2018 Summer Camp Guide

Summer is the time for children and teens to rest and regroup after completing another hectic year of school. But the season can also mean boredom and restlessness as kids must spend more time away from their friends and don’t exercise their minds as often. To combat this summer fatigue, consider enrolling your child in one of the more than 50 camps listed in our comprehensive 2018 guide.
Camps, of course, are not limited to those who like physical or outdoor activities. Maybe your kiddos are interested in arts, sciences, language, technology or something else entirely. Perhaps they miss the academic atmosphere and structure of school or want to broaden their horizons. Maybe they do want to explore the outdoors or learn to play a new sport.
With programs designed for individualized interests and children of all abilities, this list has something every child and parent can get excited about. Give your children room to explore and something to look forward to this summer.
Acting Against Cancer
Ages: Elementary and middle students (Rising 2nd to 9th graders)
Cost: $350/week
Dates:June 18–22
323 W. Broadway
502.593.1095
actingagainstcancer.com/kids
All About Kids
Ages: 6 and up
Cost: $49/day to $199/week (20% sibling discount)
Dates: May 25–Aug. 15
2531 Blankenbaker Pkwy.
502.809.1386
allaboutkids.cc/camps
Aqua Tots
Ages: 4 months and up
Cost: $84/week (sibling discounts available)
Dates: Varies
201 Blankenbaker Pkwy.
502.242.6388
aqua-tots.com/locations/usa/kentucky/louisville
Asia Institute Crane House Chinese Language Immersion
Ages: Grades 6–12
Cost: Free
Dates: June 18–29
Field Elementary
502.635.2240
cranehouse.org/startalk
Bear Paddle Swim School
Ages: 3–10
Cost: $180/two weeks
Dates: June 4–Aug. 12
2915 Hurstbourne Pkwy.
502.438.8833
bearpaddle.com/louisville–ky
Blackacre State Preserve & Historic Homestead
Ages: 4–10
Cost: $100
Dates: July 9–13
3200 Tucker Station Road
502.266.9802
blackacreconservancy.org/summer–camp
Bright Horizons Summer Camp
Ages: 3–12
Cost: Inquire directly
632 S. Fourth St
10320 Timberwood Circle
502.584.0716
brighthorizons.com
Camp Hi–Ho
Ages: 5–13
Cost: $270/week
Dates: June 4–Aug. 10
5915 Aiken Road
502.220.4415
camphiho.com
Camp Quality Kentuckiana
Ages: 6–16
Cost: Free
Dates: June 24–29
815 Country Lake Road
Underwood, Indiana
502.507.3235
campqualityusa.org/ki
Cedar Ridge Camp
Ages: 7–13
Cost: $184/week
Dates: June 4–July 27
4010 Old Routt Road
502.267.5848
cedarridgecamp1.com
Club SciKidz STEM Camps
Ages: 4–13
Cost: $255–$325
Dates: June 11–July 27
Various Locations
502.219.2665
clubscikidzkentucky.com
Commonwealth Theatre Center
Ages: 3–18
Cost: $175–495
Dates: May 30–Aug. 4
1123 Payne St.
502.589.0084
commonwealththeatre.org/summer
Creasy Mahan Nature Preserve
Ages: Grades 1–6
Cost: $165/week (sibling discounts available)
Dates: June 12–29
12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen
502.228.4362
creaseymahannaturepreserve.org
The dePaul School
Ages: 5–14
Cost: $150
Dates: June 18–29, July 9–20
1925 Duker Ave.
502.459.6131
dupaulschool.org/summer-programs
Derby Dinner’s Musical Theatre Camp
Ages: 7–17
Cost: $175
Dates: June 7–Aug. 4
525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville
812.288.2632, ext. 132
derbydinner.com/classes
Earth & Spirit Center – Nature Odyssey
Ages: Grades 1–6
Cost: $105–$235
Dates: June 11–June 22
Passionist Earth & Spirit Center
502.452.2749
earthandspiritcenter.org/summer-kids-camps
Frazier History Museum
Ages: 6–12
Cost: $36–41/day, $180–250/week
Dates: June 4–Aug. 11
829 W. Main St.
502.753.5663
fraziermuseum.org/summercamps
Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium Space Camps
Ages: Entering grades 2–9
Cost: $150–$200/week
Dates: June 11–Aug. 3
106 W. Brandeis Ave.
502.852.6664
louisville.edu/planetarium/kids/summercamps
GymTyme Summer Camp
Ages: 3 and up
Cost: $40–60/day, $170–255/week (sibling discounts available)
Dates: May 29–Aug. 14
13000 Eastgate Pkwy.
502.365.4811
gymtymeallstars.com
Hwang’s Martial Arts
Ages: 3 and up
Cost: $130–$154/week
Dates: May 25–Aug. 14 (depending on location)
East End (502.412.7755)
Jeffersontown (502.499.7787)
Okolona (502.966.5222)
hwangsmartialarts.com
iD Tech Camps
Ages: 7–18
Cost: from $799
Dates: June 11–July 20
UofL’s Shelby Campus
888.709.8324
idtech.com/locations/kentucky-summer-camps/university-of-louisville
Jefferson Memorial Forest
Ages: 7–15
Cost: $150–$225/week
Dates: June 11–Aug. 3
Varying locations
502.368.5404
louisvilleky.gov/government/jefferson–memorial–forest/forest–summer–camps
Jewish Community Center
Ages: Age 2–10th grade
Cost: $226–$276/week
Dates: June 4 through Aug. 10
3600 Dutchmans Lane
502.459.0660
jewishlouisville.org/the–j/camp/summer–camp
Junior Achievement
Ages: 9–12
Cost: $195/session
Dates: June 11–July 13
1401 Muhammad Ali Blvd.
502.561.5437
jaky.org/programs/summer-camp
Kazoing Camp
Ages: Walking and up
Cost: $40/day (sibling discounts available)
Dates: June 11–Aug. 17
3600 Chamberlain Lane
502.412.1500
kazoing.com
Kentucky Country Day School
Ages: Grades JK–12
Cost: $160–$400/week
Dates: June 4 through Aug. 10
4100 Springdale Road
502.523.3433 or 502.814.4350
kcd.org/page/programs/summer-stretch
Kentucky Humane Society
Ages: 6–11
Cost: $160–200
Dates: June 11–Aug. 3
East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane
502.515.3149
kyhumane.org/lf-camp
Email: education@kyhumane.org
Kentucky Science Center
Ages: Grades Pre-K to 10
Cost: $210-$285/week
Dates: May 28–Aug. 7
727 W. Main St.
502.561.6100
kysciencecenter.org/camps
Kentucky Shakespeare
Ages: 4–18
Cost: $125–$495
Dates: June 4–July 28
Various locations
502.574.9900
kentuckyshakespeare.squarespace.com
KMAC Museum
Ages: 5-14
Cost: $230/week full day, $115/week, half day
Dates: June 11 – July 27
715 W. Main St.
501.589.0102
https://www.kmacmuseum.org/camp11-14
Los Monitos Language Company
Ages: 6–12
Cost: $139–189/week
Dates: June 4–Aug. 3
503 Washburn Ave.
502.893.0933
losmonitos.com
Louisville Ballet school
Ages: 3–18
Cost: $210–475/week
Dates: June 4–Aug. 1
Downtown and St. Matthews studios
502.895.3700
louisvilleballet.org
Louisville Collegiate School
Ages: 4–18
Cost: $165–500/week
Dates: June 4–Aug. 10
2427 Glenmary Ave.
502.479.0340
loucol.com
Louisville Nature Center
Ages: 4–12
Cost: $110–$220/week
Dates: June 4–July 27
3745 Illinois Ave.
502.458.1328
louisvillenaturecenter.org/summercamps
Louisville Visual Art
Ages: 7–14
Cost: $180–$230
Dates: June 4–Aug. 3
2117 Payne St.
502.584.8166
louisvillevisualart.org/camps-workshops
Louisville Zoo Summer Safari
Ages: Grades Pre-K–6
Cost: $212–295/week, $500–560/two weeks
Dates: May 28–Aug. 3
1100 Trevilian Way
502.459.2181
louisvillezoo.org/education/public/summercamps
Meredith Dunn School
Ages: Elementary and middle students
Cost: $300–450
Dates: June 18–July 6
3203 Melbourne Ave.
502.456.5819, ext. 212
meredithdunnschool.org/summer-programs
My Gym
Ages: 3–7
Cost: $30/day, $100/week (sibling discounts available)
Dates: June 4–Aug. 2
11770 Shelbyville Road
502.614.6001
mygym.com/louisville/articlelist
Parklands of Floyds Fork
Ages: 5–12
Cost: $220–$245/week
Dates: June 5–Aug. 4
Various locations
502.815.0274
theparklands.org/camps
Sacred Heart
Ages: 5–17
Cost: $200–865
Dates: June 4–July 20
3105 Lexington Road
502.897.1816
shslou.org
Safiyyah Dance Co.
Ages: 5 and up
Cost: $125–$185
Dates: June 18–June 29
8001 Vine Crest Ave., Suite 7
502.650.5611
safiyyahdance.net/camps
Silver Heights
Ages: Grades 6–12
Cost: Inquire directly
Dates: June 10–15
501 Camp Ave., New Albany
812.949.5177
silverheights.org/youthcamp
Smiley Camp
Ages: 3–6
Cost: $200/week, $350/two weeks
Dates: June 18–29
Second Presbyterian Church
502.895.3483
2ndpreslou.org/ministries/children
Snapology
Ages: 4–14
Cost: Inquire directly
Dates: June 4–Aug. 3
Various Locations
502.443.0285
snapology.com/locations/louisville
StageOne Dramaworks
Ages: 4–18
Cost: $220–$385/week
Dates: June 4–Aug. 3
Lincoln Performing Arts School
502.498.2436
stageone.org/kids/camps/
STEAMPunks Summer Camp
Ages: Grades 1–8
Cost: $150–$250
Dates: June 4–July 27
Various Locations
912.388.6567
foxbrite.com/summercamps
St. James Preschool
Ages: 3–6
Cost: Inquire directly
Dates: June 13–July 15
401 LaGrange Road
502.243.3394
preschool.episcopalky.org
St. Xavier High School
Ages: 5–17
Cost: $50–$600
Dates: June 4–July 27
1609 Poplar Level Road
502.637.4712
saintx.com/admissions/campx
Sullivan University Camps
Ages: 14–17
Cost: Inquire directly
Dates: June 10–July 13
3101 Bardstown Road
866.964.7053
pages.sullivan.edu/camp
The Academy
Ages: Middle and high school
Cost: Prices may vary
Inquire for dates and times
125 Wiltshire Ave.
502.897.0444
theacademyoflouisville.com
VIPS Louisville Summer Enrichment
Ages: Birth to 5
Cost: Inquire directly
Dates: Throughout June and July
1906 Goldsmith Lane
888.636.8477
vips.org/summer-programs
Virginia Chance School
Ages: 2–5th Grade
Cost: $105–$385
Dates: June 4–July 20
4200 Lime Kiln Lane
502.425.6904
chanceschool.org/apps/pages/camp
Whet Your Palette
Ages: 4–12
Cost: $125/week
Dates: May 28–Aug. 6
1415 Evergreen Road
502.438.8865
whetyourpalette.com/summer-camps-2018
White Mills Christian Camp
Ages: Age 4–Grade 12
Cost: $40/day, $195–200/week
Dates: June 9–Aug. 3
154 Old Kentucky 84, White Mills
270.862.3933
whitemillschristiancamp.com
Windover Farms
Cost: $175/three days
Dates: June 13–Aug. 3
5400 Old Sligo Road, La Grange
502.208.9629
windhover.farm/articles/2018-summer-camps
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Ages: 7–12
Cost: $155–180
Dates: June 12–16
6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood
502.241.4788
yewdellgardens.org/classes–and–events.html
YMCA
Ages: 3–16
Cost: $126–$1,100/week
Dates: June 4–Aug. 14
Various locations
502.587.9622
ymcalouisville.org