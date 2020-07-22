5 Things To Do Outside This Summer

As the temperature rises and the need for social distancing continues, here is a list of local family friendly outdoor activities to keep the summer fun going.



By Elizabeth Scinta

FRP LaGrange Quarry

Located in La Grange, KY, the FRP LaGrange Quarry is a great place to socially distance outdoors while getting a little sunshine and floating on the water. It’s an old rock quarry that is maintained only through rainwater, which means the water is clear, clean and natural, according to their website. You must be 18+ to go, and rafts are required when in the water. There are multiple places to jump off into the quarry and diving docks to lay on in the middle. The quarry is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased online at frp-lagrangequarry.com before your visit.

Contact Info:

FRP LaGrange Quarry

2201 Fendley Mill Road

LaGrange, KY 40031

​502.939.5049

Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival at the Louisville Zoo

Opened on July 9, the largest lantern display in the country is now at the Louisville Zoo until August 28, 2020. The display features more than 2,000 lanterns along a 1.4-mile trail with multiple stops for specialty food and drinks. The exhibit is interactive and perfect for all ages to enjoy. Wild Lights is open Thursday through Sunday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at wildlightslouisville.com.

Contact Info:

The Louisville Zoo

1100 Trevilian Way

Louisville, KY 40213

502.459.2181

Louisville City FC Soccer Game

Since its creation in 2015, Louisville City Football Club, aka LouCity, played all games at the Louisville Slugger Field until this year. In 2020, the Lynn Family Stadium welcomed fans for LouCity’s first game, and win, on July 12. Attendees can sit under the lights and cheer on our city’s team at their next home game on July 25 at 8 p.m. vs. Sporting KC II. Tickets can be purchased online at loucity.com/tickets.

Contact Info:

Lynn Family Stadium

350 Adams St.

Louisville, KY 40206

502.568.2489

Bourbon and Botanicals at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

Sponsored by Kentucky Artisan Distillery, this event takes place every Thursday at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens. The evening includes live local music, beautiful gardens to explore and bar service from West Sixth Brewing and Morris Deli and Catering. Admission is free for members or $9 for non-members; tickets must be purchased online before the event at yewdellgardens.org/buy-tickets/.

Contact Info:

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

6220 Old LaGrange Road

Crestwood, KY 40014

502.241.4788

A Night at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-in

The Sauerbeck Family Drive-in, located in LaGrange, KY, is the perfect alternative to a traditional movie theater. Open every night, the weekly schedule of movies and tickets can be found on their website at sauerbeckfamilydrivein.com; tickets are $15 or $20 if you plan to bring food. This Friday, they will be showing a Blake Shelton concert with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

Contact info:

Sauerbeck Family Drive-in

3210 D.W. Griffith Ln

LaGrange, KY 40031

502.233.1149