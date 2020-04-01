A Passion for Design

Bittners’ Ron Wolz discusses artistic inspiration and giving back

By Liz Bingham

Photos by Robert Burge

Inside the desirable neighborhood of Cherokee Gardens is the most recent project from renowned Bittners designer Ron Wolz. The home is located just minutes from the park and is furnished with textiles and elements sourced from all over the world. Ron gave us an inside look at his design process and offered a bit of advice for aspiring designers and homeowners.

Wolz has been designing for 27 years and joined the Bittners team in 2007. He became an interior designer via an indirect route by way of business school, but he eventually realized that interior design was what he truly loved. “What I thought my career would be and what it ended up being were totally different,” Wolz said. “But it’s been so rewarding, and I’m so grateful that I found my path and have always been naturally blessed to do this easily. To find a new career that you’re great at and passionate about is such a huge reward.”

When approaching the task of designing this beautiful Cherokee Gardens home, Wolz first met with the client to fully grasp the architecture and how to best design it in a way that was both aesthetically pleasing and functional. Wolz said, “Every room was designed with the thought that it needs to be used and enjoyed. We tried to create spaces in every room that function for both the homeowner and her family. It looks designed and chic while also being very livable and comfortable.”

In this home, Wolz noticed the strong bones and found the architecture was his inspiration. “I wanted to accentuate what already existed while being respectful of the classic architecture, but I didn’t want it to feel stale or old fashioned,” he said. “My task was, how do we curate and mix this so we create something vibrant and dynamic and interesting but still very classic and timeless?” Wolz created his desired effect by bringing together elements from multiple eras, countries and styles. He said, “I like a room that feels curated, not cookie-cutter.” This is evident in his combination of several exceptional items: a 19th-century European Biedermeier cabinet, African-inspired Ralph Lauren chairs, a hand-beaded chandelier, a more modern tie-dye pillow sham and mid-century modern elements.

With spring on the way and many looking to refresh their space, we asked Wolz for suggestions for both homeowners and aspiring designers on how to get started. Wolz suggests, “Think outside of the box. Step away from your room and look at it like an outsider.” He added that one way to achieve this is to rethink your traditional art selection and choose something more unexpected. For this home, Wolz selected a set of multimedia polaroids by local artist Letitia Quesenberry. “They’re more about telling a story and making you look at the image and wondering what the story is about,” he explained. “It really draws the onlooker in and sets the tone of the room.”

For Wolz, another way to change a room from ordinary to extraordinary is by finding the right lighting. He suggests removing recessed lights and investing in lamps and chandeliers that you truly love. “Getting soft light on your face makes everyone feel better about how they look and feel in the space, and it changes the mood for the better,” he affirmed.

Lastly, Wolz encourages aspiring designers to be both passionate in what they do and in their community, but understand that it is a journey. “For the first seven years or so, I was in the fabric room taking care of resources, folding fabrics, very unglamorous things,” he recalled. “But over time, I’ve built a following and a career, and it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Wolz found his following through volunteer work, where he could give back and meet people who would be willing to support him as a designer. “There are people I’ve met almost 30 years ago on charitable committees that I still know and do work for and now their children as well,” he said. “It’s a great way to expand your network while also giving back to the community.”

Wolz is already working on his next big design project, but when asked about the details he remarked, “You’ll just have to wait and see!” V