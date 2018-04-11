2018 Summer Camp Guide

Summer is the time for children and teens to rest and regroup after completing another hectic year of school. But the season can also mean boredom and restlessness as kids must spend more time away from their friends and don’t exercise their minds as often. To combat this summer fatigue, consider enrolling your child in one of the more than 50 camps listed in our comprehensive 2018 guide.

Camps, of course, are not limited to those who like physical or outdoor activities. Maybe your kiddos are interested in arts, sciences, language, technology or something else entirely. Perhaps they miss the academic atmosphere and structure of school or want to broaden their horizons. Maybe they do want to explore the outdoors or learn to play a new sport.

With programs designed for individualized interests and children of all abilities, this list has something every child and parent can get excited about. Give your children room to explore and something to look forward to this summer.

Acting Against Cancer

Ages: Elementary and middle students (Rising 2nd to 9th graders)

Cost: $350/week

Dates:June 18–22

323 W. Broadway

502.593.1095

actingagainstcancer.com/kids

All About Kids

Ages: 6 and up

Cost: $49/day to $199/week (20% sibling discount)

Dates: May 25–Aug. 15

2531 Blankenbaker Pkwy.

502.809.1386

allaboutkids.cc/camps

Aqua Tots

Ages: 4 months and up

Cost: $84/week (sibling discounts available)

Dates: Varies

201 Blankenbaker Pkwy.

502.242.6388

aqua-tots.com/locations/usa/kentucky/louisville

Asia Institute Crane House Chinese Language Immersion

Ages: Grades 6–12

Cost: Free

Dates: June 18–29

Field Elementary

502.635.2240

cranehouse.org/startalk

Bear Paddle Swim School

Ages: 3–10

Cost: $180/two weeks

Dates: June 4–Aug. 12

2915 Hurstbourne Pkwy.

502.438.8833

bearpaddle.com/louisville–ky

Blackacre State Preserve & Historic Homestead

Ages: 4–10

Cost: $100

Dates: July 9–13

3200 Tucker Station Road

502.266.9802

blackacreconservancy.org/summer–camp

Bright Horizons Summer Camp

Ages: 3–12

Cost: Inquire directly

632 S. Fourth St

10320 Timberwood Circle

502.584.0716

brighthorizons.com

Camp Hi–Ho

Ages: 5–13

Cost: $270/week

Dates: June 4–Aug. 10

5915 Aiken Road

502.220.4415

camphiho.com

Camp Quality Kentuckiana

Ages: 6–16

Cost: Free

Dates: June 24–29

815 Country Lake Road

Underwood, Indiana

502.507.3235

campqualityusa.org/ki

Cedar Ridge Camp

Ages: 7–13

Cost: $184/week

Dates: June 4–July 27

4010 Old Routt Road

502.267.5848

cedarridgecamp1.com

Club SciKidz STEM Camps

Ages: 4–13

Cost: $255–$325

Dates: June 11–July 27

Various Locations

502.219.2665

clubscikidzkentucky.com

Commonwealth Theatre Center

Ages: 3–18

Cost: $175–495

Dates: May 30–Aug. 4

1123 Payne St.

502.589.0084

commonwealththeatre.org/summer

Creasy Mahan Nature Preserve

Ages: Grades 1–6

Cost: $165/week (sibling discounts available)

Dates: June 12–29

12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen

502.228.4362

creaseymahannaturepreserve.org

The dePaul School

Ages: 5–14

Cost: $150

Dates: June 18–29, July 9–20

1925 Duker Ave.

502.459.6131

dupaulschool.org/summer-programs

Derby Dinner’s Musical Theatre Camp

Ages: 7–17

Cost: $175

Dates: June 7–Aug. 4

525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville

812.288.2632, ext. 132

derbydinner.com/classes

Earth & Spirit Center – Nature Odyssey

Ages: Grades 1–6

Cost: $105–$235

Dates: June 11–June 22

Passionist Earth & Spirit Center

502.452.2749

earthandspiritcenter.org/summer-kids-camps

Frazier History Museum

Ages: 6–12

Cost: $36–41/day, $180–250/week

Dates: June 4–Aug. 11

829 W. Main St.

502.753.5663

fraziermuseum.org/summercamps

Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium Space Camps

Ages: Entering grades 2–9

Cost: $150–$200/week

Dates: June 11–Aug. 3

106 W. Brandeis Ave.

502.852.6664

louisville.edu/planetarium/kids/summercamps

GymTyme Summer Camp

Ages: 3 and up

Cost: $40–60/day, $170–255/week (sibling discounts available)

Dates: May 29–Aug. 14

13000 Eastgate Pkwy.

502.365.4811

gymtymeallstars.com

Hwang’s Martial Arts

Ages: 3 and up

Cost: $130–$154/week

Dates: May 25–Aug. 14 (depending on location)

East End (502.412.7755)

Jeffersontown (502.499.7787)

Okolona (502.966.5222)

hwangsmartialarts.com

iD Tech Camps

Ages: 7–18

Cost: from $799

Dates: June 11–July 20

UofL’s Shelby Campus

888.709.8324

idtech.com/locations/kentucky-summer-camps/university-of-louisville

Jefferson Memorial Forest

Ages: 7–15

Cost: $150–$225/week

Dates: June 11–Aug. 3

Varying locations

502.368.5404

louisvilleky.gov/government/jefferson–memorial–forest/forest–summer–camps

Jewish Community Center

Ages: Age 2–10th grade

Cost: $226–$276/week

Dates: June 4 through Aug. 10

3600 Dutchmans Lane

502.459.0660

jewishlouisville.org/the–j/camp/summer–camp

Junior Achievement

Ages: 9–12

Cost: $195/session

Dates: June 11–July 13

1401 Muhammad Ali Blvd.

502.561.5437

jaky.org/programs/summer-camp

Kazoing Camp

Ages: Walking and up

Cost: $40/day (sibling discounts available)

Dates: June 11–Aug. 17

3600 Chamberlain Lane

502.412.1500

kazoing.com

Kentucky Country Day School

Ages: Grades JK–12

Cost: $160–$400/week

Dates: June 4 through Aug. 10

4100 Springdale Road

502.523.3433 or 502.814.4350

kcd.org/page/programs/summer-stretch

Kentucky Humane Society

Ages: 6–11

Cost: $160–200

Dates: June 11–Aug. 3

East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane

502.515.3149

kyhumane.org/lf-camp

Email: education@kyhumane.org

Kentucky Science Center

Ages: Grades Pre-K to 10

Cost: $210-$285/week

Dates: May 28–Aug. 7

727 W. Main St.

502.561.6100

kysciencecenter.org/camps

Kentucky Shakespeare

Ages: 4–18

Cost: $125–$495

Dates: June 4–July 28

Various locations

502.574.9900

kentuckyshakespeare.squarespace.com

KMAC Museum

Ages: 5-14

Cost: $230/week full day, $115/week, half day

Dates: June 11 – July 27

715 W. Main St.

501.589.0102

https://www.kmacmuseum.org/camp11-14

Los Monitos Language Company

Ages: 6–12

Cost: $139–189/week

Dates: June 4–Aug. 3

503 Washburn Ave.

502.893.0933

losmonitos.com

Louisville Ballet school

Ages: 3–18

Cost: $210–475/week

Dates: June 4–Aug. 1

Downtown and St. Matthews studios

502.895.3700

louisvilleballet.org

Louisville Collegiate School

Ages: 4–18

Cost: $165–500/week

Dates: June 4–Aug. 10

2427 Glenmary Ave.

502.479.0340

loucol.com

Louisville Nature Center

Ages: 4–12

Cost: $110–$220/week

Dates: June 4–July 27

3745 Illinois Ave.

502.458.1328

louisvillenaturecenter.org/summercamps

Louisville Visual Art

Ages: 7–14

Cost: $180–$230

Dates: June 4–Aug. 3

2117 Payne St.

502.584.8166

louisvillevisualart.org/camps-workshops

Louisville Zoo Summer Safari

Ages: Grades Pre-K–6

Cost: $212–295/week, $500–560/two weeks

Dates: May 28–Aug. 3

1100 Trevilian Way

502.459.2181

louisvillezoo.org/education/public/summercamps

Meredith Dunn School

Ages: Elementary and middle students

Cost: $300–450

Dates: June 18–July 6

3203 Melbourne Ave.

502.456.5819, ext. 212

meredithdunnschool.org/summer-programs

My Gym

Ages: 3–7

Cost: $30/day, $100/week (sibling discounts available)

Dates: June 4–Aug. 2

11770 Shelbyville Road

502.614.6001

mygym.com/louisville/articlelist

Parklands of Floyds Fork

Ages: 5–12

Cost: $220–$245/week

Dates: June 5–Aug. 4

Various locations

502.815.0274

theparklands.org/camps

Sacred Heart

Ages: 5–17

Cost: $200–865

Dates: June 4–July 20

3105 Lexington Road

502.897.1816

shslou.org

Safiyyah Dance Co.

Ages: 5 and up

Cost: $125–$185

Dates: June 18–June 29

8001 Vine Crest Ave., Suite 7

502.650.5611

safiyyahdance.net/camps

Silver Heights

Ages: Grades 6–12

Cost: Inquire directly

Dates: June 10–15

501 Camp Ave., New Albany

812.949.5177

silverheights.org/youthcamp

Smiley Camp

Ages: 3–6

Cost: $200/week, $350/two weeks

Dates: June 18–29

Second Presbyterian Church

502.895.3483

2ndpreslou.org/ministries/children

Snapology

Ages: 4–14

Cost: Inquire directly

Dates: June 4–Aug. 3

Various Locations

502.443.0285

snapology.com/locations/louisville

StageOne Dramaworks

Ages: 4–18

Cost: $220–$385/week

Dates: June 4–Aug. 3

Lincoln Performing Arts School

502.498.2436

stageone.org/kids/camps/

STEAMPunks Summer Camp

Ages: Grades 1–8

Cost: $150–$250

Dates: June 4–July 27

Various Locations

912.388.6567

foxbrite.com/summercamps

St. James Preschool

Ages: 3–6

Cost: Inquire directly

Dates: June 13–July 15

401 LaGrange Road

502.243.3394

preschool.episcopalky.org

St. Xavier High School

Ages: 5–17

Cost: $50–$600

Dates: June 4–July 27

1609 Poplar Level Road

502.637.4712

saintx.com/admissions/campx

Sullivan University Camps

Ages: 14–17

Cost: Inquire directly

Dates: June 10–July 13

3101 Bardstown Road

866.964.7053

pages.sullivan.edu/camp

The Academy

Ages: Middle and high school

Cost: Prices may vary

Inquire for dates and times

125 Wiltshire Ave.

502.897.0444

theacademyoflouisville.com

VIPS Louisville Summer Enrichment

Ages: Birth to 5

Cost: Inquire directly

Dates: Throughout June and July

1906 Goldsmith Lane

888.636.8477

vips.org/summer-programs

Virginia Chance School

Ages: 2–5th Grade

Cost: $105–$385

Dates: June 4–July 20

4200 Lime Kiln Lane

502.425.6904

chanceschool.org/apps/pages/camp

Whet Your Palette

Ages: 4–12

Cost: $125/week

Dates: May 28–Aug. 6

1415 Evergreen Road

502.438.8865

whetyourpalette.com/summer-camps-2018

White Mills Christian Camp

Ages: Age 4–Grade 12

Cost: $40/day, $195–200/week

Dates: June 9–Aug. 3

154 Old Kentucky 84, White Mills

270.862.3933

whitemillschristiancamp.com

Windover Farms

Cost: $175/three days

Dates: June 13–Aug. 3

5400 Old Sligo Road, La Grange

502.208.9629

windhover.farm/articles/2018-summer-camps

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

Ages: 7–12

Cost: $155–180

Dates: June 12–16

6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood

502.241.4788

yewdellgardens.org/classes–and–events.html

YMCA

Ages: 3–16

Cost: $126–$1,100/week

Dates: June 4–Aug. 14

Various locations

502.587.9622

ymcalouisville.org