbarrelfoods.com
Second Runner Up
El Taco Luchador
Highlands: 938 Baxter Avenue, 502.583.0440
St. Matthews: 112 Meridian Avenue, 502.709.5154
J-Town: 9204 Taylorsville Road, 502.708.1675
Colonial Gardens: 5205 New cut Road, 502.384.8457
el-taco-luchador.com
Best Restaurant Deck/Patio
Captain’s Quarters
5700 Captains Quarters Road
502.228.1651
cqriverside.com
First Runner Up
Mesh Louisville
3608 Brownsboro Road
502.632.4421
meshrestaurants.com
Second Runner Up
River House Restaurant and Raw Bar
3015 River Road
502.897.5000
riverhouselouisville.com
Best Brunch
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road
502.458.8888
lemoorestaurant.com
First Runner Up
Wild Eggs
St. Matthews: 3985 Dutchmans Lane, 502.893.8005
Westport Village: 1311 Herr Lane, 502.618.2866
Landis Lakes: 153 English Station Road, 502.618.3449
Downtown: 121 S Floyd Street, 502.690.5925
wildeggs.com
Second Runner Up
Biscuit Belly
NuLu: 900 E Main Street, 502.409.5729
St. Matthews: 3723 Lexington Road, 502.690.2945
Colonial Gardens: 5207 New Cut Road, 502.384.4545
biscuit-belly.com
Best Lunch Spot
Cheddar Box Too
109 Chenoweth Lane
502.896.1133
cheddarboxtoo.com
First Runner Up
Lou Lou Food and Drink
108 Sears Avenue
502.893.7776
louloufoodanddrink.com
Second Runner Up
Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe
2868 Frankfort Avenue
502.899.9800
bluedogbakeryandcafe.com
Best Date Spot
Volare Italian Ristorante
2300 Frankfort Avenue
502.894.4446
volare-restaurant.com
First Runner Up
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
325 W Main Street
502.584.0102
jeffruby.com
Second Runner Up
Jack Fry’s
1007 Bardstown Road
502.452.9244
jackfrys.com
Best Dinner Spot
Volare Italian Ristorante
2300 Frankfort Avenue
502.894.4446
volare-restaurant.com
First Runner Up
Jack Fry’s
1007 Bardstown Road
502.452.9244
jackfrys.com
Second Runner Up
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
325 W Main Street
502.584.0102
jeffruby.com
Best Wine List
LouVino Restaurant & Wine Bar
Highlands: 1606 Bardstown Road, 502.365.1921
Douglass Hills: 11400 Main Street, 502.742.1426
louvino.com
First Runner Up
Volare Italian Ristorante
2300 Frankfort Avenue
502.894.4446
volare-restaurant.com
Second Runner Up
Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
214 Clay Street B
502.631.9428
nouvellewine.com
Best Cocktails
Bourbon Barrel Foods
Butchertown: 1201 Story Avenue Ste 175, 502.333.6103
Clifton: 2710 Frankfort Avenue, 502.618.0939
bourbonbarrelfoods.com
First Runner Up
Black Rabbit
120 Sears Avenue
502.897.9721
equusrestaurant.com
Second Runner Up
Hell or High Water
112 W Washington Street
502.587.3057
hellorhighwaterbar.com
Best Speakeasy
Black Rabbit
120 Sears Avenue
502.897.9721
equusrestaurant.com
First Runner Up
Hell or High Water
112 W Washington Street
502.587.3057
hellorhighwaterbar.com
Second Runner Up
Pin + Proof
400 S 2nd Street
502.313.6664
omnihotels.com
Best Bakery
Plehn’s Bakery
3940 Shelbyville Road
502.896.4438
plehns.com
First Runner Up
Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli
9426 Shelbyville Road
502.426.7736
heitzmanbakery.com
Second Runner Up
Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe
2868 Frankfort Avenue
502.899.9800
bluedogbakeryandcafe.com
Best Coffeeshop
Heine Brothers
18 Locations
heinebroscoffee.com
First Runner Up
Please & Thank You
MARK: 800 E Market Street
FRANK: 2341 Frankfort Avenue
RIVER: 9561 US-42
DUNCAN: 231 N 17th Street (the bakery)
pleaseandthankyoulouisville.com
Second Runner Up
Highland Coffee Company
1140 Bardstown Road
502.451.4545
Facebook – Highland Coffee Company
Best Chef
Josh Moore, Volare Italian Ristorante
2300 Frankfort Avenue
502.894.4446
volare-restaurant.com
First Runner Up
Anoosh Shariat
4864 Brownsboro Road
502.690.6585
anooshbistro.com
Second Runner Up
Bobby Benjamin, Butchertown Grocery & Bakery
Butchertown Grocery: 1076 E Washington Street
Bakery: 743 E Main Street
502.742.8315
Best Asian Restaurant
August Moon
2269 Lexington Road
502.456.6569
augustmoonbistrolouisville.com
First Runner Up
The Joy Luck
Highlands: 1285 Bardstown Road, 502.238.3070
East End: 9850 Von Allmen Ct #101, 502.618.1601
thejoyluck.com
Second Runner Up
Tea Station Asian Bistro
9422 Norton Commons Blvd
502.423.1202
teastationbistro.com
Best Restaurant to See and Be Seen
Volare Italian Ristorante
2300 Frankfort Avenue
502.894.4446
volare-restaurant.com
First Runner Up
Porcini
2730 Frankfort Avenue
502.894.8686
porcini502.com
Second Runner Up
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
325 W Main Street
502.584.0102
jeffruby.com
Best Place to Drink Bourbon
Bourbons Bistro
2255 Frankfort Ave.
502.894.8838
bourbonsbistro.com
First Runner Up
Black Rabbit
120 Sears Avenue
502.897.9721
equusrestaurant.com
Second Runner Up
The Frazier History Museum
829 W Main Street
502.753.5663
fraziermuseum.org
Best Hotel Bar
Library Bar, Omni Hotel
400 S 2nd Street
502.313.6664
omnihotels.com
First Runner Up
Proof on Main, 21c Museum Hotel
702 W Main Street
502.2176360
proofonmain.com
Second Runner Up
Lobby Bar & Grill, The Brown Hotel
335 W Broadway
502.583.1234
brownhotel.com
Best Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
7785 McCracken Pike, Versailles, KY 40383
859.879.1812
Woodfordreserve.com
First Runner Up
Old Forester Distilling Co.
119 W Main Street
502.779.222
oldforester.com
Second Runner Up
Maker’s Mark Distillery on Star Hill Farm
3350 Burks Spring Rd., Loretto, KY 40037
270.865.2881
makersmark.com
Fitness
Best Online Fitness Class
Fit4Mom Louisville
502.414.3484
louisville.fit4mom.com
First Runner Up
Jeff Howard Fitness
8603 Citadel Way
859.585.8919
vagaro.com/jeffhowardfitness/memberships
Second Runner Up
Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Drive
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
Best Exercise Studio
Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Drive
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
First Runner Up
Orange Theory Fitness
Highlands: 918 Baxter Avenue, 502.968.1400
St. Matthews: 116 Sears Avenue, 502.259.9199
Brownsboro: 4164 Summit Plaza Drive, 502.333.9310
Middletown: 13317 Shelbyville Road Unit 103, 502.242.3385
orangetheory.com
Second Runner Up
Fit4Mom
502.414.3484
louisville.fit4mom.com
Best Fitness Instructor
Bekki Jo Pritchard, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Drive
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
First Runner Up
Alison Cardoza, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Drive
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
Second Runner Up
Jeff Howard Fitness
8603 Citadel Way
859.585.8919
vagaro.com/jeffhowardfitness/memberships
Best Pilates Studio/Instructor
Dominique Lyons, IM=X Pilates & Fitness
2226 Holiday Manor Center
502.384.7818
imxpilates.com
First Runner Up
Bekki Jo Pritchard, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Drive
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
Second Runner Up
Holly Holland, Holly’s Pilates Village
201 Meridian Avenue
502.409.4200
pilatesvillage.com
Best Yoga Studio
YOGAST8
4121 Shelbyville Road
502.883.3019
yogast8.com
First Runner Up
Bend & Zen Hot Yoga
1301 Herr Lane #187
502.384.9222
benandzenhotyoga.com
Second Runner Up
502 Power Yoga
Highlands: 2210 Dundee Road, #203
Jeffersonville: 200 Missouri Avenue, Suite C
East End: 1901-1 Rudy Lane
502.208.1012
502poweryoga.com
Best Cycling Studio
CYCLEBAR
St. Matthews: 4600 Shelbyville Road, 502.890.3216
Middletown: 12951 Shelbyville Road, 502.873.5194
cyclebar.com
First Runner Up
Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center
750 Cypress Station Drive
502.896.3900
baptistmilestone.com
Media
Best Radio Host – Woman
Kelly K, 99.7 WDJX
502.571.9970
wdjx.com
First Runner Up
Laura Shine, 91.9 WFPK
502.897.6002
wfpk.org
Second Runner Up
Bella Rae, B 96.5
502.571.2965
hiphopb965.com
Best Radio Host – Man
Terry Meiners, 840 WHAS
502.571.8484
whas.iheart.com
First Runner Up
Ben Davis, 99.7 WDJX
502.571.9970
wdjx.com
Second Runner Up
Kyle Meredith, 91.9 WFPK
502.814.6500
wfpk.org
Best TV Anchor – Woman
Dawn Gee, WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
First Runner Up
Shannon Cogan, WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
Second Runner Up
Lauren Jones, WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
Best TV Anchor – Man
John Boel, WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
First Runner Up
Sterling Riggs, WDRB
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
Second Runner Up
Scott Reynolds, WDRB
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
Best Radio Station
840 am WHAS
502.571.8484
whas.iheart.com
First Runner Up
103.5 fm WAKY
888.766.1035
waky1035.com
Second Runner Up
99.7 fm WDJX
502.571.9970
wdjx.com
Best TV Station
WDRB / Fox
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
First Runner Up
WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
Second Runner Up
WHAS
502.582.7711
whas11.com
Best TV Weather Person
Kevin Harned, WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
First Runner Up
Jude Redfield, WDRB
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
Second Runner Up
Marc Weinberg, WDRB
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
Best Morning Show
WDRB
502.585.0811
wdrb.com
First Runner Up
Great Day Live, WHAS11
502.582.7711
whas11.com
Second Runner Up
WAVE 3
502.585.2201
wave3.com
Best Newspaper / Print Publication
The Voice-Tribune
502.897.8900
voice-tribune.com
First Runner Up
The Courier Journal
502.582.4011
courier-journal.com
Second Runner Up
LEO Weekly
502.895.9770
leoweekly.com
Best Twitter
Mike Rutherford
@cardchronicle
First Runner Up
Jody Demling
@jdemling
Second Runner Up
Matt Jones
@kysportsradiO
Retail
Best Shopping Center/District
Chenoweth Square
3907 Chenoweth Square
Facebook – Chenoweth Square
First Runner Up
Westport Village
1315 Herr Lane
502.533.8177
westportvillage.com
Second Runner Up
NuLu
701 E Market Street
nulu.org
Best Locally Made Product
Bourbon Barrel Foods Soy Sauce
Butchertown: 1201 Story Avenue Ste 175, 502.333.6103
Clifton: 2710 Frankfort Avenue, 502.618.0939
bourbonbarrelfoods.com
First Runner Up
Cellar Door Chocolates
572 S 4th Street
502.901.5320
cellardoorchocolates.com
Second Runner Up
Kern’s Kitchen Derby Pie
2420 Ampere Drive
502.499.0285
derbypie.com
Best Curbside Service
Rodeo Drive
2212 Holiday Manor Center
502.425.8999
shoprodeodrive.com
First Runner Up
Bourbon Barrel Foods
Butchertown: 1201 Story Avenue Ste 175, 502.333.6103
Clifton: 2710 Frankfort Avenue, 502.618.0939
bourbonbarrelfoods.com
Second Runner Up
Work the Metal
1201 Story Avenue
502.584.2841
workthemetal.com
Best Women’s Clothing Boutique
Rodeo Drive
2212 Holiday Manor Center
502.425.8999
shoprodeodrive.com
First Runner Up
Rodes For Him & For Her
The Rodes Building, 6385, 4938 Brownsboro Road
502.753.7633
rodes.com
Second Runner Up
Darling State of Mind
Westport Village: 1301 Herr Lane, Suite 135, 502.996.7545
Middletown Store: 12951 Shelbyville Road, Unit 104, 502.709.4502
darlingstateofmind.com
Best Men’s Clothing Store
Rodes For Him & For Her
The Rodes Building, 6385, 4938 Brownsboro Road
502.753.7633
rodes.com
First Runner Up
Him Gentleman’s Boutique
Clifton: 2352 Frankfort Avenue, 502.888.7578
New Albany: 313 Pearl Street, 812.595.7752
himgb.com
Second Runner Up
The Fashion Post
Glenview Pointe Shopping Center, 2420 Lime Kiln Lane
502.423.6700
thefashionpost.com
Best Women’s Consignment Store
Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment
150 Chenoweth Lane
502.895.3711
shopsassyfoxconsign.com
First Runner Up
Stella’s Resale Boutique
401 Wallace Ave
502.649.5204
stellasresale.com
Second Runner Up
Belle Monde Boutique
115 Fairfax Avenue
502.403.3432
bellemondeboutique.com
Best Men’s Consignment Store
Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store
2416 Frankfort Avenue #2
502.424.6001
Facebook – Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store
First Runner Up
Encore Resale
1045 Bardstown Road
502.905.3266
Facebook – Encore Resale
Second Runner Up
Margaret’s Consignment
2700 Frankfort Avenue
502.896.4706
margaretsconsignment.com
Best Local Department Store
Von Maur
7900 Shelbyville Road
502.425.7100
vonmaur.com
First Runner Up
Dillard’s
Mall St. Matthews: 5000 Shelbyville Road, 502.893.4400
Jefferson Mall: 4801 Outer Loop, 502.968.6080
dillards.com
Second Runner Up
Macy’s
7900 Shelbyville Road Suite B
502.423.3000
macys.com
Best Indoor Furniture Store
Merridian Home Furnishings
9801 Linn Station Road
502.895.3151
merridian.com
First Runner Up
Details Furniture Gallery & Design
11816 Shelbyville Road
502.253.0092
detailslouisville.com
Second Runner Up
Bliss Home
1108 Lyndon Lane
502.212.0014
blisshomefurniture.com
Best Outdoor Furniture Store
Digs Home and Garden
3905 Chenoweth Square
502.893.3447
digshomeandgarden.com
First Runner Up
Summer Classics
1321 Herr Lane, Suite 160
502.426.1808
sclouisville.com
Second Runner Up
Charlotte’s Web
4175 Lyndon Way
502.719.4444
charlotteswebstore.com
Best Home Decor Store
Details Furniture Gallery & Design
11816 Shelbyville Road
502.253.0092
detailslouisville.com
First Runner Up
Colonial Designs
3712 Lexington Road
502.896.4461
colonialdesigns.net
Second Runner Up
Digs Home and Garden
3905 Chenoweth Square
502.893.3447
digshomeandgarden.com
Best Antique Store
Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market
947 E Breckinridge Street
502.365.3563
thefleurdeflea.com
First Runner Up
Mellwood Antique & Interiors
1860 Mellwood Avenue
502.895.1306
mellwoodantiques.com
Second Runner Up
Middletown Peddler’s Mall
12405 Shelbyville Road
502.245.7705
buypeddlersmall.com
Best Dry Cleaner
Highland Cleaners
Multiple Locations
highlandcleaners.com
First Runner Up
Nu-Yale Cleaners
Multiple Locations
nuyale.com
Second Runner Up
Holiday Cleaners & Laundry
2229 Holiday Manor Center
502.425.6183
holidaycleanersky.com
Best Grocery Store
Kroger
Multiple Locations
kroger.com
First Runner Up
Paul’s Fruit Market
St. Matthews: 2922 Chenoweth Square, 502.896.8918
Taylorsville Rd: 3704 Taylorsville Road, 502.456.4750
Brownsboro Rd: 4946 Brownsboro Road, 502.426.5070
Middletown: 12119 Shelbyville Road, 502.253.0072
paulsfruit.com
Second Runner Up
Trader Joe’s
4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 111
502.895.1361
traderjoes.com
Best Car Dealership
Blue Grass MOTORSPORT
4720 Bowling Blvd
502.894.3428
bluegrassauto.com
First Runner Up
Lexus of Louisville
2400 Blankenbaker Pkwy
502.410.1737
lexusoflouisville.com
Second Runner Up
Mercedes-Benz of Louisville
2520 Terra Crossing Blvd
502.896.4411
mblouisville.com
Best Jewelry Store
Genesis Diamonds
4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 106
502.891.0424
genesisdiamonds.net
First Runner Up
Merkley Kendrick Jewelers
138 Chenoweth Lane
502.895.6124
mkjewelers.com
Second Runner Up
Davis Jewelers
9901 Forest Green Blvd
502.212.0420
davisjewelers.com
Best Place to Buy Your Derby Hat
Dee’s Louisville
5045 Shelbyville Road
502.896.6755
deeslouisville.com
First Runner Up
Rodeo Drive
2212 Holiday Manor Center
502.425.8999
shoprodeodrive.com
Second Runner Up
Forme Millinery Hat Shop
1009 E Main Street
773.719.7307
formemillinery.com
Best Women’s Shoe Store
Von Maur
7900 Shelbyville Road
502.425.7100
vonmaur.com
First Runner Up
Dillard’s
Mall St. Matthews: 5000 Shelbyville Road, 502.893.4400
Jefferson Mall: 4801 Outer Loop, 502.968.6080
dillards.com
Second Runner Up
Rodeo Drive
2212 Holiday Manor Center
502.425.8999
shoprodeodrive.com
Best Men’s Shoe Store
Rodes For Him & For Her
The Rodes Building, 6385, 4938 Brownsboro Road
502.753.7633
rodes.com
First Runner Up
Dillard’s
Mall St. Matthews: 5000 Shelbyville Road, 502.893.4400
Jefferson Mall: 4801 Outer Loop, 502.968.6080
dillards.com
Second Runner Up
Von Maur
7900 Shelbyville Road
502.425.7100
vonmaur.com
Services
Best Attorney
Steven C. Schroering, Attorney at Law
1015 South Fourth Street
502.648.9124
steveschroeringlaw.com
First Runner Up
Jonathan D. Goldberg
9301 Dayflower Street
502.589.4440
goldbergsimpson.com
Second Runner Up
Jared J. Smith
108 Browns Lane
502.233.8385
mhsattorneys.com
Best Orthodontist
Ahrens Orthodontics
Louisville: 2015 Herr Lane, 502.426.2744
Crestwood: 6225 W Highway 146, 502.241.1811
Taylorsville: 4819 Taylorsville Rd., 502.426.2744
ahrensortho.com
First Runner Up
Tran Orthodontics
Prospect: 9532 US-42, 502.228.3321
Middletown: 302 Middletown Park Place, 502.245.8726
tranorthodontics.com
Best OB/GYN
All Women
4010 Dupont Cir L-07
502.895.6559
allwomenobgyn.com
First Runner Up
Women First of Louisville
3900 Kresge Way, Suite 30
502.891.8700
womenfirstlouisville.com
Second Runner Up
Total Woman
Norton Medical Plaza III
4121 Dutchmans Lane #500
502.894.9494
northonhealthcare.com
Best Bank
Stock Yards Bank & Trust
1040 E Main Street
502.625.1790
syb.com
First Runner Up
Republic Bank
601 W Market Street
502.584.3600
Republicbank.com
Second Runner Up
Commonwealth Bank & Trust
500 W Main Street
502.259.2060
cbandt.com
Best Credit Union
Park Community
515 W Market Street #100
502.968.3681
parkcommunity.com
First Runner Up
L&N
200 W Chestnut Street
502.368.5858
lnfcu.com
Second Runner Up
Commonwealth Credit Union
900 W Market Street, Ste 100
800.228.6420
ccuky.org
Best Real Estate Agent
Ryan Davis, Kentucky Select Properties
1757 Frankfort Avenue
502.287.3797
kyselectproperties.com/agents/396/ryan-davis/
First Runner Up
Amanda Houle, ReMax
12906 Shelbyville Road Ste 102
502.644.9949
remax.com
Second Runner Up
Terri Bass, Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty
3803 Brownsboro Road
502.899.2129
terribass.lenihansothebysrealty.com
Best Real Estate Agency
Kentucky Select Properties
1757 Frankfort Avenue
502.271.5000
kyselectproperties.com
First Runner Up
Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty
3803 Brownsboro Road
502.899.2129
lsir.com
Second Runner Up
Berkshire Hathaway
295 N Hubbards Lane Suite 102
502.897.3321
bhhsparksweisberg.com
Best Insurance Agency
Byrne Insurance Group
9401 Williamsburg Plaza Suite 100
502.426.4200
byrneinsurancegroup.com
First Runner Up
Sterling Thompson Co.
545 S 3rd Street #300
502.585.3277
sterlingthompson.com
Second Runner Up
State Farm
Multiple Agents / Locations
statefarm.com/agent/us/ky/louisville
Best Home Remodeler
Kiel Thomson Company
903-925 Samuel Street
502.899.9593
kielthomsoncompany.com
First Runner Up
Ben Tyler Building & Remodeling, Inc.
1115 Lexington Road
502.583.7252
bentyler.com
Second Runner Up
Ramage
900 E Jefferson Street
502.418.6467
ramagecompany.com
Best Interior Designer
Lesa Buckler, Details Furniture Gallery & Design
11816 Shelbyville Road
502.253.0092
detailslouisville.com
First Runner Up
Amy Wagner, Reflections of You, by Amy
3935 Chenoweth Square
502.384.3660
amywagnerdesigns.com
Second Runner Up
Christopher Welsh Designs
9500 Springmont Place
502.873.6002
christopherwelshdesigns.com
Best Doggie Daycare
Happy Hounds
12107 Shelbyville Road
502.292.3647
louisvilledogdaycare.com
First Runner Up
Kentucky Humane Society
1000 Lyndon Lane, Suite B
502.366.3355
kyhumane.org
Second Runner Up
The Pet Station
4800 Murphy Lane
502.584.2200
thepetstationinc.com