A Monumental Moment in Kentucky Derby Gold Cup History

By Chris Goodlett, director of curatorial and educational affairs at the Kentucky Derby Museum

Photos by Chelsea Niemeier, senior graphic designer of the Kentucky Derby Museum

The Kentucky Derby gold cup is one of the most iconic trophies in all of sports. A 14-karat solid gold piece of art, this trophy is presented to the owner of the winning Thoroughbred, meaning a new one is made annually. Legendary Churchill Downs President Colonel Matt Winn commissioned Lemon & Son of Louisville to create the trophy for the 1924 Kentucky Derby. The jeweler hired George Graff of New York to do the design, and the track presented the very first gold cup to Rosa Hoots, owner of Black Gold.

With the postponement of the 2020 Derby until September due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Derby trophy has added historic significance. Currently, the engraving bears the original date of May 2, with a plan to revise with the new date later this year. The change marks a historic occurrence as this makes only the second time since 1945 that the Kentucky Derby has not been run on the first Saturday in May. That year, the Derby took place in June due to racing restrictions as a result of World War II. Since the inaugural running in 1875, the Kentucky Derby has never been canceled, making it the oldest, continuously held major sporting event in the United States.

As a representation of a time-honored sporting and cultural event, you may not be surprised to learn that the Kentucky Derby trophy is steeped in tradition. Since first being presented in 1924, it has retained the same basic design. The one major change occurred in 1999 when the 14-karat gold horseshoe that adorns the trophy, which had been faced downward since its creation in 1924, was turned 180 degrees. Racing lore holds that the “luck will run out” of a horseshoe pointed down.

However, there have been adornments for the trophy for special anniversaries. The trophy took on added features for the 75th (1949), 100th (1974) and 125th (1999), runnings of the Kentucky Derby. Each of those trophies included a mantle of “roses” fashioned from rubies and emeralds, along with a horseshoe filled with diamonds.

Yet another special aspect of the Derby trophy is the fact that it is part of family tradition. Since 1975, the Blackinton family has created the gold cup. Ross Blackinton, partner in the company New England Sterling, actively worked on the trophy until the year 2000. Since then, his daughter, Susanne Blackinton-Juaire, has led the effort. She works closely with her husband, Bill Juaire. It takes an estimated 2,000 hours to create each trophy, and the Blackinton’s also create three smaller, sterling silver trophies that are presented to the winning Kentucky Derby trainer, jockey and breeder.

The tradition of the Kentucky Derby trophy is revered here at Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby Museum. The annual presentation is a very special moment when we witness a time of pure joy among the winning team. The delay in the celebration, although necessary, is difficult. However, due to the wait, the September presentation will truly resonate. We hope you’ll join us then to add another chapter to this illustrious history. V