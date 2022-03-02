fbpx

2022 Speed Art Museum Ball

March 2, 2022

Conversation with the Speed Ball Co-Chairs discussing their favorite artform

 

By Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey
Photos by J. Edward Brown

 

The Speed Ball, a white or black tie event, is the most significant annual fundraiser for the Speed Art Museum, providing critical support for the mission of the Speed: At the Speed Art Museum, they invite everyone to celebrate art forever. They do this through world-class exhibitions, engaging and relevant community programs, and impactful and outreach work. 

“Mark Handforth sculpture “wishbone” sits on the front lawn of the museum with the green lawn and the beautiful limestone façade serving as a canvas. It is stunning.”
­—Stephen Lewis and Douglas Riddle

I had the opportunity to speak with four of the six co-chairs for the 2022 Speed Ball about their favorite artforms. As a couple, Douglas Riddle and Stephen Lewis selected sculptor Mark Handforth’s, “Wishbone”. On Display on the front lawn of the museum, the mammoth scale sculptor measures twenty four feet in length. Brookes and Greg Pope selected the Speed Cinema commenting they are avid cinephiles and are passionate about movies.   

“It has been said that art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable. For that, cinema is a great love of ours. The immersive experience of a film, touching so many senses, often leaves us both transformed. We enjoy being members of the Cinephiles group at the Speed.”
—Greg and Brookes Pope

The Speed Ball will take place on Saturday, March 5 at the Speed Art Museum. Guests attending will enjoy a cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a seated dinner in the galleries at 7:30 p.m. Late Night at the Speed with dancing and dessert begins at 9:00 p.m.

Carol and Tracy Farmer’s favorite
Madame Adélaïde
Adélaïde Labille-Guiard
(French, 1749 – 1803)
Portrait of Madame Adélaïde, about 1787
Oil on canvas
Gift of Mrs. Berry V. Stoll 1982.21

Speed Art Museum
2035 S 3rd St.
Louisville, KY 40208
502.634.2700
speedmuseum.org

Speed Ball
Saturday, March 5
Cocktails 6:30 p.m.
Seated Dinner 7:30 p.m.
Late Night at the Speed 9:00 p.m.
White or Black Tie
Valet Parking 