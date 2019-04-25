A Sweet Escape

Inside a local family’s Nantucket vacation home

By Lesa Buckler

Photos by Tavio Goncalves

When a Louisville couple purchased their Nantucket home, they secured the design expertise of Jacqueline Gilmore, a designer with Details Furniture Galleries and Design. The picturesque old New England house, accented with dormer windows and wide-planked floors, has an easy, polished and unfussy style. It’s a place where family members and close friends gather in a relaxed atmosphere throughout the year, enjoying Cape Cod’s scenery and local events.

The living room feels cozy and comfortable with a sofa and pillows encased in fabrics from Highland Court and Beacon Hill. The matching club chairs in custom fabrics are a favorite reading spot, and the fabric-skirted side table is Fabricut, supporting a Bungalow 5 pink lamp. Local finds and accessories selected by Gilmore fill the bookcases flanking the fireplace, which is adorned with a framed flag from the couple’s boat docked in Louisville. The Surya jute rug is topped with a cowhide. The glass and gold coffee table is stocked with books and flowers and is often the site of board games in the evenings. The selected artwork was sourced from California and Florida.

White beadboard cabinetry in the kitchen creates a clean and open space, making the house feel as timeless as Nantucket itself. The eating area is home to a Noir table, chairs in white and red linen, acrylic barstools and Visual Comfort lighting. A Currey and Company shell mirror is mounted above the bar cart, which is always filled with local brews and wines. Pops of color are added with artwork from Soicher Marin and a zebra hide rug. The couple opted for simple shutters throughout the home, which diffuse the light and provide privacy without detracting from the design or the view.

Multiple windows encase a master suite that glows in the daylight. The hand-knotted jute rug anchors the room while the metal king bed – covered in grey velvet and trimmed with ribbon and nailheads – is draped in linen, creating a vision of luxury and relaxation. The nightstands are clad in cream grasscloth.

One of the guest rooms is home to twin beds that were locally built and upholstered in traditional Mexican blankets the clients brought home from one of their favorite vacation spots. The nightstand is Bungalow 5, the art was found in Florida and the rug is custom-made.

The basement is a retreat for fun movie nights or just a quiet place to relax after biking around the island. The sectional and tufted ottoman are Bernhardt with custom-designed pillows. The accessories are from One Kings Lane and locally collected. The decorative shells were found on the beaches around Nantucket. The home also includes another guest suite and laundry in basement.

Designing on this magnificent yet tiny island has its challenges. Shipping to the East coast, loading onto a ferry, scheduling warehouse pickup and then delivering and installing at the home itself took a lot of work. The family has been on the island for years, so they knew what to expect and were ready for it all. Details is proud to have been a part of making this beautiful house into a vacation home to be enjoyed for years to come. V