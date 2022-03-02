2022 Speed Art Museum Ball

Conversation with the Speed Ball Co-Chairs discussing their favorite artform
By Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey
Photos by J. Edward Brown
The Speed Ball, a white or black tie event, is the most significant annual fundraiser for the Speed Art Museum, providing critical support for the mission of the Speed: At the Speed Art Museum, they invite everyone to celebrate art forever. They do this through world-class exhibitions, engaging and relevant community programs, and impactful and outreach work.
I had the opportunity to speak with four of the six co-chairs for the 2022 Speed Ball about their favorite artforms. As a couple, Douglas Riddle and Stephen Lewis selected sculptor Mark Handforth’s, “Wishbone”. On Display on the front lawn of the museum, the mammoth scale sculptor measures twenty four feet in length. Brookes and Greg Pope selected the Speed Cinema commenting they are avid cinephiles and are passionate about movies.
The Speed Ball will take place on Saturday, March 5 at the Speed Art Museum. Guests attending will enjoy a cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a seated dinner in the galleries at 7:30 p.m. Late Night at the Speed with dancing and dessert begins at 9:00 p.m.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S 3rd St.
Louisville, KY 40208
502.634.2700
speedmuseum.org
Speed Ball
Saturday, March 5
Cocktails 6:30 p.m.
Seated Dinner 7:30 p.m.
Late Night at the Speed 9:00 p.m.
White or Black Tie
Valet Parking