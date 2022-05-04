A Blank Canvas Transformed

Take a walk through a condo at The George to see stunning architecture and exquisite design

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by US Designs

A blank canvas lets an artist’s imagination run wild. For Colleen Underhill and Julia Clayton of US Designs, that canvas happened to be a 4,200 square foot concrete shell condominium in The George at 42. With the help of Dean Wilkinson from 310 Construction/Wilkinson Builders, this duo crafted a dream home with three bedrooms and three and a half baths for Jeff and Kathy.

Step through the front door into the entryway with custom paneling, a light color adorns the walls and a custom wood design on the floor. The soft colors and eye-catching black and gold light fixtures give the natural light illusion. Next, proceed into the main area. “This room functions as three spaces. A beautiful dining table overlooks the front balcony. There’s a living room area in the middle with custom bookshelves painted our signature seal skin color on the back. Finally, the far end of the room is the music sitting area with the baby grand baby piano they brought with them,” explained Underhill.

Back to the other side of the room, wander around the dining room table and out the sliding glass doors to one of the condo’s two patios. With ample sitting room, a breathtaking view of the tree canopy and weatherproof cushions from Allison Carothers and Ann-Marie Howell at Summer Classics, what’s not to love?

Once back inside, see the upgraded traditional kitchen. The large island functions as an additional dining space and a serving counter for entertaining, and the hardwood floors around the home by John Faulkner from Carpet Specialists brighten the rooms. Per Kathy’s request, a gas range stove sits on the right side of the L-shaped cabinetry by Frankee Kramer from Miller’s Fancy Bath and Kitchen. Tucked away in a nook hidden by a sliding door, one will find the pantry. The hidden pantry has a generous wine cooler and coffee bar, and it allows the owners to hide appliances they don’t use often.

Off this spacious main room is a powder room complete with a custom-built marble sink. “The walls are a textured grasscloth that has metallic threads running through it. It really shimmers next to the gold globe light fixture, gold hardware and marble sink,” Clayton said.

Next, wander into one of the vestibules, featuring two colossal steel doors leading to Jeff’s office. “Jeff went online and found a company near our old house in Houston. We created a design with them for the doors, and they made them, transported them and had one of their workmen install them,” explained Kathy. The grand windows in the office done by Tyler Payne of Spindletop Draperies allow lots of natural light to filter into the office. Finally, behind the desk, find an extraordinary concert poster collection Jeff has been collecting for years. “We had them in our home in Houston, so when we moved here, we certainly wanted to include them. He’s the one who really started collecting them, so we wanted to include them in his office and make them a focal point,” Kathy said.

To the right of the office sits one of the two guest rooms, with plush bedding from Donna Osif at Bedded Bliss and an arched alcove with hidden shelves and outlets. In addition, two closets flank on either side of the bed. This room also has an ensuite bathroom.

Speaking of bathrooms, the primary bath is simply magnificent. The floor-to-ceiling marble tile accompanies the gold and white mosaic tile work on the floor completed by Bradley Fleitz of Aesthetic Tile. “They have a double vanity and recessed mirrored medicine cabinets with lights that are operated by a switch on the wall,” said Clayton. As you can see, this was no small project, but with the help of many vendors, Underhill and Clayton designed a timeless, chic condo that fit all of the owner’s needs and dreams.

