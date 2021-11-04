A Winter Wonderland of Hope

Norton Children’s Hospital will host their 32nd Annual Snow Ball Gala to benefit Norton Children’s Cancer Institute

By Rachel Porter

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson & Kathryn Harrington

What sounds more magical than stepping into a winter wonderland of dazzling decor, delicious food and live music shared amongst friends to support a cause that has impacted many lives? The Norton Children’s Hospital is delighted to be hosting its 32nd Annual Snow Ball Gala this December. Guests can attend in person or virtually live stream to support Norton Children’s Cancer Institute. This year the Snow Ball Gala highlights the effects pediatric cancer has on children in our community. Proceeds will contribute to supporting the institute’s workforce and research for innovative trial treatments. “We want new innovative treatments to bring to our patients so that they don’t have to leave and go somewhere else,” said Norton Healthcare’s System Director of Events and Community Outreach, Heather Singleton.

The black-tie gala will take place on Dec. 4 at the Omni Louisville Hotel from 6 to 12 a.m. “It is a fashionable event, so we are always looking for the hotspot. It meets the crowd’s expectations of being sleek and trendy,” said Singleton.

The Snow Ball Gala committee works hard to ensure attendees have a memorable evening, from the details in decor to the convenience of valet parking. “We focus a lot on the guest experience to make sure people keep coming back. That’s why we put a lot into the decor, food and music, and it sets us apart besides the mission,” said Singleton. For those attending in person, the evening will kick off with a cocktail hour and an auction, followed by a 5-course meal prepared by Omni and live music. Guests will end their evening by taking a stroll through the art gallery of the hotel lobby.

A full belly paired with a few cocktails will be sure to give guests enough energy to dance the night away to one of Nashville’s hottest performing bands, The Number One Party Band. “It is their first time in Louisville, some of the committee members highly recommended them to perform,” said Singleton. The band’s setlist covers multiple genres, guaranteeing there will be songs everyone knows and can show off their best moves!

As the evening winds down, guests are encouraged to enjoy the art gallery featuring a quartet. “We will offer coffee and hot chocolate with a treat for the end of the night. There will be take-home gifts down there as well. They will be ending their evening on a great note,” added Singleton.

One of the intriguing features of the gala is the raffle drawing. The Grand Prize is a brand-new Norton Commons built by Rampage Homes, and the first prize is a 2022 BMW X3 from BMW of Louisville plus $10,000 cash in the trunk. Tickets are $100 each, and only 15,000 will be sold, according to Singleton.

Raffle tickets are purchased online at HomeAndBMWRaffle.com or by contacting 502.629.8060. Online ticket sales will close at noon on Dec. 2, and telephone sales will end on Dec. 3. People have the opportunity to tour the home for free during open houses held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 4. Those who are attending the open house have until the last day of open houses to buy one. If you are joining the virtual Snow Ball Gala, you can purchase one during the live stream.

Virtual attendees will have just as fun as in-person ones. Singleton said they are trying to accommodate people with the hybrid option. Virtual guests can purchase and indulge in a meal package from the infamous Italian restaurant Volare. The package includes a three-course meal for two people and a bottle of wine. “They purchase the meals through us and then pick it up from Volare to take home,” said Singleton. Virtual attendees can live stream a portion of the event from the comfort of their homes while their taste buds run wild!

The Omni is offering a Snow Ball Gala rate of $189 per night. For those who have not purchased their tickets yet and still want to attend, you have until Nov. 19 to buy them. It’s time to step back out into the city to show support for pediatric cancer patients in the community and enjoy the excitement and feeling of eagerness we have kept in for so long!

Snow Ball Gala

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

6 p.m. to midnight

Omni Louisville Hotel

400 S. Second St.

Louisville, KY

NortonChildrensSnowBall.com