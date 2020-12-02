And the Winner Is…

The Voice of Louisville’s 2020 Bestie Awards

For the second year in a row, The Voice of Louisville is pleased to share the winners of the Bestie Awards, chosen by you, encompassing all of Louisville’s favorites. Voting for the Besties opened on our website in September and with the assistance of a third-party company, we tallied the thousands of responses to give you the best of what Louisville has to offer.

If you took the time to vote, you may notice several categories from the original ballot do not appear on these pages. These sections were omitted due to a lack of votes. Some categories do or don’t have runners up for this same reason.

Longtime Voice readers may recall voting for Best Dressed in an annual competition hosted by the magazine in the early 2000s, so we couldn’t resist including that category in the lineup. See page 87 to get a closer look at winners Raquel Koff and Jeff Hunter.

Each of these winners was selected by you – the readers who took the time to vote for the best businesses, organizations and people in our community. Thank you for being part of the 2020 Bestie Awards, and congratulations to all of the winners!

Aesthetics

Best Nail Salon

Nail Box

4145 Shelbyville Road

502.893.0909

nailboxlouisville.com

First Runner Up

CND Nails

1901 Rudy Lane

502.894.4445

cnd-nails.edan.io

Second Runner Up

Majestic Nails & Spa

4600 Shelbyville Road #234

502.690.4776

majesticnailsandspa.business.site

Best Hair Salon

J Michael’s Spa & Salon

4121 Shelbyville Road #1

502.742.8790

jmichaelsspaandsalon.com

First Runner Up

Lyndia R Willis Salon LLC

2850 Frankfort Avenue

502.893.4441

lyndiawillissalon.com

Second Runner Up

Joseph’s Salon and Spa

3938 Dutchmans Lane

502.897.5369

josephssalon.com

Best Barbershop

Beards and Beers

514 S 5th Street

502.996.7999

beardsandbeers.com

First Runner Up

Handsome Fellows

Middletown: 12005 Shelbyville Road, 502.409.3132

St. Matthews: 3500 Frankfort Ave., 502.509.8426

handsomefellowsbarbershop.com

Second Runner Up

Derby City Chop Shop

Highlands: 1233 Bardstown Road, 502.632.2467

Germantown: 1100 E. Burnett Ave., 502.916.4064

derbycitychopshop.com

Best Spa

Z Salon & Spa

9407 Shelbyville Road

502.426.2226

zsalon.com

First Runner Up

J Michael’s Spa & Salon

4121 Shelbyville Road #1

502.742.8790

jmichaelsspaandsalon.com

Second Runner Up

Joseph’s Salon and Spa

3938 Dutchmans Lane

502.897.5369

josephssalon.com

Best Makeup Artist

Mikhail Schulz, J Michael’s Spa & Salon

4121 Shelbyville Road #1

502.742.8790

jmichaelsspaandsalon.com

First Runner Up

Sloane Winters, Circe

3642 Brownsboro Road #101

502.894.0095

shopatcirce.com

Second Runner Up

Kelsey’s Makeup Artistry

502.641.2066

kelseyfellmua.com

Best Highlights

Kelsey Hack, J Michael’s Spa & Salon

4121 Shelbyville Road #1

502.742.8790

jmichaelsspaandsalon.com

First Runner Up

Lyndia Willis, Lyndia R Willis Salon LLC

2850 Frankfort Avenue

502.893.4441

lyndiawillissalon.com

Second Runner Up

Samantha Giovenco, Salon LEVEL

4101 Taylorsville Road, Suite 129

502.252.1253

linktr.ee/salonlevellou

Best Haircut

Mike Willis, Lyndia R Willis Salon LLC

2850 Frankfort Avenue

502.893.4441

lyndiawillissalon.com

First Runner Up

Christy Sowder, NOVA Salon

Clifton: 2346 Frankfort Ave., 502.895.1956

St. Matthews: 4600 Shelbyville Road, 502.883.0786

novasalon.com

Second Runner Up

Amber Switzer, Atomic House of Hair

1201 Goss Avenue Suite 2

502.489.4098

atomichouseofhair.com

Best Blowout

Giselle Gomez, Drybar Louisville

4904 Shelbyville Road

502.871.3524

thedrybar.com

First Runner Up

Kelsey Hack, J Michael’s Spa & Salon

4121 Shelbyville Road #1

502.742.8790

jmichaelsspaandsalon.com

Second Runner Up

Antonio Fewer, J Michael’s Spa & Salon

4121 Shelbyville Road #1

502.742.8790

jmichaelsspaandsalon.com

Best Eyelash Extensions

Jana Bramblett, The Lash Lounge

3934 Chenoweth Square

502.353.1414

thelashloungestmatthews.com

First Runner Up

Ashley Andriakos, Clique Boutique

Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.

NuLu: 709 E Market St.

Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

Second Runner Up

Jana Flowers, Clique Boutique

Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.

NuLu: 709 E Market St.

Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

Best Eyebrows

Permanent Makeup by Hotaru

3900 Shelbyville Road, Suite 6

502.235.1648

aoicosmetics.com

First Runner Up

Jana Flowers, Clique Boutique

Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.

NuLu: 709 E Market St.

Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

Second Runner Up

Dear Kanthawong-Stiebling, Clique Boutique

Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.

NuLu: 709 E Market St.

Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

Best Spray Tan

Ashley Andriakos, Clique Boutique

Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.

NuLu: 709 E Market St.

Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

First Runner Up

Tina Hawley, Summer365 LLC

502.321.4687

Facebook – Summer365, LLC

Second Runner Up

The Glow Mother

Mobile service only

646.504.2094

theglowmother.square.site

Best Facial

Clique Boutique

Clifton: 2838 Frankfort Ave.

NuLu: 709 E Market St.

Holiday Manor: 2214 Holiday Manor Center

502.895.3993

cliquelouisville.com

First Runner Up

CaloSpa

2341 Lime Kiln Lane

502.814.3000

calospa.com

Second Runner Up

Physician’s Center for Beauty

224 Chenoweth Lane

502.897.7546

physicianscenterforbeauty.com

Best Massage

CaloSpa

2341 Lime Kiln Lane

502.814.3000

calospa.com

First Runner Up

Massage Envy

St. Matthews: 4600 Shelbyville Road #208, 502.895.2007

J-Town: 2048 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, 502.992.0701

Clarksville, IN: 1025 Veterans Pkwy, 812.725.1387

massageenvy.com

Second Runner Up

Elements Massage, Westport Village

1301 Herr Lane

502.412.9383

elementsmassage.com/louisville-east

Best Nose Job

Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel

132 Chenoweth Lane

502.584.1109

drodaniel.com

First Runner Up

Dr. Sean Maguire, Physician’s Center for Beauty

224 Chenoweth Lane

502.897.7546

physicianscenterforbeauty.com

Second Runner Up

Dr. Chet Mays, CaloAesthetics Plastic Surgery Center

2341 Lime Kiln Lane

502.899.9979

caloaesthetics.com

Best Breast Augmentation

Dr. Bradley Calobrace, CaloAesthetics

2341 Lime Kiln Lane

502.899.9979

caloaesthetics.com

First Runner Up

Dr. Mizuguchi, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery

7501 New LaGrange Road

502.200.0600

nanamd.com

Second Runner Up

Dr. Digenis, Digenis Plastic Surgery

315 E Broadway

502.589.5544

digenis.com

Best Liposuction

Dr. T. Gerald O’Daniel

132 Chenoweth Lane

502.584.1109

drodaniel.com

First Runner Up

Dr. Mizuguchi, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery

7501 New LaGrange Road

502.200.0600

nanamd.com

Second Runner Up

Dr. Bradley Calobrace, CaloAesthetics

2341 Lime Kiln Lane

502.899.9979

caloaesthetics.com

Best Botox/Dysport

Audrey May, Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery

7501 New LaGrange Road

502.200.0600

nanamd.com

First Runner Up

Dawn Recktenwald, CaloSpa

2341 Lime Kiln Lane

502.814.3000

calospa.com

Second Runner Up

Dr. Sean Maguire, Physician’s Center for Beauty

224 Chenoweth Lane

502.897.7546

physicianscenterforbeauty.com

Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Gallery

Kula Gallery

536 S 4th Street

502.265.6252

ilovekula.com

First Runner Up

Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center

1860 Mellwood Avenue

502.895.3650

mellwoodartcenter.com

Second Runner Up

B. Deemer Gallery

2650 Frankfort Avenue

502.896.6687

bdeemer.com

Best Museum

The Speed Art Museum

2035 S 3rd Street

502.634.2700

speedmuseum.org

First Runner Up

Kentucky Science Center

727 W Main Street

502.561.6100

kysciencecenter.org

Second Runner Up

The Frazier History Museum

829 W Main Street

502.753.5663

fraziermuseum.org

Best Photographer

Jerusha Pfannenschmidt, Pfanntastic Photography

311 Kinnaird Lane

502.224.7111

pfanntasticphoto.com

First Runner Up

Dan Dry

1908 Bainbridge Row Drive

502.552.1647

dandry.com

Second Runner Up

Chris Witzke

502.295.4928

christwitzke.com

Best Local Fashion Designer

Amanda Dougherty, The New Blak

841 E Washington St.

502.475.7967

thenewblak.com

First Runner Up

Gunnar Deatherage

1155 S 2nd Street

gunnardeatherage.com

Second Runner Up

Andre Wilson

4965 US-42, Ste 1000

502.432.8254

Facebook – Style Icon

Best Locally-hosted Virtual Online Experience for Kids

Heartland Music Together

8127 LaGrange Road #22376

502.491.3131

heartlandmusictogether.com

First Runner Up

The Frazier History Museum’s Coronavirus Capsule

829 W Main Street

502.753.5663

fraziermuseum.org/coronaviruscapsule

Second Runner Up

Louisville Public Library Virtual Storytime

Main Location: 301 York Street

502.574.1611

lfpl.org

Best Online Fundraiser

Give for Good Louisville, Community Foundation of Louisville

325 W Main St., Suite 1110

502.585.4649

cflouisville.org

First Runner Up

St. Joseph’s Picnic Live Karaoke

2823 Frankfort Avenue

502.893.0241

sjkids.org

Best Performing Arts Group

Whose Return to the Stage You’re Most Anticipating

Louisville Ballet

315 E Main Street

502.502.583.3150

louisvilleballet.org

First Runner Up

Louisville Orchestra

620 W Main Street #600

502.587.8681

louisvilleorchestra.org

Second Runner Up

Broadway Across America

620 W Main Street #100

502.561.1003

broadwayacrossamerica.com

Best Performing Arts Venue

Whose Reopening You’re Most Anticipating

The Kentucky Center

501 West Main Street

502.584.7777

kentuckyperformingarts.org

First Runner Up

Actors Theatre of Louisville

316 W Main Street

502.584.1205

actorstheatre.org

Second Runner Up

Louisville Palace Theatre

625 S 4th Street

502.583.4555

louisvillepalace.com

Best Dressed

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

For many years, The Voice of Louisville hosted an iconic fashion event and competition centered around Louisville’s best dressed couples and individuals. While the event no longer takes place, we once again couldn’t resist including Best Dressed as a category in The Voice of Louisville’s 2020 Bestie Awards. The readers have spoken and selected Raquel Koff, President and Owner of Rodeo Drive as Best Dressed Woman and Jeff Hunter, formerly with Rodes For Him For Her and now with Glasscock/Glasscock Too, as Best Dressed Man. Both winners, while fabulously dressed at all times, have both been in the local fashion business for a long time, so it’s no wonder their show-stopping looks caught the attention of our readers! Congratulations to Raquel and Jeff!

“ I am honored to be selected as the Best Dressed Woman for The Voice of Louisville’s 2020 Bestie Awards. To me, fashion and style have always been intertwined and a part of who I am. Clothes have the ability to make you feel beautiful, confident and powerful. Fashion is the best way to express who you are without saying a word. ”

– Raquel Koff

“ Raised in the South, I was taught the importance of dressing for any occasion. Whether at a formal event or the grocery store, I see any outfit as an opportunity for self-expression. My style is inspired by influential women, such as Jackie Onassis and Audrey Hepburn. My look is a male version of their classic styles with an edgy twist. In crafting a style, my advice is to dress to your personality. Whatever look inspires you, it’s important to feel comfortable and present the best version of yourself. ”

– Jeff Hunter

Communities

Best Nonprofit Organization

Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation

234 E Gray Street Suite 450

502.629.8060

nortonchildrens.com

First Runner Up

Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana

2440 Grinstead Drive

502.583.0075

gck.org

Second Runner Up

Kentucky Humane Society

1000 Lyndon Lane, Suite B

502.366.3355

kyhumane.org

Best Summer Camp for Kids

Camp Hi-Ho

5915 Aiken Road

502.220.4415

camphiho.com

First Runner Up

Jewish Community Center

3600 Dutchmans Lane

502.459.0660

jewishlouisville.org

Second Runner Up

YMCA of Greater Louisville Summer Camps

Locations throughout Greater Louisville

502.587.9622

ymcalouisville.org

Best Private High School

Kentucky Country Day School

4100 Springdale Road

502.423.0440

kcd.org

First Runner Up

St. Xavier Catholic High School

1609 Poplar Level Road

502.637.4712

saintx.com

Second Runner Up

Sacred Heart Academy

3175 Lexington Road

502.897.6097

sha.shslou.org

Best Private Middle School

Kentucky Country Day School

4100 Springdale Road

502.423.0440

kcd.org

First Runner Up

Walden School

4238 Westport Road

502.893.0433

walden-school.org

Second Runner Up

Louisville Collegiate School

2427 Glenmary Avenue

502.479.0340

louisvillecollegiate.org

Best Private Lower School

Saint Mary Academy

11311 St Mary Lane

502.315.2555

saintmaryacademy.com

First Runner Up

Walden School

4238 Westport Road

502.893.0433

walden-school.org

Second Runner Up

Kentucky Country Day School

4100 Springdale Road

502.423.0440

kcd.org

Best Preschool

Temple Trager ECEC

5101 US-42

502.423.1444

thetemplepreschool.org

First Runner Up

Sacred Heart Preschool

3111 Lexington Road

502.896.3941

shp.shslou.org

Second Runner Up

Christ Church School

4614 Brownsboro Road

502.897.3657

ccum.net/christ-church-school

Best Senior Living Facility

The Forum at Brookside

200 Brookside Drive

502.245.3048

theforumatbrookside.com

First Runner Up

Masonic Homes Kentucky

3701 Frankfort Avenue

502.259.9627

masonichomesky.com

Second Runner Up

Episcopal Church Home

7504 Westport Rd

502.736.7800

echky.org

Best Hotel

Omni Louisville Hotel

400 S 2nd Street

502.313.6664

omnihotels.com

First Runner Up

The Brown Hotel

335 W Broadway

888.888.5252

brownhotel.com

Second Runner Up

The Seelbach Hilton Louisville

500 S 4th Street

502.585.3200

seelbachhilton.com

Best Boutique Hotel

21c Museum Hotel Louisville

700 W Main Street

502.217.6300

21cmuseumhotels.com

First Runner Up

Hotel Distil

101 W Main Street

502.785.0185

hoteldistil.com

Second Runner Up

Moxy Louisville Downtown

100 West Washington Street

502.8974.4331

marriott.com/sdfox

Best Place to Pick Up Your Copy of The Voice

Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Drive

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

Dining

Best Takeout

Simply Thai

St. Matthews: 323 Wallace Avenue, 502.899.9670

Middletown: 12003 Shelbyville Road, 502.690.8344

simplythaiky.com

First Runner Up

Bourbon Barrel Foods

Butchertown: 1201 Story Avenue Ste 175, 502.333.6103

Clifton: 2710 Frankfort Avenue, 502.618.0939

bourbonbarrelfoods.com

Second Runner Up

El Taco Luchador

Highlands: 938 Baxter Avenue, 502.583.0440

St. Matthews: 112 Meridian Avenue, 502.709.5154

J-Town: 9204 Taylorsville Road, 502.708.1675

Colonial Gardens: 5205 New cut Road, 502.384.8457

el-taco-luchador.com

Best Restaurant Deck/Patio

Captain’s Quarters

5700 Captains Quarters Road

502.228.1651

cqriverside.com

First Runner Up

Mesh Louisville

3608 Brownsboro Road

502.632.4421

meshrestaurants.com

Second Runner Up

River House Restaurant and Raw Bar

3015 River Road

502.897.5000

riverhouselouisville.com

Best Brunch

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road

502.458.8888

lemoorestaurant.com

First Runner Up

Wild Eggs

St. Matthews: 3985 Dutchmans Lane, 502.893.8005

Westport Village: 1311 Herr Lane, 502.618.2866

Landis Lakes: 153 English Station Road, 502.618.3449

Downtown: 121 S Floyd Street, 502.690.5925

wildeggs.com

Second Runner Up

Biscuit Belly

NuLu: 900 E Main Street, 502.409.5729

St. Matthews: 3723 Lexington Road, 502.690.2945

Colonial Gardens: 5207 New Cut Road, 502.384.4545

biscuit-belly.com

Best Lunch Spot

Cheddar Box Too

109 Chenoweth Lane

502.896.1133

cheddarboxtoo.com

First Runner Up

Lou Lou Food and Drink

108 Sears Avenue

502.893.7776

louloufoodanddrink.com

Second Runner Up

Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe

2868 Frankfort Avenue

502.899.9800

bluedogbakeryandcafe.com

Best Date Spot

Volare Italian Ristorante

2300 Frankfort Avenue

502.894.4446

volare-restaurant.com

First Runner Up

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

325 W Main Street

502.584.0102

jeffruby.com

Second Runner Up

Jack Fry’s

1007 Bardstown Road

502.452.9244

jackfrys.com

Best Dinner Spot

Volare Italian Ristorante

2300 Frankfort Avenue

502.894.4446

volare-restaurant.com

First Runner Up

Jack Fry’s

1007 Bardstown Road

502.452.9244

jackfrys.com

Second Runner Up

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

325 W Main Street

502.584.0102

jeffruby.com

Best Wine List

LouVino Restaurant & Wine Bar

Highlands: 1606 Bardstown Road, 502.365.1921

Douglass Hills: 11400 Main Street, 502.742.1426

louvino.com

First Runner Up

Volare Italian Ristorante

2300 Frankfort Avenue

502.894.4446

volare-restaurant.com

Second Runner Up

Nouvelle Bar & Bottle

214 Clay Street B

502.631.9428

nouvellewine.com

Best Cocktails

Bourbon Barrel Foods

Butchertown: 1201 Story Avenue Ste 175, 502.333.6103

Clifton: 2710 Frankfort Avenue, 502.618.0939

bourbonbarrelfoods.com

First Runner Up

Black Rabbit

120 Sears Avenue

502.897.9721

equusrestaurant.com

Second Runner Up

Hell or High Water

112 W Washington Street

502.587.3057

hellorhighwaterbar.com

Best Speakeasy

Black Rabbit

120 Sears Avenue

502.897.9721

equusrestaurant.com

First Runner Up

Hell or High Water

112 W Washington Street

502.587.3057

hellorhighwaterbar.com

Second Runner Up

Pin + Proof

400 S 2nd Street

502.313.6664

omnihotels.com

Best Bakery

Plehn’s Bakery

3940 Shelbyville Road

502.896.4438

plehns.com

First Runner Up

Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli

9426 Shelbyville Road

502.426.7736

heitzmanbakery.com

Second Runner Up

Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe

2868 Frankfort Avenue

502.899.9800

bluedogbakeryandcafe.com

Best Coffeeshop

Heine Brothers

18 Locations

heinebroscoffee.com

First Runner Up

Please & Thank You

MARK: 800 E Market Street

FRANK: 2341 Frankfort Avenue

RIVER: 9561 US-42

DUNCAN: 231 N 17th Street (the bakery)

pleaseandthankyoulouisville.com

Second Runner Up

Highland Coffee Company

1140 Bardstown Road

502.451.4545

Facebook – Highland Coffee Company

Best Chef

Josh Moore, Volare Italian Ristorante

2300 Frankfort Avenue

502.894.4446

volare-restaurant.com

First Runner Up

Anoosh Shariat

4864 Brownsboro Road

502.690.6585

anooshbistro.com

Second Runner Up

Bobby Benjamin, Butchertown Grocery & Bakery

Butchertown Grocery: 1076 E Washington Street

Bakery: 743 E Main Street

502.742.8315

Best Asian Restaurant

August Moon

2269 Lexington Road

502.456.6569

augustmoonbistrolouisville.com

First Runner Up

The Joy Luck

Highlands: 1285 Bardstown Road, 502.238.3070

East End: 9850 Von Allmen Ct #101, 502.618.1601

thejoyluck.com

Second Runner Up

Tea Station Asian Bistro

9422 Norton Commons Blvd

502.423.1202

teastationbistro.com

Best Restaurant to See and Be Seen

Volare Italian Ristorante

2300 Frankfort Avenue

502.894.4446

volare-restaurant.com

First Runner Up

Porcini

2730 Frankfort Avenue

502.894.8686

porcini502.com

Second Runner Up

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

325 W Main Street

502.584.0102

jeffruby.com

Best Place to Drink Bourbon

Bourbons Bistro

2255 Frankfort Ave.

502.894.8838

bourbonsbistro.com

First Runner Up

Black Rabbit

120 Sears Avenue

502.897.9721

equusrestaurant.com

Second Runner Up

The Frazier History Museum

829 W Main Street

502.753.5663

fraziermuseum.org

Best Hotel Bar

Library Bar, Omni Hotel

400 S 2nd Street

502.313.6664

omnihotels.com

First Runner Up

Proof on Main, 21c Museum Hotel

702 W Main Street

502.2176360

proofonmain.com

Second Runner Up

Lobby Bar & Grill, The Brown Hotel

335 W Broadway

502.583.1234

brownhotel.com

Best Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

7785 McCracken Pike, Versailles, KY 40383

859.879.1812

Woodfordreserve.com

First Runner Up

Old Forester Distilling Co.

119 W Main Street

502.779.222

oldforester.com

Second Runner Up

Maker’s Mark Distillery on Star Hill Farm

3350 Burks Spring Rd., Loretto, KY 40037

270.865.2881

makersmark.com

Fitness

Best Online Fitness Class

Fit4Mom Louisville

502.414.3484

louisville.fit4mom.com

First Runner Up

Jeff Howard Fitness

8603 Citadel Way

859.585.8919

vagaro.com/jeffhowardfitness/memberships

Second Runner Up

Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Drive

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

Best Exercise Studio

Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Drive

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

First Runner Up

Orange Theory Fitness

Highlands: 918 Baxter Avenue, 502.968.1400

St. Matthews: 116 Sears Avenue, 502.259.9199

Brownsboro: 4164 Summit Plaza Drive, 502.333.9310

Middletown: 13317 Shelbyville Road Unit 103, 502.242.3385

orangetheory.com

Second Runner Up

Fit4Mom

502.414.3484

louisville.fit4mom.com

Best Fitness Instructor

Bekki Jo Pritchard, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Drive

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

First Runner Up

Alison Cardoza, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Drive

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

Second Runner Up

Jeff Howard Fitness

8603 Citadel Way

859.585.8919

vagaro.com/jeffhowardfitness/memberships

Best Pilates Studio/Instructor

Dominique Lyons, IM=X Pilates & Fitness

2226 Holiday Manor Center

502.384.7818

imxpilates.com

First Runner Up

Bekki Jo Pritchard, Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Drive

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

Second Runner Up

Holly Holland, Holly’s Pilates Village

201 Meridian Avenue

502.409.4200

pilatesvillage.com

Best Yoga Studio

YOGAST8

4121 Shelbyville Road

502.883.3019

yogast8.com

First Runner Up

Bend & Zen Hot Yoga

1301 Herr Lane #187

502.384.9222

benandzenhotyoga.com

Second Runner Up

502 Power Yoga

Highlands: 2210 Dundee Road, #203

Jeffersonville: 200 Missouri Avenue, Suite C

East End: 1901-1 Rudy Lane

502.208.1012

502poweryoga.com

Best Cycling Studio

CYCLEBAR

St. Matthews: 4600 Shelbyville Road, 502.890.3216

Middletown: 12951 Shelbyville Road, 502.873.5194

cyclebar.com

First Runner Up

Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

750 Cypress Station Drive

502.896.3900

baptistmilestone.com

Media

Best Radio Host – Woman

Kelly K, 99.7 WDJX

502.571.9970

wdjx.com

First Runner Up

Laura Shine, 91.9 WFPK

502.897.6002

wfpk.org

Second Runner Up

Bella Rae, B 96.5

502.571.2965

hiphopb965.com

Best Radio Host – Man

Terry Meiners, 840 WHAS

502.571.8484

whas.iheart.com

First Runner Up

Ben Davis, 99.7 WDJX

502.571.9970

wdjx.com

Second Runner Up

Kyle Meredith, 91.9 WFPK

502.814.6500

wfpk.org

Best TV Anchor – Woman

Dawn Gee, WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

First Runner Up

Shannon Cogan, WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

Second Runner Up

Lauren Jones, WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

Best TV Anchor – Man

John Boel, WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

First Runner Up

Sterling Riggs, WDRB

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

Second Runner Up

Scott Reynolds, WDRB

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

Best Radio Station

840 am WHAS

502.571.8484

whas.iheart.com

First Runner Up

103.5 fm WAKY

888.766.1035

waky1035.com

Second Runner Up

99.7 fm WDJX

502.571.9970

wdjx.com

Best TV Station

WDRB / Fox

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

First Runner Up

WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

Second Runner Up

WHAS

502.582.7711

whas11.com

Best TV Weather Person

Kevin Harned, WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

First Runner Up

Jude Redfield, WDRB

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

Second Runner Up

Marc Weinberg, WDRB

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

Best Morning Show

WDRB

502.585.0811

wdrb.com

First Runner Up

Great Day Live, WHAS11

502.582.7711

whas11.com

Second Runner Up

WAVE 3

502.585.2201

wave3.com

Best Newspaper / Print Publication

The Voice-Tribune

502.897.8900

voice-tribune.com

First Runner Up

The Courier Journal

502.582.4011

courier-journal.com

Second Runner Up

LEO Weekly

502.895.9770

leoweekly.com

Best Twitter

Mike Rutherford

@cardchronicle

First Runner Up

Jody Demling

@jdemling

Second Runner Up

Matt Jones

@kysportsradiO

Retail

Best Shopping Center/District

Chenoweth Square

3907 Chenoweth Square

Facebook – Chenoweth Square

First Runner Up

Westport Village

1315 Herr Lane

502.533.8177

westportvillage.com

Second Runner Up

NuLu

701 E Market Street

nulu.org

Best Locally Made Product

Bourbon Barrel Foods Soy Sauce

Butchertown: 1201 Story Avenue Ste 175, 502.333.6103

Clifton: 2710 Frankfort Avenue, 502.618.0939

bourbonbarrelfoods.com

First Runner Up

Cellar Door Chocolates

572 S 4th Street

502.901.5320

cellardoorchocolates.com

Second Runner Up

Kern’s Kitchen Derby Pie

2420 Ampere Drive

502.499.0285

derbypie.com

Best Curbside Service

Rodeo Drive

2212 Holiday Manor Center

502.425.8999

shoprodeodrive.com

First Runner Up

Bourbon Barrel Foods

Butchertown: 1201 Story Avenue Ste 175, 502.333.6103

Clifton: 2710 Frankfort Avenue, 502.618.0939

bourbonbarrelfoods.com

Second Runner Up

Work the Metal

1201 Story Avenue

502.584.2841

workthemetal.com

Best Women’s Clothing Boutique

Rodeo Drive

2212 Holiday Manor Center

502.425.8999

shoprodeodrive.com

First Runner Up

Rodes For Him & For Her

The Rodes Building, 6385, 4938 Brownsboro Road

502.753.7633

rodes.com

Second Runner Up

Darling State of Mind

Westport Village: 1301 Herr Lane, Suite 135, 502.996.7545

Middletown Store: 12951 Shelbyville Road, Unit 104, 502.709.4502

darlingstateofmind.com

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Rodes For Him & For Her

The Rodes Building, 6385, 4938 Brownsboro Road

502.753.7633

rodes.com

First Runner Up

Him Gentleman’s Boutique

Clifton: 2352 Frankfort Avenue, 502.888.7578

New Albany: 313 Pearl Street, 812.595.7752

himgb.com

Second Runner Up

The Fashion Post

Glenview Pointe Shopping Center, 2420 Lime Kiln Lane

502.423.6700

thefashionpost.com

Best Women’s Consignment Store

Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment

150 Chenoweth Lane

502.895.3711

shopsassyfoxconsign.com

First Runner Up

Stella’s Resale Boutique

401 Wallace Ave

502.649.5204

stellasresale.com

Second Runner Up

Belle Monde Boutique

115 Fairfax Avenue

502.403.3432

bellemondeboutique.com

Best Men’s Consignment Store

Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store

2416 Frankfort Avenue #2

502.424.6001

Facebook – Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store

First Runner Up

Encore Resale

1045 Bardstown Road

502.905.3266

Facebook – Encore Resale

Second Runner Up

Margaret’s Consignment

2700 Frankfort Avenue

502.896.4706

margaretsconsignment.com

Best Local Department Store

Von Maur

7900 Shelbyville Road

502.425.7100

vonmaur.com

First Runner Up

Dillard’s

Mall St. Matthews: 5000 Shelbyville Road, 502.893.4400

Jefferson Mall: 4801 Outer Loop, 502.968.6080

dillards.com

Second Runner Up

Macy’s

7900 Shelbyville Road Suite B

502.423.3000

macys.com

Best Indoor Furniture Store

Merridian Home Furnishings

9801 Linn Station Road

502.895.3151

merridian.com

First Runner Up

Details Furniture Gallery & Design

11816 Shelbyville Road

502.253.0092

detailslouisville.com

Second Runner Up

Bliss Home

1108 Lyndon Lane

502.212.0014

blisshomefurniture.com

Best Outdoor Furniture Store

Digs Home and Garden

3905 Chenoweth Square

502.893.3447

digshomeandgarden.com

First Runner Up

Summer Classics

1321 Herr Lane, Suite 160

502.426.1808

sclouisville.com

Second Runner Up

Charlotte’s Web

4175 Lyndon Way

502.719.4444

charlotteswebstore.com

Best Home Decor Store

Details Furniture Gallery & Design

11816 Shelbyville Road

502.253.0092

detailslouisville.com

First Runner Up

Colonial Designs

3712 Lexington Road

502.896.4461

colonialdesigns.net

Second Runner Up

Digs Home and Garden

3905 Chenoweth Square

502.893.3447

digshomeandgarden.com

Best Antique Store

Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market

947 E Breckinridge Street

502.365.3563

thefleurdeflea.com

First Runner Up

Mellwood Antique & Interiors

1860 Mellwood Avenue

502.895.1306

mellwoodantiques.com

Second Runner Up

Middletown Peddler’s Mall

12405 Shelbyville Road

502.245.7705

buypeddlersmall.com

Best Dry Cleaner

Highland Cleaners

Multiple Locations

highlandcleaners.com

First Runner Up

Nu-Yale Cleaners

Multiple Locations

nuyale.com

Second Runner Up

Holiday Cleaners & Laundry

2229 Holiday Manor Center

502.425.6183

holidaycleanersky.com

Best Grocery Store

Kroger

Multiple Locations

kroger.com

First Runner Up

Paul’s Fruit Market

St. Matthews: 2922 Chenoweth Square, 502.896.8918

Taylorsville Rd: 3704 Taylorsville Road, 502.456.4750

Brownsboro Rd: 4946 Brownsboro Road, 502.426.5070

Middletown: 12119 Shelbyville Road, 502.253.0072

paulsfruit.com

Second Runner Up

Trader Joe’s

4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 111

502.895.1361

traderjoes.com

Best Car Dealership

Blue Grass MOTORSPORT

4720 Bowling Blvd

502.894.3428

bluegrassauto.com

First Runner Up

Lexus of Louisville

2400 Blankenbaker Pkwy

502.410.1737

lexusoflouisville.com

Second Runner Up

Mercedes-Benz of Louisville

2520 Terra Crossing Blvd

502.896.4411

mblouisville.com

Best Jewelry Store

Genesis Diamonds

4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 106

502.891.0424

genesisdiamonds.net

First Runner Up

Merkley Kendrick Jewelers

138 Chenoweth Lane

502.895.6124

mkjewelers.com

Second Runner Up

Davis Jewelers

9901 Forest Green Blvd

502.212.0420

davisjewelers.com

Best Place to Buy Your Derby Hat

Dee’s Louisville

5045 Shelbyville Road

502.896.6755

deeslouisville.com

First Runner Up

Rodeo Drive

2212 Holiday Manor Center

502.425.8999

shoprodeodrive.com

Second Runner Up

Forme Millinery Hat Shop

1009 E Main Street

773.719.7307

formemillinery.com

Best Women’s Shoe Store

Von Maur

7900 Shelbyville Road

502.425.7100

vonmaur.com

First Runner Up

Dillard’s

Mall St. Matthews: 5000 Shelbyville Road, 502.893.4400

Jefferson Mall: 4801 Outer Loop, 502.968.6080

dillards.com

Second Runner Up

Rodeo Drive

2212 Holiday Manor Center

502.425.8999

shoprodeodrive.com

Best Men’s Shoe Store

Rodes For Him & For Her

The Rodes Building, 6385, 4938 Brownsboro Road

502.753.7633

rodes.com

First Runner Up

Dillard’s

Mall St. Matthews: 5000 Shelbyville Road, 502.893.4400

Jefferson Mall: 4801 Outer Loop, 502.968.6080

dillards.com

Second Runner Up

Von Maur

7900 Shelbyville Road

502.425.7100

vonmaur.com

Services

Best Attorney

Steven C. Schroering, Attorney at Law

1015 South Fourth Street

502.648.9124

steveschroeringlaw.com

First Runner Up

Jonathan D. Goldberg

9301 Dayflower Street

502.589.4440

goldbergsimpson.com

Second Runner Up

Jared J. Smith

108 Browns Lane

502.233.8385

mhsattorneys.com

Best Orthodontist

Ahrens Orthodontics

Louisville: 2015 Herr Lane, 502.426.2744

Crestwood: 6225 W Highway 146, 502.241.1811

Taylorsville: 4819 Taylorsville Rd., 502.426.2744

ahrensortho.com

First Runner Up

Tran Orthodontics

Prospect: 9532 US-42, 502.228.3321

Middletown: 302 Middletown Park Place, 502.245.8726

tranorthodontics.com

Best OB/GYN

All Women

4010 Dupont Cir L-07

502.895.6559

allwomenobgyn.com

First Runner Up

Women First of Louisville

3900 Kresge Way, Suite 30

502.891.8700

womenfirstlouisville.com

Second Runner Up

Total Woman

Norton Medical Plaza III

4121 Dutchmans Lane #500

502.894.9494

northonhealthcare.com

Best Bank

Stock Yards Bank & Trust

1040 E Main Street

502.625.1790

syb.com

First Runner Up

Republic Bank

601 W Market Street

502.584.3600

Republicbank.com

Second Runner Up

Commonwealth Bank & Trust

500 W Main Street

502.259.2060

cbandt.com

Best Credit Union

Park Community

515 W Market Street #100

502.968.3681

parkcommunity.com

First Runner Up

L&N

200 W Chestnut Street

502.368.5858

lnfcu.com

Second Runner Up

Commonwealth Credit Union

900 W Market Street, Ste 100

800.228.6420

ccuky.org

Best Real Estate Agent

Ryan Davis, Kentucky Select Properties

1757 Frankfort Avenue

502.287.3797

kyselectproperties.com/agents/396/ryan-davis/

First Runner Up

Amanda Houle, ReMax

12906 Shelbyville Road Ste 102

502.644.9949

remax.com

Second Runner Up

Terri Bass, Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty

3803 Brownsboro Road

502.899.2129

terribass.lenihansothebysrealty.com

Best Real Estate Agency

Kentucky Select Properties

1757 Frankfort Avenue

502.271.5000

kyselectproperties.com

First Runner Up

Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty

3803 Brownsboro Road

502.899.2129

lsir.com

Second Runner Up

Berkshire Hathaway

295 N Hubbards Lane Suite 102

502.897.3321

bhhsparksweisberg.com

Best Insurance Agency

Byrne Insurance Group

9401 Williamsburg Plaza Suite 100

502.426.4200

byrneinsurancegroup.com

First Runner Up

Sterling Thompson Co.

545 S 3rd Street #300

502.585.3277

sterlingthompson.com

Second Runner Up

State Farm

Multiple Agents / Locations

statefarm.com/agent/us/ky/louisville

Best Home Remodeler

Kiel Thomson Company

903-925 Samuel Street

502.899.9593

kielthomsoncompany.com

First Runner Up

Ben Tyler Building & Remodeling, Inc.

1115 Lexington Road

502.583.7252

bentyler.com

Second Runner Up

Ramage

900 E Jefferson Street

502.418.6467

ramagecompany.com

Best Interior Designer

Lesa Buckler, Details Furniture Gallery & Design

11816 Shelbyville Road

502.253.0092

detailslouisville.com

First Runner Up

Amy Wagner, Reflections of You, by Amy

3935 Chenoweth Square

502.384.3660

amywagnerdesigns.com

Second Runner Up

Christopher Welsh Designs

9500 Springmont Place

502.873.6002

christopherwelshdesigns.com

Best Doggie Daycare

Happy Hounds

12107 Shelbyville Road

502.292.3647

louisvilledogdaycare.com

First Runner Up

Kentucky Humane Society

1000 Lyndon Lane, Suite B

502.366.3355

kyhumane.org

Second Runner Up

The Pet Station

4800 Murphy Lane

502.584.2200

thepetstationinc.com