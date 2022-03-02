2022 Speed Art Museum Ball

Conversation with the Speed Ball Co-Chairs discussing their favorite artform

By Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey

Photos by J. Edward Brown

The Speed Ball, a white or black tie event, is the most significant annual fundraiser for the Speed Art Museum, providing critical support for the mission of the Speed: At the Speed Art Museum, they invite everyone to celebrate art forever. They do this through world-class exhibitions, engaging and relevant community programs, and impactful and outreach work.

I had the opportunity to speak with four of the six co-chairs for the 2022 Speed Ball about their favorite artforms. As a couple, Douglas Riddle and Stephen Lewis selected sculptor Mark Handforth’s, “Wishbone”. On Display on the front lawn of the museum, the mammoth scale sculptor measures twenty four feet in length. Brookes and Greg Pope selected the Speed Cinema commenting they are avid cinephiles and are passionate about movies.

The Speed Ball will take place on Saturday, March 5 at the Speed Art Museum. Guests attending will enjoy a cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a seated dinner in the galleries at 7:30 p.m. Late Night at the Speed with dancing and dessert begins at 9:00 p.m.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S 3rd St.

Louisville, KY 40208

502.634.2700

speedmuseum.org

Speed Ball

Saturday, March 5

Cocktails 6:30 p.m.

Seated Dinner 7:30 p.m.

Late Night at the Speed 9:00 p.m.

White or Black Tie

Valet Parking